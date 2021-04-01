Universal Technical Institute : Premier Truck Group and Universal Technical Institute Honor Transitioning Military Service Members as They Graduate from the Inaugural Class of Technician Training at Fort Bliss

EL PASO, Texas, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Truck Group and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI) today honored the inaugural graduating class of the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program. The first-of-its-kind, on-base diesel-commercial technician training program provides 12-weeks of industry-aligned training that leads directly to employment for military members transitioning to civilian life.

"This is an important day for the Army. It is critical that we take care of the men and women who have selflessly taken care of our country," said Colonel Stuart James, garrison commander at Fort Bliss. "We need to take care of the soldiers not only when they are in the Army but when they leave, to have partners like Premier Truck Group and Universal Technical Institute help our transitioning service members succeed in their next career is wonderful."

The service members who completed the program were honored at a ceremony today at Fort Bliss. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) addressed the graduates, thanking them for their tremendous service to the country and noting they will continue to serve society in their new careers. Executives from Premier Truck Group and UTI were in attendance.

"It's a privilege to be here, to congratulate these eight graduates in person and to thank you for the service you've provided our country. You are truly our nation's greatest assets," said Congresswoman Escobar (D-El Paso). "When service members leave the military after they have given their all to our nation, we haven't done enough as a country to provide these tremendous men and women the opportunity to use their incredible skills in the private sector and in our economy, so I am so grateful for collaborations like this that provide solutions to challenges we can't solve on our own."

The Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program is tuition-free to military service members and features an on-base curriculum with hands-on technical training that meets CDC and health authority COVID-19 prevention guidelines. The training focuses on diagnostic paths and service technologies unique to Premier Truck Group. The recurring program's next session begins April 19, 2021.

"It is our honor to hire our nation's heroes," said Rich Shearing, president of Premier Truck Group. "Our partnership with UTI and the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss gives us the opportunity to support service members in learning the skills to transition directly into rewarding civilian careers. We are pleased to offer immediate employment to these and future graduates from the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program."

The following service members earned a Systems Certified Daimler Truck North America credential and will be going to work at Premier Truck Group:

Fort Bliss, Texas - Cameron Champraya, who will work in Salt Lake City, Utah

- Cameron Champraya, who will work in Marine Corps Base Hawaii - Donald Ford , who will work in Twin Falls, Idaho

, who will work in Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz. Hannah McMullin , who will work in Fort Worth, Texas

, who will work in Fort Bliss, Texas - Hien Tran , who will work in Chattanooga, Tenn.

- , who will work in Fort Bliss, Texas - Ivan Perez , who will work in St George, Utah

- , who will work in Fort Bliss, Texas - Mark Lopez , who will work in Amarillo, Texas

- , who will work in Tucson, Ariz. - Timothy Phillips , who will work in North Dallas, Texas

- , who will work in Fort Bliss, Texas - Tyler Walker , who will work in Ardmore , Okla.

"We are excited to celebrate the first graduating class of the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program," said Jerome Grant, CEO of UTI. "This program is part of UTI's deep and longstanding commitment to serve and support our country's veterans through quality education in partnership with industry."

The eight graduating students from the Premier Truck Group Technician Skills Program at Fort Bliss will join the ranks of Premier Truck Group's nearly 1,800 employees, including some 600 technicians. The company spans 25 commercial truck dealerships across the United States and Canada.

Service members interested in applying for the next program or learning more may send an email to premiertruckbliss@uti.edu or call 915-471-6351.

About Premier Truck Group:

Premier Truck Group is an international medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial truck dealership group headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company has locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, Idaho and Georgia in the United States and in Ontario, Canada, and offers a premium selection of new Freightliner, Western Star and Isuzu commercial vehicles, a large selection of previously owned commercial trucks and a full suite of maintenance and repair services with several of its locations open 24 hours every day, seven days per week. Premier Truck Group also offers a wide selection of retail parts and accessories.

About Ft. Bliss:

Fort Bliss is an Army post in El Paso, Texas. It is the third-largest U.S. Army installation and is the home of the 1st Armored Division and numerous resident units that train, sustain, mobilize and deploy to conduct global, full-spectrum operations in support of the national military strategy, while providing for the well-being of the regional military community.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.:

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology and delivers training aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is based in Phoenix.

For more information, visit https://www.uti.edu/. Like UTI on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

