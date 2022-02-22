Universal Store : H1 FY22 Presentation
UNIVERSAL STORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
ACN 628 836 484
H1 FY22
PRESENTATION
FEBUARY 2022
AGENDA
Alice Barbery
CEO
12 years at Universal Store
30+ years' industry experience
Renee Jones
CFO
3 years at Universal Store
20+ years' experience across retail and service industries
CONTENTS
H1 FY22 Overview
Financial Results
FY22 Priorities
FY22 Outlook
Appendices
H1 FY22
OVERVIEW
WE CONTINUE TO SUCCESSFULLY NAVIGATE TRADING CONDITIONS DISRUPTED BY COVID-19
OUR SALES RESULTS WHEN CENTRES ARE OPEN AND CUSTOMERS
FEEL SAFE TO VISIT ARE EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF OUR OFFER.
THE PERFORMANCE OF OUR ONLINE CHANNEL DEMONSTRATES THE
POWER OF OUR OMNI-CHANNEL MODEL.
Customer
H1 FY22 has seen significant disruptions arising from the government
mandated store closures. The store closures in NSW, VIC and the ACT
resulted in 3,192 lost trading days in the half (equating to 25.5% of
The increased incidence and related concerns about the Omicron variant
of COVID-19 in the later part of H1 led to sharply lower foot traffic levels
in this key trading period, and more aversion to shopping in centres at a
customer level
Occasions for wear, events, festivals, travel and international students
have still not returned to pre-COVID levels, and have been somewhat
usereplaced by smaller gatherings and more personal occasions
Team
We supported our full time team members during the mandated closures
to ensure we retain talent
We also increased staffing levels as we responded to cases and close contacts across both stores and our distribution centres
We managed numerous COVID-19 outbreaks in our business, and have prioritised keeping our team safe and continuing to trade
SIGNIFICANT TRADING DISRUPTION DURING THE HALF ARISING FROM GOVERNMENT MANDATED STORE CLOSURES
The store closures in NSW, VIC and the ACT
Physical Stores (#)
76
LFL Sales Growth (%)
2
resulted in 3,192 lost trading days in the
half (equating to 25.5% of potential trading
65
67
3
Perfect
28.5
73
Stranger
days)
60
Universal
52
Store
45
17
16
14
35
Total sales H1
$108.3m down 8.2%. Group
10
11
10
LFL sales down (2.2%)
2
(2.2)
Online sales of $20.9m H1 (19.3% of total
Jun16 Jun17 Jun18 Jun19 Jun20 Jun21 Dec21
FY16
FY17 FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21 Dec21 Dec21
sales)
LTM
Nine new stores, majority opened late in H1
Revenue (A$ million)
Underlying EBIT (Pre-AASB 16)
1
(A$ million)
FY22, bringing total to 76 (73 Universal
210.8
201.0
Store and three Perfect Stranger)
146.5
154.9
44
32
A standalone transactional Perfect Stranger
112.3
108.3
21
24
website launched in Dec 2021
69.3
87.7
19
14
Underlying EBIT of $19.3m down 37.9% on
FY21
1
FY16
FY17 FY18 FY19 FY20 FY21 Dec21 Dec21
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
Dec21 Dec21
LTM
LTM
1.
Underlying EBIT excludes the impact of (i) accounting for leases under AASB16; (ii) one-off IPO transactions and MEP expenses (for FY21 only).
2.
LFL sales excludes closed stores from date of closure and new stores which have traded less than 55 weeks. Stores that were closed during COVID-19 lockdowns are excluded from LFL sales growth
calculation for the weeks that they were closed. LFL are calculated on 4/4/5 financial week.
