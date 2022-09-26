Universal Technical Institute : Code of Ethics - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 21, 2022
UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.
Item 5.05
Amendments to the Registrant's Code of Ethics, or Waiver of a Provision of the Code of Ethics.
On September 21, 2022, the board of directors (the "Board") of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (the "Company") approved an amendment to the Company's Code of Conduct (the "Code of Conduct") to modify the Code of Conduct's section regarding the employment of closely-related persons, by, among other things, setting forth a reporting process, including the definition of a "relative" and expanding the section with more specificity, generally, with respect to the employment of closely-related persons.
The amendment to the Code of Conduct is effective September 21, 2022. The amended Code of Conduct is available on the Corporate Governance section of the Company's website at https://investor.uti.edu/code-of-conduct.The foregoing description of the amended Code of Conduct is subject to and qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the amended Code of Conduct.
Dated: September 26, 2022
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
/s/ Christopher Kevane
Name:
Christopher Kevane
Title:
Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
