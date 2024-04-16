HVACR students eligible for paid work experience at local employer

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute today announced the addition of LKN Mechanical, Inc. to its early employment program at NASCAR Technical Insitute in Mooresville (N.C.). Universal Technical Institute is the transportation, skilled trades and energy education division of Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

As part of this agreement, NASCAR Tech students in the 39-week HVACR program hired by LKN Mechanical can work up to 20-30 paid hours weekly while attending school. NASCAR Tech students who work at LKN Mechanical after graduation can participate in their Tuition Reimbursement Program.

"As we continue to expand into skilled trades and energy education, we are focused on expanding our early employment and tuition reimbursement programs to employers in these fields," commented UTI Division President Tracy Lorenz. "We are pleased to announce our relationship with LKN Mechanical. It is the first of its kind for our HVACR students."

"We've seen the Early Employment and Tuition Reimbursement Programs thrive in the automotive field. We are thrilled that LKN Mechanical is providing these valuable options to our HVACR students," shared Regional Vice President and Campus President Robert Kessler.

Established in 2012, LKN Mechanical offers expert HVAC services and operates facilities in Huntersville, Raleigh, and Greer, N.C. LKN Mechanical specializes in heating and cooling systems for commercial applications and delivers a full suite of HVAC products and services to general contractors and businesses.

"Given how close our Huntersville location is to the NASCAR Tech campus in Mooresville, we look forward to students gaining real-world work experience with our team and possibly joining the LKN Mechanical family after graduation," said Service Consultant Ricky Brockmiller.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates there will be 37,700 annual job openings for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers through 20321. For more information on NASCAR Tech's programs, please visit https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-carolina/mooresville.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company") was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades, energy, and healthcare education programs. The Company's mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges. UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the allied health, dental, nursing, patient care and diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

1 For Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects an annual average of 37,700 job openings between 2022 and 2032. Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings , projected 2022–32, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, www.bls.gov, viewed November 16, 2023. UTI and MIAT are educational institutions and cannot guarantee employment or salary.

Media Contacts

Alanna Vitucci

avitucci@uti.edu

480.710.6843

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lkn-mechanical-joins-early-employment-program-at-nascar-technical-institute-302118716.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.