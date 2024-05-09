PHOENIX, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) (the "Company"), a leading workforce solutions education provider, is scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in May 2024:

19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

Location: Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City, NY

Format: Presentation, with one-on-one and group meetings

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, May 15th at 2:15 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham139/uti/2095086

18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Location: Virtual

Format: One-on-one and group meetings only

When: Thursday, May 16th



B. Riley Securities 2024 Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Beverly Hills Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA

Format: Fireside chat, with one-on-one and group meetings

Fireside Chat Date and Time: Wednesday, May 22nd at 11:15 a.m. Eastern time

When: Wednesday, May 22nd through Thursday, May 23rd

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your respective conference representative or contact the Company's investor relations team at UTI@gateway-grp.com.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. recently announced its second quarter earnings for Fiscal 2024. The company raised is fiscal year guidance for new student starts, revenue and profitability, and introduced its initial revenue and profitability projections for fiscal 2025. For more details, see the press release here.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) was founded in 1965 and is a leading workforce solutions provider of transportation, skilled trades and healthcare education programs, whose mission is to serve students, partners, and communities by providing quality education and support services for in-demand careers across a number of highly-skilled fields. The Company is comprised of two divisions: Universal Technical Institute ("UTI") and Concorde Career Colleges ("Concorde"). UTI operates 16 campuses located in 9 states and offers a wide range of transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as UTI, MIAT College of Technology, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and NASCAR Technical Institute. Concorde operates across 17 campuses in 8 states and online, offering programs in the Allied Health, Dental, Nursing, Patient Care and Diagnostic fields. For more information, visit www.uti.edu or www.concorde.edu, or visit us on LinkedIn at @UniversalTechnicalInstitute and @Concorde Career Colleges or on X (formerly Twitter) @news_UTI or @ConcordeCareer.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

UTI@gateway-grp.com

Media Contact:

Susan Aspey

Corporate Affairs

Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

(202) 549-0534

saspey@uti.edu

