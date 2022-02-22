Universal Store : H1 FY22 Presentation

ersonal use only

20+ years' experience across retail and service industries

FY22 HALF YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

WE CONTINUE TO SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATE TRADING CONDITIONS DISRUPTED BY COVID-19

OUR SALES RESULTS WHEN CENTRES ARE OPEN AND CUSTOMERS

FEEL SAFE TO VISIT ARE EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF OUR OFFER.

THE PERFORMANCE OF OUR ONLINE CHANNEL DEMONSTRATES THE

POWER OF OUR OMNI-CHANNEL MODEL.

Customer

 H1 FY22 has seen significant disruptions arising from the government

mandated store closures. The store closures in NSW, VIC and the ACT resulted in 3,192 lost trading days in the half (equating to 25.5% of onlypotential trading days)  The increased incidence and related concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the later part of H1 led to sharply lower foot traffic levels in this key trading period, and more aversion to shopping in centres at a customer level  Occasions for wear, events, festivals, travel and international students have still not returned to pre-COVID levels, and have been somewhat usereplaced by smaller gatherings and more personal occasions Team ersonal We supported our full time team members during the mandated closures 

to ensure we retain talent

 We also increased staffing levels as we responded to cases and close contacts across both stores and our distribution centres

 We managed numerous COVID-19 outbreaks in our business, and have prioritised keeping our team safe and continuing to trade

