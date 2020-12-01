Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Technical Institute, Inc.    UTI

UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.

(UTI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Technical Institute : to Participate in the 2020 B. Riley Education Services and Technology Conference

12/01/2020 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the leading provider of transportation technician training, today announced that it will be attending the the B. Riley Securities 2020 Education Services and Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jerome A. Grant, Chief Executive Officer, and Troy R. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at 12:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be hosting one-on-one calls with investors throughout the day.

The live presentation can be accessed upon registration at the following site: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cA4d90UVTeuuy2jnfmKlqg

An audio recording of the presentation will be archived following the event at https://investor.uti.edu/

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Media Contact:
Jody Kent
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Universal Technical Institute
(623) 445-0872

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Winters or Wyatt Turk
Alpha IR Group
(312) 445-2870
UTI@alpha-ir.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-to-participate-in-the-2020-b-riley-education-services-and-technology-conference-301183130.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE, INC.
05:23pUNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : to Participate in the 2020 B. Riley Education Se..
PR
11/24UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, R..
AQ
11/24UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Announces Change to its Board of Directors
PR
11/18UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/18UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/18UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/18UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Reports Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year..
PR
11/10UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Premier Truck Group and Universal Technical Inst..
PR
11/02UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Y..
PR
10/28UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE : Porsche Technology Apprenticeship Program Delive..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ