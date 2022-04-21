Universal Technical Institute : $59,000 in Universal Technical Institute Tuition Grants and Prizes Were Awarded to High School Automotive Technology Teams from Texas & Oklahoma at UTI-Dallas/Fort Worth's Top Tech Challenge on April 9, 2022

DALLAS, Texas (April 21, 2022) - Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Dallas/Fort Worth campus leaders hosted area high school automotive technical education students for its Top Tech Challenge on Saturday, April 9. Thirty nine teams and four individuals from 19 Texas and Oklahoma high schools competed to show off their automotive skills. $59,000 in tuition grants that can be applied at any UTI campus and other prizes were awarded to the winners.

Daniel Rasco and Ava Stephenson from Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center in Lubbock, Texas were awarded first place. They each received a $10,000 UTI tuition grant and earned a Snap-on tool chest and tool set for the high school ($2,365 value). Rasco is enrolled at UTI and set to start in August. Keeping it all in the family, his brother recently graduated from UTI and is employed at a Porsche dealership.

Brody Boyce and Ryan Garcia from Lubbock High School, Lubbock, Texas took second place. They each received a $7,500 UTI tuition grant and earned a Snap-on tool set for the high school ($1,695 value). Jaedon McMoy and Logan Flannery from Birdville Center of Technology and Advanced Learning in North Richland Hills, Texas were the third place winners. They each received a $5,000 UTI tuition grant and earned a Snap-on tool set for the high school ($1,379 value).

"UTI's Top Tech Challenge is an excellent opportunity for students interested in automotive technology and transportation careers to show off what they are learning and reward them for their skills and knowledge," commented Jesus Miranda, UTI-Dallas/Fort Worth campus president. "According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the automotive and diesel industry will average 28,100[1] job openings for skilled technicians every year. It is wonderful to see how talented these students are, and we hope they will choose UTI to further develop their automotive technology skills to service the complex and innovative digital systems that keep modern vehicles running."

The event kicked off with students taking a written, Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) test and they were then dismissed to one of five hands-on testing stations - Brake Problems, Drivability, Electrical Problems, HVAC, and Parts Identification, or the waiting room where they participated in a Spark Plug Challenge. A panel of UTI-Dallas/Fort Worth instructors served as judges.

The 4th - 10th Place Teams received a $1,000 UTI tuition grant for each team member:

4 th Place: Lubbock Coronado High School in Lubbock, Texas; AJ Guzman and Dawson Reed

5th Place: EOC Tech Center in Chocktaw, Oklahoma; Luke Anderson and Eric Field

6th Place: TECC East in Lewisville, Texas; Lance Wood and Sion Park

7th Place: TECC East in Lewisville, Texas; Massimo Schillaci and Joycelyn Ingleright

8th Place: TECC East in Lewisville, Texas; Eloin Ramirez and Anthony Ramos

9th Place: Northwest Technology Center in Alva, Oklahoma; Kenneth Johnson and Donovan Stephens

10th Place: East View High School in Georgetown, Texas; Jack Suggs and Timothy Granbury

The UTI-Dallas/Fort Worth Campus appreciates the partnership and collaboration with Snap-on Incorporated and for sponsoring prizes for this unique experience, giving participants a platform to meet other students and participate in this great event.

This event is just one activity the UTI-Dallas/Fort Worth campus has planned for 2022. Visit the Events page to view more. To learn more about the school's training programs or to schedule a tour, please visit https://www.uti.edu/locations/texas/dallas-fort-worth.