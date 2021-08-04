Log in
Universal Technical Institute : Q3FY21 Investor Presentation

08/04/2021 | 03:27pm EDT
Universal Technical Institute

Investor Presentation

August 2, 2021

2021 Universal Technical Institute, Inc. All rights reserved.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor from civil liability provided for such statements by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (set forth in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Forward-looking statements may contain words such as "goal," "target," "future," "estimate," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "project," "may," "should," "will," the negative form of these expressions or similar expressions. These statements are based on our management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to us. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. Discussions containing these forward-looking statements may be found, among other places, in the Sections entitled "Business," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" incorporated by reference from our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and certain of our current reports on Form 8-K, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

In addition, statements that refer to projections of earnings, revenue, costs or other financial items in future periods; anticipated growth and trends in our business or key markets; cost synergies, growth opportunities and other potential financial and operating benefits; future growth and revenues; future economic conditions and performance; anticipated performance of curriculum; plans, objectives and strategies for future operations; and other characterizations of future events or circumstances, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in our forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those set forth under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to macroeconomic impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes to federal and state educational funding, changes to regulations or agency interpretation of such regulations affecting the for-profit education industry, possible failure or inability to obtain regulatory consents and certifications for new or modified campuses or instruction, potential increased competition, changes in demand for the programs offered by UTI, increased investment in management and capital resources, the effectiveness of the recruiting, advertising and promotional efforts, changes to interest rates and unemployment, general economic and political conditions, the adoption of new accounting standards including the new lease accounting guidance and other risks that are described from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of these forward-looking statements and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in thefuture.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry and our business. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty andrisk.

PAGE 2

Introduction

Leading Provider of Skilled Transportation Technicians

1965

FOUNDED

35+

MANUFACTURING

BRAND PARTNERS

4,700+

INCENTIVE & TUITION

REIMBURSEMENT

EMPLOYER LOCATIONS

$313.9M

225K+

TOTAL GRADUATES

~11K

CURRENT STUDENTS1

84%

EMPLOYMENT RATE2

$103.1M

TTM REVENUE3

CASH AND INVESTMENTS1

NYSE: UTI

  1. As of June 30, 2021; Cash figure includes cash equivalents + short-termheld-to-maturity investments
  2. For 2019, UTI had 8,482 total graduates. 8,065 were available for employment and 6,763 were employed within one year of their graduation date, for a total UTI employment rate of 84%. See UTI's 10-K for additional information.
  3. Trailing Twelve Months ended June 30, 2021

PAGE 3

State-of-the-Industry Technology and Training

PAGE 5

Disclaimer

Universal Technical Institute Inc. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 19:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
