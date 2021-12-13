Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Universal Store Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNI   AU0000113565

UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UNI)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/10
7.75 AUD   +0.39%
01:06aUNIVERSAL STORE : Becoming a substantial holder from PDL
PU
11/25Morgans rates UNI as Add
AQ
11/25UNIVERSAL STORE : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Store : Becoming a substantial holder from PDL

12/13/2021 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY, NSW 2000

13 December 2021

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Notice of initial Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Initial Substantial Holder (Form 603) in respect of Universal Store Holdings Ltd (UNI).

Yours faithfully,

Joanne Hawkins

Company Secretary

{00018290.docx}

1

For personal use only

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LTD (UNI)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 628 836 484

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

The holder became a substantial holder on

09/12/2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Number of securities

Person's votes (5)

Voting power (6)

Ordinary Shares

3,670,425

3,670,425

Total

3,670,425

3,670,425

5.015%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of relevant interest (7)

Number of securities

Class of securities

Pendal Fund Services

Pendal Fund Services Limited

2,758,479

Ordinary

Limited *

is the responsible entity of

various managed investment

schemes and, in that capacity,

can exercise the power to vote

or dispose of the shares.

Pendal Institutional

Pendal Institutional Limited is

911,946

Ordinary

Limited

the Investment Manager of

various managed investment

schemes and, in that capacity,

can exercise the power to vote

or dispose of the shares.

*Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

Page 1 of 5

For personal use only

Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of

Persons entitled to be

Class and number of

securities

registered as holder (8)

securities

Pendal Fund Services

HSBC Custody Nominees

2,758,479

Limited

See Annexure 'A'

Ordinary

(Australia) Limited.

Pendal Institutional

911,946

Limited

HSBC Custody Nominees

See Annexure 'A'

Ordinary

(Australia) Limited.

National Nominees Limited.

State Street Australia Limited

4. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant

Date of acquisition

Consideration (9)

Class and number of

interest

Cash

Non-cash

securities

5. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Page 2 of 5

For personal use only

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

The Company Secretary,

UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LTD (UNI)

Unit 6, 2 Jennifer Street,

Nundah,

QLD 4012

Australia

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

13/12/2021

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members, is clearly set out in paragraph 7 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme (if any) that the person or an associate has a relevant interest in.
  6. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate scheme multiplied by 100.
  7. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances by which the relevant interest was acquired. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and with a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (e.g. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  2. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

Page 3 of 5

For personal use only

ANNEXURE A

This is annexure 'A' referred to in Form 603, Notice of initial substantial holder, lodged for Pendal Group Limited ACN 126 385 822.

Joanne Hawkins - Company Secretary, Pendal Group Limited 13/12/2021

TRANSACTION HISTORY

Sales & Purchases for the period: 07/09/2021 to 09/12/2021

SECURITY: UNI

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Date

Registered Company

Nature of

Quantity

Consideration

Class of

Person's

votes

Change

Securities

affected

HSBC Custody Nominees

7/09/2021

Buy

9,512

69,552.18

Ordinary

9,512

(Australia) Limited.

7/09/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

81,695

597,357.52

Ordinary

81,695

(Australia) Limited.

10/09/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

17,353

129,914.97

Ordinary

17,353

(Australia) Limited.

6/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

9,719

66,892.35

Ordinary

9,719

(Australia) Limited.

6/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

16,605

114,118.72

Ordinary

16,605

(Australia) Limited.

7/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

28,470

199,154.00

Ordinary

28,470

(Australia) Limited.

8/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

1,756

13,145.65

Ordinary

1,756

(Australia) Limited.

9/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

55,339

404,641.26

Ordinary

55,339

(Australia) Limited.

Total

220,449

1,594,776.65

Pendal Fund Services Limited

220,449

1,594,776.65

Pendal Institutional Limited

Date

Registered Company

Nature of

Quantity

Consideration

Class of

Person's

votes

Change

Securities

affected

HSBC Custody Nominees

7/09/2021

Buy

2,307

16,868.89

Ordinary

2,307

(Australia) Limited.

10/09/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

2,011

15,055.55

Ordinary

2,011

(Australia) Limited.

6/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

4,514

31,068.23

Ordinary

4,514

(Australia) Limited.

6/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

7,711

52,994.25

Ordinary

7,711

(Australia) Limited.

7/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

8,586

60,060.98

Ordinary

8,586

(Australia) Limited.

8/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

560

4,192.24

Ordinary

560

(Australia) Limited.

9/12/2021

HSBC Custody Nominees

Buy

12,371

90,457.31

Ordinary

12,371

(Australia) Limited.

Total

38,060

270,697.45

Page 4 of 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Store Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:06aUNIVERSAL STORE : Becoming a substantial holder from PDL
PU
11/25Morgans rates UNI as Add
AQ
11/25UNIVERSAL STORE : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
11/24UNIVERSAL STORE : UNI Chair and CEO & MD AGM Address
PU
11/24Universal Store Holdings Limited Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/29Universal Store Holdings Limited Announces Consolidated Financial Results for the Year ..
CI
08/25UNIVERSAL STORE : ' Net Profit Surges in Fiscal Year 2021 on Higher Online Sales
MT
08/24Universal Store Holdings Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Period of Six Mont..
CI
08/24Universal Store Holdings Limited Provides Sales Guidance for the First Eight Weeks of F..
CI
08/24Universal Store Holdings Limited Announces Seven New Stores are Expected Be Opened Duri..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 211 M 151 M 151 M
Net income 2022 22,5 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net cash 2022 26,1 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 2,13%
Capitalization 567 M 407 M 407 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 1 065
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Universal Store Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,75 AUD
Average target price 8,96 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alice Barbery Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Renee Jones Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Peter Alan Birtles Chairman
Kaylene Joan Gaffney Independent Non-Executive Director
David MacLean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED46.23%407
INDITEX9.06%100 084
KERING17.85%98 326
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-26.46%61 302
ROSS STORES, INC.-8.10%39 877
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-3.78%30 250