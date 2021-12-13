Universal Store : Becoming a substantial holder from PDL

For personal use only

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LTD (UNI) ACN/ARSN ACN 628 836 484 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 126 385 822 The holder became a substantial holder on 09/12/2021

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary Shares 3,670,425 3,670,425 Total 3,670,425 3,670,425 5.015%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Number of securities Class of securities Pendal Fund Services Pendal Fund Services Limited 2,758,479 Ordinary Limited * is the responsible entity of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Pendal Institutional Limited is 911,946 Ordinary Limited the Investment Manager of various managed investment schemes and, in that capacity, can exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares.

*Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

