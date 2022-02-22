Log in
    UNI   AU0000113565

UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(UNI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Store : H1 FY22 Presentation

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
ersonal use only

UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED

ACN 628 836 484

H1 FY22

PRESENTATION

FEBUARY 2022

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

AGENDA

onlyPRESENTERS

Alice Barbery

CEO

use 12 years at Universal Store

30+ years' industry experience ersonal

Renee Jones

CFO

  • 3 years at Universal Store
  • 20+ years' experience across retail and service industries

CONTENTS

H1 FY22 Overview

Financial Results

FY22 Priorities

FY22 Outlook

Appendices

2

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

H1 FY22

OVERVIEW

useonly

ersonal

3

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

WE CONTINUE TO SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATE TRADING CONDITIONS DISRUPTED BY COVID-19

OUR SALES RESULTS WHEN CENTRES ARE OPEN AND CUSTOMERS

FEEL SAFE TO VISIT ARE EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF OUR OFFER.

THE PERFORMANCE OF OUR ONLINE CHANNEL DEMONSTRATES THE

POWER OF OUR OMNI-CHANNEL MODEL.

Customer

H1 FY22 has seen significant disruptions arising from the government

mandated store closures. The store closures in NSW, VIC and the ACT

resulted in 3,192 lost trading days in the half (equating to 25.5% of

onlypotential trading days)

The increased incidence and related concerns about the Omicron variant

of COVID-19 in the later part of H1 led to sharply lower foot traffic levels

in this key trading period, and more aversion to shopping in centres at a

customer level

Occasions for wear, events, festivals, travel and international students

have still not returned to pre-COVID levels, and have been somewhat

usereplaced by smaller gatherings and more personal occasions

Team

ersonal

We supported our full time team members during the mandated closures

to ensure we retain talent

We also increased staffing levels as we responded to cases and close contacts across both stores and our distribution centres

We managed numerous COVID-19 outbreaks in our business, and have prioritised keeping our team safe and continuing to trade

4

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

SIGNIFICANT TRADING DISRUPTION DURING THE HALF ARISING FROM GOVERNMENT MANDATED STORE CLOSURES

only

The store closures in NSW, VIC and the ACT

Physical Stores (#)

76

LFL Sales Growth (%) 2

resulted in 3,192 lost trading days in the

half (equating to 25.5% of potential trading

65

67

3

Perfect

28.5

73

Stranger

days)

60

Universal

52

Store

45

17

16

14

35

Total sales H1

$108.3m down 8.2%. Group

10

11

10

LFL sales down (2.2%)2

(2.2)

use

Online sales of $20.9m H1 (19.3% of total

Jun16 Jun17 Jun18 Jun19 Jun20 Jun21 Dec21

FY16

FY17 FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21 Dec21 Dec21

sales)

LTM

Nine new stores, majority opened late in H1

Revenue (A$ million)

Underlying EBIT (Pre-AASB 16) 1

(A$ million)

FY22, bringing total to 76 (73 Universal

210.8

201.0

Store and three Perfect Stranger)

146.5 154.9

44

32

A standalone transactional Perfect Stranger

112.3

108.3

21

24

website launched in Dec 2021

69.3

87.7

19

14

Underlying EBIT of $19.3m down 37.9% on

FY211

FY16

FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Dec21 Dec21

FY18

FY19

FY20

FY21

Dec21 Dec21

LTM

LTM

1.

Underlying EBIT excludes the impact of (i) accounting for leases under AASB16; (ii) one-off IPO transactions and MEP expenses (for FY21 only).

2.

LFL sales excludes closed stores from date of closure and new stores which have traded less than 55 weeks. Stores that were closed during COVID-19 lockdowns are excluded from LFL sales growth

5

calculation for the weeks that they were closed. LFL are calculated on 4/4/5 financial week.

ersonal

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Universal Store Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 208 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2022 20,5 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net cash 2022 25,5 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 2,35%
Capitalization 461 M 333 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Universal Store Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,30 AUD
Average target price 8,40 AUD
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alice Barbery Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Renee Jones Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Peter Alan Birtles Chairman
Kaylene Joan Gaffney Independent Non-Executive Director
David MacLean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.09%327
KERING-7.79%91 687
INDITEX-11.95%88 715
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-1.38%57 307
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.21%33 026
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-3.49%30 288