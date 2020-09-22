MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Universal Technologies Holdings Limited 1026 KYG9287P1028 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED (1026) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/21 0.115 HKD 0.00% 04:50a UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Report 2020 PU 2017 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES : Voluntary announcement-bank credit PU 2017 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES : Nterim results announcement for the six months ended 30 june 2017 PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Universal Technologies : Interim Report 2020 0 09/22/2020 | 04:50am EDT Send by mail :

(b) the rental income contributed by Guangzhou properties.

Net loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to approximately HK$9.16 million (six months ended 30 June 2019: approximately HK$6.16 million), representing an increase by approximately HK$3 million as compared to the corresponding period last year, mainly due to the increase in cost of sales of the Group's business of water supply services.

Basic and diluted loss per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 amounted to HK0.17 cent and HK0.17 cent, respectively (six months ended 30 June 2019: basic and diluted loss per share amounted to HK0.24 cent and HK0.24 cent, respectively).

The Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). 2 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Interim Results The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Universal Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2020 together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period last year as follows: Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 141,215 116,722 Cost of sales/services rendered (124,828) (92,707) Gross profit 16,387 24,015 Other income and gains 4 7,954 2,381 General and administrative expenses (29,099) (28,338) Share of loss of a joint venture (53) - Loss from operations (4,811) (1,942) Finance costs (15,921) (9,468) Loss before income tax 5 (20,732) (11,410) Income tax credit/(expense) 7 4,630 (76) Loss for the period (16,102) (11,486) UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 3 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss (continued) For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Attributable to:- Shareholders of the Company (9,157) (6,161) Non-controlling interests (6,945) (5,325) Loss for the period (16,102) (11,486) Loss per share (in cents) - Basic 8 (0.17) (0.24) - Diluted 8 (0.17) (0.24) 4 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Loss for the period Other comprehensive (loss)/income: - Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: - Exchange differences arising on translation of financial statements of overseas subsidiaries Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive loss for the period Total comprehensive loss attributable to: - Shareholders of the Company Non-controlling interests (16,102) (11,486) (17,140) 295 (17,140) 295 (33,242) (11,191) (24,097) (10,302) (9,145) (889) (33,242) (11,191) UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 5 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position At 30 June 2020 At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 9 444,133 471,050 Prepaid land lease premium 10 25,000 28,097 Investment properties 11 633,742 691,076 Right-of-use assets 1,266 2,484 Interest in a joint venture 240,032 - Intangible assets 298,689 327,497 Goodwill - - Deposit paid for acquisition of property, plant and equipment 12,399 12,641 Deferred tax assets 1,654 1,654 1,656,915 1,534,499 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 33,146 28,280 Debtors 12 26,115 28,335 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 13 9,798 10,952 Fixed deposits 142,931 248,754 Cash and bank balances 245,695 484,707 457,685 801,028 Non-current assets held-for-sale 43,741 - 501,426 801,028 6 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) At 30 June 2020 At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 DEDUCT:- CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank and other borrowings 18 35,814 36,662 Trade payables 14 64,638 32,886 Payable to merchants 15 3,011 3,011 Deposits received, sundry creditors and accruals 16 81,128 185,997 Contract liabilities 30,284 43,566 Lease liabilities 1,287 2,519 Amount due to a related company 17 44 45 Tax payable 4,609 5,200 220,815 309,886 NET CURRENT ASSETS 280,611 491,142 TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,937,526 2,025,641 DEDUCT:- NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Bank and other borrowings 18 615,374 645,004 Lease liabilities 12 28 Deferred tax liabilities 41,832 52,876 657,218 697,908 NET ASSETS 1,280,308 1,327,733 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 7 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) At 30 June 2020 At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Note HK$'000 HK$'000 REPRESENTING: - CAPITAL AND RESERVES Share capital 19 55,130 55,128 Reserves 1,050,264 1,074,257 TOTAL EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY 1,105,394 1,129,385 NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 174,914 198,348 TOTAL EQUITY 1,280,308 1,327,733 8 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows For the six months ended 30 June 2020 Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 NET CASH GENERATED FROM/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 16,784 (23,486) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (305,125) (11,218) NET CASH (USED IN)/GENERATED FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (50,175) 865,455 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (338,516) 830,751 EFFECT OF FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES, NET (6,319) (1,276) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 1 JANUARY 733,461 288,668 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT 30 JUNE 388,626 1,118,143 ANALYSIS OF THE BALANCES OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS Cash and bank balances 245,695 503,114 Fixed deposits 142,931 615,029 388,626 1,118,143 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 9 Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity For the six months ended 30 June 2020 AttributabletoshareholdersoftheCompany Capital Share Non- Share Share redemption Capital Special Exchange options Statutory Accumulated controlling Total capital premium reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve reserve losses Total interests equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 At1January2019(audited) 21,205 513,344 481 1,093 10,754 15,552 1,599 18,299 (101,679) 480,648 214,415 695,063 Rightsissue 18,059 397,300 - - - - - - - 415,359 - 415,359 Placingofnewshares 15,864 349,008 - - - - - - - 364,872 - 364,872 Sharesissuingexpenses - (12,288) - - - - - - - (12,288) - (12,288) Cancellationofshareoptions - - - - - - (1,599) - 1,599 - - - Dividendpaidtonon-controlling shareholderofasubsidiary - - - - - - - - - - (15,918) (15,918) Totalcomprehensiveloss fortheperiod - - - - - (4,141) - - (6,161) (10,302) (889) (11,191) Transferredtostatutoryreserve - - - - - - - 3,907 (3,907) - - - At30June2019(unaudited) 55,128 1,247,364 481 1,093 10,754 11,411 - 22,206 (110,148) 1,238,289 197,608 1,435,897 At1January2020(audited) 55,128 1,247,414 481 1,093 10,754 12,930 - 21,644 (220,059) 1,129,385 198,348 1,327,733 Share-basedpayments - - - - - - 3 - - 3 - 3 Sharesissuedundershare 2 39 - - - - (3) - - 38 - 38 optionscheme Disposalofasubsidiary - - - - - 65 - - - 65 (1,345) (1,280) Dividendpaidtonon-controlling - - - - - - - - - - (12,944) (12,944) shareholderofasubsidiary Totalcomprehensivelossforthe - - - - - (14,940) - - (9,157) (24,097) (9,145) (33,242) period Transferredtostatutoryreserve - - - - - - - 235 (235) - - - At30June2020(unaudited) 55,130 1,247,453 481 1,093 10,754 (1,945) - 21,879 (229,451) 1,105,394 174,914 1,280,308 10 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 1. GENERAL INFORMATION The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 27 March 2001 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law (2000 Revision) of the Cayman Islands. The address of the registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive, P.O. Box 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. The address of its principal place of business is Room A & B2, 11/F, Guangdong Investment Tower, No. 148 Connaught Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. The principal activity of the Company during the period was investment holding. Its subsidiaries are principally engaged in investment holding, property investment and development, building management and water supply and related services. 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"), and the applicable disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis except for investment properties which are measured at fair values. The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements are presented in thousands of units of Hong Kong dollar (HK$'000), unless otherwise stated. The interim financial report is unaudited, but has been reviewed by the Group's audit committee. It has also been reviewed by PKF Hong Kong Limited, the auditor of the Company, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity, issued by the HKICPA. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 11 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED) The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2020 are the same as those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, except for the standards, amendments and interpretations to the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") described below:- The Group has initially adopted the following revised HKFRSs for the financial period beginning on or after 1 January 2020:- Amendments to HKFRS 3 Definition of a Business Amendments to HKAS 1 and Definition of Material HKAS 8 Amendments to HKFRS 9, Interest Rate Benchmark Reform HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Amendments to HKFRS 16 COVID-19-Related Rent Concession (early adopted) The adoption of the revised HKFRSs did not have any significant financial impacts on the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The Group had not applied the HKFRSs that have been issued but were not yet effective for the accounting period of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. The directors anticipate that the application of these HKFRSs will have no material impact on the results and the financial position of the Group. The Group has initially adopted the following accounting policies for the financial period beginning on 1 January 2020:-

Investment in a joint venture

A joint venture is a type of joint arrangement whereby the parties that have joint control of the arrangement have rights to the net assets of the joint venture. Joint control is the contractually agreed sharing of control of an arrangement, which exists only when decisions about the relevant activities require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. 12 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED) (Continued)

Investment in a joint venture (Continued)

The results and assets and liabilities of a joint venture are incorporated in the consolidated financial statements using the equity method of accounting. Under the equity method, the consolidated statement of profit or loss and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income includes the Group's share of the post-acquisition results of the joint venture and the consolidated statement of financial position includes the Group's share of the net assets of the joint venture, as reduced by any identified impairment losses. When the Group's share of losses in a joint venture equals or exceeds its interests in the joint ventures, the Group does not recognise further losses, unless it has incurred obligations or made payments on behalf of the joint venture.

When the Group ceases to have joint control over a joint venture, it is accounted for as a disposal of the entire interest in that investee, with a resulting gain or loss being recognised in profit or loss.

Non-current asset held for sale

A non-current asset is classified as held for sale if it is highly probable that its carrying amount will be recovered through a sale transaction rather than through continuing use and the asset is available for sale in its present condition. This condition is regarded as met only when the asset is available for immediate sale in its present condition subject only to terms that are usual and customary for sales of such asset and its sale is highly probable. Management must be committed to the sale, which should be expected to qualify for recognition as a completed sale within one year from the date of classification. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 13 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 2. BASIS OF PREPARATION (CONTINUED) (Continued)

Non-current asset held for sale (Continued)

Events or circumstances may extend the period to complete the sale beyond one year. An extension of the period required to complete a sale does not preclude the non-current asset from being classified as held-for-sale if the delay of the completion of sale is caused by events or circumstances beyond the Group's control and there is sufficient evidence that the Group remains committed to its plan to sell the non- current assets and disposal group.

Immediately before classification as held for sale, the measurement of the non-current assets is brought up-to-date in accordance with the accounting policies before the classification. Then, on initial classification as held for sale and until disposal, the non-current assets (except for certain assets as explained below), are recognised at the lower of their carrying amount and fair value less costs to sell. The principal exceptions to this measurement policy so far as the consolidated financial statements of the Group are concerned are deferred tax assets, assets arising from employee benefits, financial assets and investment property. These assets, even if held for sale, would continue to be measured in accordance with the prevailing accounting policies.

Impairment losses on initial classification as held for sale, and on subsequent remeasurement while held for sale, are recognised in profit or loss. 14 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 3. REVENUE Revenue for the period represents revenue recognised from rental and building management service income and water supply and related services income. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers and other sources by service lines is as follows: - Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue from contracts with customers Water supply and related services income 123,521 113,996 Construction services of infrastructure under concession arrangement (note) (1,135) 1,510 Revenue from other sources Rental and building management service income 18,829 1,216 141,215 116,722 Note: The amount represents revenue recognised during the construction stage of the service concession period. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, there were changes of estimation of HK$4,703,000 (six months ended 30 June 2019: HK$Nil) when the Group finalised the construction costs with sub-contractors. Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers and other sources by the timing of revenue recognition and by geographic markets is disclosed in note 6. 4. OTHER INCOME AND GAINS Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest on bank deposits 2,051 1,696 Exchange gain - 303 Gain on disposal of a subsidiary (Note 20) 4,584 - Sundry income 1,319 382 7,954 2,381 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 15 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 5. LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX Loss before income tax is arrived at after charging/(crediting):- Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Cost of inventories sold 2,001 1,703 Staff costs (including directors' remuneration) - Salaries and other benefits 20,131 19,534 - Pension scheme contributions 868 2,784 - Share-based payments 3 - 21,002 22,318 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 21,379 21,991 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,233 1,241 Amortisation of intangible assets and prepaid land lease premium 23,328 23,340 Net exchange loss/(gain) 3,380 (303) Short-term lease expenses 306 374 (Reversal of impairment)/impairment loss on debtors (870) 225 Impairment loss on other receivables - 3 Interest on bank loans 18,406 13,342 Less: interest capitalised included in property, plant and equipment and other intangible assets (2,643) (4,149) 15,763 9,193 Interest on lease liabilities 50 111 Rental income less outgoings (15,166) (835) 16 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. SEGMENT REPORTING The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the key management. This key management reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. The Group has presented the following two reportable segments. Water supply and related services

This segment is engaged in supply of tap water to various districts of Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province. Properties investment and development

This segment is engaged in development, leasing and management of land, commercial and residential properties. Currently the Group's activities in this regard are carried out in the PRC and overseas. "Others" refer to the supporting units of Hong Kong operation and the net results of other subsidiaries in Hong Kong and overseas. These "other" operating units have not been aggregated to form a reportable segment. The key management assesses the performance of the segments based on the results attributable to each reportable segment on the following basis :- Revenue and expenses are allocated to the reportable segments with reference to sales generated by those segments and the expenses incurred by those segments or which otherwise arise from the depreciation or amortisation of assets attributable to those segments. The measure used for reporting segment profit is "adjusted EBIT", i.e. "adjusted earnings before interest and taxes", where "interest" is regarded as including investment income. To arrive at adjusted EBIT, the Group's earnings are further adjusted for items not specifically attributed to individual segments, such as other head office or corporate administration costs. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 17 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. SEGMENT REPORTING (CONTINUED) Segments results

The following tables present the information for the Group's reporting segments: - Six months ended 30 June Reportable Segments Water supply and Properties investment related services and development Others Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Disaggregated by timing of revenue recognition Point in time 6,937 7,653 - - - - 6,937 7,653 Over time 115,449 108,076 18,829 993 - - 134,278 109,069 Reportable segment revenue 122,386 115,729 18,829 993 - - 141,215 116,722 Reportable segment (loss)/profit (11,341) 12,103 13,650 (1,761) (9,118) (13,980) (6,809) (3,638) Interest income 2,051 1,696 Finance costs (15,921) (9,468) Share of loss of a joint venture (53) - Loss before income tax (20,732) (11,410) Income tax credit/(expense) 4,630 (76) Loss for the period (16,102) (11,486) Attributable to: - Shareholders of the Company (9,157) (6,161) - Non-controlling interests (6,945) (5,325) (16,102) (11,486) 18 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 6. SEGMENT REPORTING (CONTINUED) Geographical information Six months ended 30 June PRC Hong Kong/overseas Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Reportable segment revenue 141,215 116,722 - - 141,215 116,722 The geographical location of customers is based on the location at which the services were provided or the goods delivered. 7. INCOME TAX CREDIT/(EXPENSE) No provision for Hong Kong profits tax and Australia corporate income tax have been provided as the Company's subsidiaries operating in Hong Kong and Australia have no estimated assessable profits for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019. The Company's subsidiaries operating in the PRC are subject to the tax rate at 25% (six months ended 30 June 2019: 25%). UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 19 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 7. INCOME TAX CREDIT/(EXPENSE) (CONTINUED) The income tax (credit)/expense represents the sum of the current tax and deferred tax and is made up as follows: - Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax: Current period 5,420 3,516 (Over)/under-provision in respect of prior period (80) 2 5,340 3,518 Deferred tax: Current period (9,970) (3,442) (4,630) 76 8. LOSS PER SHARE The calculation of basic and diluted loss per share for the period is based on the following data: - Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Loss Loss for the period attributable to shareholders of the Company (9,157) (6,161) 20 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 8. LOSS PER SHARE (CONTINUED) Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Number of shares Weighted average number of shares in issue for the purpose of calculation of basic loss per share 5,512,842,265 2,595,061,304 Effect of diluted potential ordinary shares as a result of the share options granted - - Weighted average number of shares in issue for the purpose of calculation of diluted loss per share 5,512,842,265 2,595,061,304 The diluted loss per share is equal to the basic loss per share for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and 2019 as there was no dilutive potential ordinary shares in issue. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 21 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 9. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group had additions to property, plant and equipment in the amount of HK$4,754,000 (year ended 31 December 2019: HK$26,174,000). 10. PREPAID LAND LEASE PREMIUM The Group's interests in land lease premium represents prepaid lease payments and its net book value is analysed as follows: - At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Opening net book value 28,097 29,263 Disposal of a subsidiary (Note 20) (2,366) - Exchange adjustments (352) (357) Amortisation of prepaid land lease premium (379) (809) Closing net book value 25,000 28,097 22 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 11. INVESTMENT PROPERTIES HK$'000 At 1 January 2019 (Audited) 46,599 Net increase in fair value recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss 1,596 Acquisition during the year 635,985 Exchange adjustments 6,896 At 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 (Audited) 691,076 Disposal of a subsidiary (Note 20) (392) Reclassification to non-current assets held-for-sale (43,741) Exchange adjustments (13,201) At 30 June 2020 (Unaudited) 633,742 The investment properties are located at the PRC and held under medium- term leases. On 30 March 2020, Guangzhou Hengxin Yuxuan Industrial Development Limited ("Hengxin Yuxuan"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Guangzhou Yongyu Hexin Investment Co., Ltd. (the "Purchaser") entered into a disposal agreement, pursuant to which Hengxin Yuxuan agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to acquire, 95 car parking spaces for an aggregate consideration of RMB43.7 million (equivalent to approximately HK$48.1 million). The completion of the disposal takes place when the consideration is paid by the Purchaser on or before 30 June 2020. On 30 June 2020, Hengxin Yuxuan and the Purchaser entered into a supplemental agreement to extend the payment due date to 30 September 2020. Further details of the disposal were disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 30 March 2020 and 30 June 2020. The carrying amount of the car parking spaces under the disposal as at 30 June 2020 was reclassified as non-current assets held-for-sale. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 23 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 12. DEBTORS At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade debtors 27,487 30,604 Less: loss allowances - note (iii) (1,372) (2,269) 26,115 28,335 Notes: - The credit terms given to the customers vary and are generally based on the financial strengths of individual customers. In order to effectively manage the credit risks associated with debtors, credit evaluations of customers are performed periodically. An aging analysis of debtors, based on invoice date and net of loss allowance on debtors, is set out below: - At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 0-6 months 25,666 28,069 7-12 months 254 225 1-2 years 195 41 26,115 28,335 24 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 12. DEBTORS (CONTINUED) Notes: - (Continued) The movement in the loss allowances on debtors during the period/year is as follows: - 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 January 2,269 1,881 Impairment loss (reversed)/recognised (870) 414 Exchange adjustments (27) (26) At 30 June/31 December 1,372 2,269 13. DEPOSITS, PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Utilities and deposits 1,156 1,159 Prepayments 1,193 1,361 Interest receivable 22 4 Other receivables 7,481 8,483 9,852 11,007 Less: loss allowances on other receivables - note (54) (55) 9,798 10,952 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 25 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 13. DEPOSITS, PREPAYMENTS AND OTHER RECEIVABLES (CONTINUED) Note: The movement in the loss allowances on other receivables during the period/year is as follows: - 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 January 55 38 Impairment loss recognised - 18 Exchange adjustments (1) (1) At 30 June/31 December 54 55 14. TRADE PAYABLES An aging analysis of trade payables based on invoice date is set out below: - At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 0-12 months 64,638 32,886 26 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 15. PAYABLE TO MERCHANTS An aging analysis of payable to merchants based on invoice date is set out below: - At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 0-12 months - - Over one year 3,011 3,011 3,011 3,011 16. DEPOSITS RECEIVED, SUNDRY CREDITORS AND ACCRUALS At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Deposits received 6,659 7,145 Accruals 4,013 13,290 Sundry creditors 32,267 120,878 Construction fee payable 34,484 43,086 Other tax payables 3,705 1,598 81,128 185,997 As at 31 December 2019, sundry creditors include the consideration payable of HK$63,599,000 for acquisition of assets through acquisition of subsidiaries. The amount was fully settled during the six months ended 30 June 2020. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 27 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 17. AMOUNT DUE TO A RELATED COMPANY The amount is interest-free, unsecured and repayable within one year. 18. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank loans, secured - note 650,870 680,782 Government loans, unsecured 318 884 651,188 681,666 At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Due for payment: - Within one year 35,814 36,662 - Within two to five years 278,784 245,385 - Over five years 336,590 399,619 651,188 681,666 28 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 18. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS (CONTINUED) Note: - The Group had the following banking facilities: - At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Total banking facilities granted 877,020 894,080 Less: banking facilities utilised by the Group (650,870) (680,782) Unutilised banking facilities 226,150 213,298 As at 30 June 2020, these banking facilities were secured by:- charges over a land use right under service concession arrangement with aggregate carrying amounts of RMB3,329,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,650,000); pledge of trade receivables with a carrying amount of RMB16,695,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$18,303,000); pledge of 100% equity interest in Qingyuan Water Supply Development Company Limited; pledge of 100% equity interest in Qingyuan Qingxin District Taihe Water Company Limited; guarantee by Qinghui Properties Limited and Qingyuan Qingxin District Huike Properties Company Limited, both being subsidiaries of the Group; guarantee by Dongguan New Century Science and Education Development Limited, Ms. Zhu Fenglian (" Ms. Zhu ") and her spouse; and guarantee by the non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 29 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 18. BANK AND OTHER BORROWINGS (CONTINUED) Note: - (continued) The Group had the following banking facilities: - (continued) As at 31 December 2019, these banking facilities were secured by:- charges over a land use right under service concession arrangement with aggregate carrying amounts of RMB3,912,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$4,372,000); pledge of trade receivables with a carrying amount of RMB24,228,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$27,078,000); pledge of 100% equity interest in Qingyuan Water Supply Development Company Limited; pledge of 100% equity interest in Qingyuan Qingxin District Taihe Water Company Limited; guarantee by Qinghui Properties Limited and Qingyuan Qingxin District Huike Properties Company Limited, both being subsidiaries of the Group; guarantee by Dongguan New Century Science and Education Development Limited, Ms. Zhu and her spouse; and guarantee by the non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries. 30 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 19. SHARE CAPITAL Number of shares HK$'000 Share capital Ordinary share of HK$0.01 each Authorised:- At 1 January 2019 5,000,000,000 50,000 Increase in authorised share capital - note a 15,000,000,000 150,000 At 31 December 2019, 1 January 2020 and 30 June 2020 20,000,000,000 200,000 Issued and fully paid:- At 1 January 2019 2,120,448,858 21,205 Placing of new shares - note b 1,586,400,000 15,864 Rights issue - note c 1,805,909,900 18,059 At 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 5,512,758,758 55,128 Shares issued under share option scheme - note d 241,242 2 At 30 June 2020 5,513,000,000 55,130 Notes:- On 23 April 2019, the authorised share capital of the Company was increased from HK$50,000,000 to HK$200,000,000 by the creation of additional 15,000,000,000 shares of HK$0.01 each. On 19 June 2019, an aggregate of 1,586,400,000 new shares of HK$0.01 each of the Company were issued under a specific mandate at a placing price of HK$0.23 each. On 19 June 2019, an aggregate of 1,805,909,900 new shares of HK$0.01 each were allotted and issued on the completion of a non-underwrittentwo-for-one rights issue at the subscription price of HK$0.23 per rights share (the " Rights Issue "). On 29 April 2020, 241,242 share options were exercised by the eligible option holders, resulting in the issue of 241,242 shares of HK$0.01 each of the Company at a total consideration of approximately HK$38,000. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 31 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 20. DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY On 8 May 2020, Qinghui Properties Limited ("Qinghui"), an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Qingyuan Yuncheng Properties Company Limited ("Yuncheng"), an independent third party, pursuant to which Qinghui agreed to sell (the "Disposal") and Yuncheng agreed to purchase 100% equity interests in Qingyuan Kaipeng Properties Company Limited ("Kaipeng") at a total consideration of RMB5,300,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$5,942,000). After the completion of the Disposal on 13 May 2020, Kaipeng has ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group. HK$'000 Net assets disposed of:- Property, plant and equipment 1,669 Prepaid land lease premium (Note 10) 2,366 Investment properties (Note 11) 392 Deposits, prepayments and other receivables 6 Cash and bank balances 118 Deposits received, sundry creditors and accruals (1,142) Deferred tax liabilities (771) Net assets disposed of 2,638 Release of exchange reserve 65 Non-controlling interest (1,345) Gain on disposal of a subsidiary (Note 4) 4,584 5,942 Satisfied by: Cash consideration 5,942 An analysis of the net inflow of cash and cash equivalents in respect of the disposal of Kaipeng during the period was as follows:- Cash consideration 5,942 Cash and cash equivalents disposed of (118) Net inflow of cash and cash equivalents in respect of the disposal of Kaipeng 5,824 32 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 21. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS Capital expenditure contracted but not provided for is as follows: - At At 30 June 31 December 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Property, plant and equipment 18,110 18,373 Other intangible assets 16 17 18,126 18,390 22. CONNECTED AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transaction with related party of the Group

Apart from the transactions as disclosed in notes 17 and 18, the Group had other material transactions with its related party during the period as follows:- Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Particulars Relationship HK$'000 HK$'000 Rental income Common shareholder 249 289 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 33 Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements For the six months ended 30 June 2020 22. CONNECTED AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (CONTINUED) Key management compensation Six months ended 30 June 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 Fees for key management personnel 1,058 779 Salaries, allowances and other benefits in kind 2,600 3,956 Pension scheme contributions 9 16 3,667 4,751 23. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES As at 30 June 2020, the Group had no material contingent liabilities. 34 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Independent Review Report 大信梁學濂（香港）會計師事務所有限公司 26/F, Citicorp Centre 香港 18 Whiteld Road 銅鑼灣 Causeway Bay 威菲路道18號 Hong Kong 萬國寶通中心26樓 TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) INTRODUCTION We have reviewed the condensed consolidated financial statements set out on pages 3 to 34, which comprise the condensed consolidated statement of financial position of Universal Technologies Holdings Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") as at 30 June 2020 and the related condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss, condensed consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month period then ended, and other explanatory notes. The Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited require the preparation of a report on interim financial information to be in compliance with the relevant provisions thereof and Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA"). The directors of the Company are responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with HKAS 34. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed consolidated financial statements based on our review. Our report is made solely to you, as a body, in accordance with our agreed terms of engagement, and for no other purpose. We do not assume responsibility towards or accept liability to any other person for the contents of this report. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 35 Independent Review Report (continued) SCOPE OF REVIEW We conducted our review in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the HKICPA. A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion. CONCLUSION Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated financial statements is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with HKAS 34. PKF Hong Kong Limited Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong 28 August 2020 Lam Kar Bo Practising Certificate Number: P05453 36 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS Business Review For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group was principally engaged in the business of water supply and related services as well as property investment and development. Revenue from the principal business amounted to approximately HK$141,215,000, representing an increase of 21% or HK$24,493,000 as compared with the revenue of approximately HK$116,722,000 for the corresponding period last year. Water supply and related business (including water quality inspection, water pipe repairs and maintenance, water meter maintenance and replacement and other related services) recorded a revenue of approximately HK$122,386,000, representing an increase of 6% or HK$6,657,000 as compared with the revenue of approximately HK$115,729,000 for the corresponding period last year, which was primarily attributable to the increased demand in tap water supply due to urban development. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the property development and investment segment of the Group recorded revenue of HK$18,829,000, representing an increase of 1,796% or HK$17,836,000 as compared with the revenue of approximately HK$993,000 for the corresponding period last year. The increase in rental income was primarily due to the rental income from commercial properties acquired in China in the second half of last year. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the loss attributable to shareholders of the Company of approximately HK$9,157,000 was incurred, representing an increase of HK$2,996,000 as compared with the loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company of approximately HK$6,161,000 for the corresponding period last year. The increase in the Group's loss during the period was mainly due to the increase in cost of sales of the Group's business of water supply services. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 37 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS CONTINUED Business Review (continued) As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 15 February 2019, the Company acquired certain PRC commercial properties (the "Acquisition") at a consideration of RMB576,000,000, which was financed by a two-for-one rights issue (the "Rights Issue") and a best-effort placing (the "Placing") of the shares that have not been taken up in the Rights Issue. As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 18 June 2019, 1,805,909,900 shares were taken up by qualifying shareholders under the Rights Issue and 1,586,400,000 shares were successfully placed under the Placing, raising net proceeds in the aggregate amount of approximately HK$767.99 million, of which approximately HK$637.73 million (equivalent to RMB576 million) has been utilized for the payment of the consideration payable upon completion of the Acquisition last year. Following the utilization of the remaining net proceeds of approximately HK$130.26 million to fund the capital contribution of the a newly subscribed joint venture during the current period, the net proceeds from the Rights Issue and Placing have been fully utilized. Further details of the Joint Venture was disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 14 January 2020. In essence, Shenzhen Huanye Universal Technologies Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Listco Subsidiary") and Dongguan Zhaoyu Real Estate Co., Ltd. (the "JV Partner") (an independent third party) entered into the joint venture agreement (the "JV Agreement"), pursuant to which the Listco Subsidiary and the JV Partner (the "JV Parties") agreed to jointly establish the Joint Venture to participate in land auctions and property development in Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and first and second-tier cities in the PRC. JV Parties intended to subscribe into a JV Company as the vehicle of the JV Project, which would be owned as to 30% by Listco Subsidiary and 70% by the JV Partner, respectively. In accordance with the terms of JV Agreement, Listco Subsidiary acquired 30% equity of the JV Company at the consideration of RMB3,000,000 (the "Initial Subscription"), and the maximum contribution committed by Listco Subsidiary in the JV Company is capped at RMB219,000,000 (the "Listco Subsidiary's Contribution Limit"). On 30 June 2020, RMB219,000,000 was already contributed by Listco Subsidiary in the JV Company. 38 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS CONTINUED Business Review (continued) The Board is of the view that the use of the remaining net proceeds in the Listco Subsidiary's Contribution Limit of the joint venture is in the best interests of the Company and is largely in line with the original purposes of the equity fundraising, namely, to expand the property development and investment portfolio of the Group and to join force with co-investors with the view to investing in non-controlling interests in bigger projects in China with synergy with the Group's principal business activities (which include property development and investment). The Group endeavours to maintain good corporate governance standard and procedures, efficient management systems and resources planning, with an aim to strengthen its competitiveness and maximize shareholder value. As part of the Group's environmental, social and governance initiatives, the Group provides training and career development paths to its employees to develop their talent, skills and sense of belonging for the Group's sustainable growth. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 39 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) BUSINESS REVIEW AND PROSPECTS CONTINUED Prospects In 2020, the continual escalation of the Sino-US trade tension and the outbreak of COVID-19 have resulted in the slowdown in China's GDP growth, disruptions to global supply chain and consumption patterns. These factors, coupled with the significant fluctuation in oil prices and global financial markets, has resulted in uncertainties in the outlook of the global economy. The Group will continue to focus on property investment and development in China and overseas, explore opportunities in potential projects in the property market and diversify its risks by developing its fund investment and management businesses in Hong Kong and the PRC. The Group will also identify suitable investment and diversification opportunities with the view to increasing its source of income and maintaining sustainable growth. FINANCIAL OVERVIEW Revenue and loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded a revenue of HK$141,215,000, representing an increase by 21% or HK$24,493,000 as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase in revenue was mainly attributable to the water supply business and rental income from Guangzhou properties. The loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was HK$9,157,000, representing an increase of HK$2,996,000 as compared to the corresponding period last year. The loss attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period increased, mainly due to the increase in cost of sales of the Group's business of water supply services. 40 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CONTINUED Cost of sales/services rendered During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded a cost of sales/ services rendered in the amount of HK$124,828,000, representing an increase of HK$32,121,000 as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase of cost of sales/services rendered was mainly attributable to the Group's water supply and related business. Other income and gains Other income and gains consist of interest income on bank deposits, gain on disposal of a subsidiary and other miscellaneous income. During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded other income and gains of HK$7,954,000, representing an increase of HK$5,573,000 as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase in other income and gains was mainly attributable to the gain on disposal of a subsidiary for the current period. General and administrative expenses During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded general and administrative expenses of HK$29,099,000, representing an increase of 3% as compared to the corresponding period last year. The increase in the general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the increase in exchange loss. Share of loss of a joint venture During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded share of loss of a joint venture of HK$53,000, representing an increase of HK$53,000 as compared to the corresponding period last year. It was mainly attributable to the loss from a newly subscribed joint venture for the current period. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 41 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CONTINUED Finance costs During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded finance costs of HK$15,921,000, representing an increase of 68% as compared to the corresponding period last year. It was mainly due to the increase in loan interest of the Group. Income tax credit/(expense) During the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group recorded an income tax credit of HK$4,630,000, representing a decrease of income tax expense of HK$4,706,000 as compared to the corresponding period last year. It was mainly attributable to the Group's water supply and related business. Property, plant and equipment The Group's property, plant and equipment decreased by HK$26,917,000 from HK$471,050,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$444,133,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was due to the depreciation for the current period. Prepaid land lease premium The Group's prepaid land lease premium decreased by HK$3,097,000 from HK$28,097,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$25,000,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the disposal of a subsidiary during the current period. Investment properties The Group's investment properties decreased by HK$57,334,000 from HK$691,076,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$633,742,000 as at 30 June 2020. It was mainly attributable to the reclassification of certain investment properties to non-current assets held-for-sale during the current period. 42 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CONTINUED Right-of-use assets The Group's right-of-use assets decreased by HK$1,218,000 from HK$2,484,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$1,266,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the depreciation for the current period. Interest in a joint venture The Group's interest in a joint venture increased by HK$240,032,000 from HK$nil as at 31 December 2019 to HK$240,032,000 as at 30 June 2020. In the current period, the Group subscribed 30% equity interest in Dongguan Weiqi Properties Investment Limited and made capital contributions of RMB219 million in aggregate. The Group recognised the loss of HK$53,000 for the investment in the joint venture during the period between the date of subscription and the end of the current period. Intangible assets The Group's intangible assets decreased by HK$28,808,000 from HK$327,497,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$298,689,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the amortisation for the current period. Inventories The Group's inventories increased by HK$4,866,000 from HK$28,280,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$33,146,000 as at 30 June 2020. The increase was mainly due to the increase in purchase of material for water pipeline construction projects for water supply and related business for the current fiscal period. Debtors The Group's debtors decreased by HK$2,220,000 or 8% from HK$28,335,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$26,115,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease in debtors was attributable to the shorter settlement period by customers of the Group's water supply and related business. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 43 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CONTINUED Deposits, prepayments and other receivables Deposits, prepayments and other receivables consist of utilities and other deposits, prepayments, interest receivable, other tax receivables of water supply business and other receivables from independent third parties. The other receivables are unsecured and interest free. The Group's deposits, prepayments and other receivables decreased by HK$1,154,000 from HK$10,952,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$9,798,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly due to decrease in prepayment for the current period. Cash and bank balances and fixed deposits The Group's cash and bank balances and fixed deposits decreased by HK$344,835,000 from HK$733,461,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$388,626,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease in cash and bank balances and fixed deposits was mainly due to the repayment of bank loans and the subscription and capital contribution of 30% equity of a joint venture during the current period. As at 30 June 2020, 67% (31 December 2019: 89%) of cash and bank balances was denominated in Renminbi. Non-current assets held-for-sale The Group's non-current assets held-for-sale increased by HK$43,741,000 from HK$nil as at 31 December 2019 to HK$43,741,000 as at 30 June 2020. It was mainly attributable to the signing of the disposal agreement in relation to the disposal of car parking spaces as disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 30 March 2020 and 30 June 2020. The disposal has yet to complete up to the end of the reporting period. Bank and other borrowings The Group's bank and other borrowings decreased by HK$30,478,000 from HK$681,666,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$651,188,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the repayment of bank loans by the water supply business for the current period. 44 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CONTINUED Trade payables The Group's trade payables increased by HK$31,752,000 from HK$32,886,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$64,638,000 as at 30 June 2020. The increase of trade payables was due to increase in inventories level and the accrual of costs of raw water for the current period. Payable to merchants The Group's payable to merchants as at 30 June 2020 amounted to HK$3,011,000, which is similar to the figure as at 31 December 2019. Deposits received, sundry creditors and accruals Deposits received, sundry creditors and accruals consist of rental and other deposits received, accruals, construction fee payable, other tax payable and amount due to independent third parties of the water supply business. These amounts are unsecured and interest free. The Group's deposits received, sundry creditors and accruals decreased by HK$104,869,000 from HK$185,997,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$81,128,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly attributable to the settlement of consideration payables for the acquisition of Guangzhou properties for the current period. Contract liabilities The Group's contract liabilities decreased by HK$13,282,000 from HK$43,566,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$30,284,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in contract income of the Group's water supply and related business for the current period. Lease liabilities The Group's lease liabilities decreased by HK$1,248,000 from HK$2,547,000 as at 31 December 2019 to HK$1,299,000 as at 30 June 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the lease payment for the current period. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 45 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) FINANCIAL OVERVIEW CONTINUED Amount due to a related company The Group's amount due to a related company as at 30 June 2020 amounted to HK$44,000, which is similar to the figure as at 31 December 2019. Liquidity and financial resources As at 30 June 2020, the Group had net current assets of HK$280,611,000. Current assets comprised inventories of HK$33,146,000, debtors of HK$26,115,000, deposits, prepayments and other receivables of HK$9,798,000, fixed deposits of HK$142,931,000, and cash and bank balances of HK$245,695,000. Current liabilities comprised bank and other borrowings of HK$35,814,000, trade payables of HK$64,638,000, payable to merchants of HK$3,011,000, deposits received, sundry creditors and accruals of HK$81,128,000, contract liabilities of HK$30,284,000, lease liabilities of HK$1,287,000, amount due to a related company of HK$44,000 and tax payable of HK$4,609,000. The gearing ratio (defined as the percentage ratio of the total liabilities, excluding deferred tax liabilities, over the total assets, excluding deferred tax assets) of the Group at 30 June 2020 was 39% (31 December 2019: 41%). The Board considers that the Group's existing financial resources are sufficient to fulfill its current commitments and working capital requirements, and the Group should be able to fund its foreseeable expenditures through cash flows from operations. However, if the Group launches any massive scale of expansion, development, investment or acquisition, additional debt or equity financing may be required. Employees At 30 June 2020, the total number of employees of the Group was 398 (31 December 2019: 397). The remuneration of the employees (including directors) were determined according to their performance and work experience. In addition to basic salaries, discretionary bonus and share options may be granted to eligible employee by reference to the Group's performance as well as the individual's performance. The Group also provides social security benefits to its staff such as Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme in Hong Kong and the central pension scheme in the PRC. The dedication and contribution of the Group's staff during the year are greatly appreciated and acknowledged. 46 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS, ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS Discloseable transaction regarding the formation of a joint venture

On 14 January 2020, Listco Subsidiary and the JV Partner (an independent third party) entered into the JV Agreement, pursuant to which the JV Parties agreed to jointly establish the joint venture to participate in land auctions and property development in Guangdong-HongKong-Macao Greater Bay Area and first and second-tier cities in the PRC. The JV Parties intended to subscribe into a new project company (the " JV Company ") to become the vehicle of the Joint Venture, which shall be owned as to 30% by Listco Subsidiary and 70% by the JV Partner. Under the terms of the JV Agreement, the maximum contribution committed by Listco Subsidiary in the JV Company is capped at RMB219,000,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$245,241,000). On 30 June 2020, RMB219,000,000 was already contributed by Listco Subsidiary in the JV Company. The transactions contemplated by the JV Agreement constitute a discloseable transaction for the Company. Further details regarding the joint venture are set out in the Company's announcement dated 14 January 2020. Discloseable transaction regarding the disposal of car parking spaces

On 30 March 2020, Guangzhou Hengxin Yuxuan Industrial Development Limited (" Hengxin Yuxuan "), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and Guangzhou Yongyu Hexin Investment Co., Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") entered into the Disposal Agreement, pursuant to which Hengxin Yuxuan agreed to sell, and the Purchaser agreed to acquire, the Car Parking Spaces for the aggregate consideration of RMB43.7 million (equivalent to approximately HK$48.1 million). On 30 June 2020, Hengxin Yuxuan and the Purchaser entered into a supplemental agreement to extend the Payment Deadline for three months, i.e. until 30 September 2020. The Disposal constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company and has yet to complete as at the date hereof. Details of the Disposal were set out in the Company's announcement dated 30 March 2020 and 30 June 2020.

Save as disclosed above, the Group did not have any other significant investments, acquisitions and disposals for the six months ended 30 June 2020. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 47 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) CHARGES ON GROUP'S ASSETS The Group's bank loans at 30 June 2020 were secured by: charges over a land use right under service concession arrangement with aggregate carrying amounts of RMB3,329,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$3,650,000); pledge of trade receivables with a carrying amount of RMB16,695,000 (equivalent to approximately HK$18,303,000); pledge of 100% equity interest in Qingyuan Water Supply Development Company Limited; pledge of 100% equity interest in Qingyuan Qingxin District Taihe Water Company Limited; guarantee by Qinghui Properties Limited and Qingyuan Qingxin District Huike Properties Company Limited, both being subsidiaries of the Group; guarantee by Dongguan New Century Science and Education Development Limited, Ms. Zhu and her spouse; and guarantee by the non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries. 48 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) DETAILS OF FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS On 15 February 2019, the Company (as purchaser), Billion Eminence Investment Limited (the "Vendor") and Chevalier Earth Group Limited (the "Target Company") entered into the acquisition agreement, pursuant to which the Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell, and the Company has conditionally agreed to purchase, the sale interests for the total cash consideration of RMB576,000,000. Simultaneously, the Company launched the Rights Issue and the Placing to finance the consideration. The gross proceeds raised by the Company from the Placing and the Rights Issue amount to HK$780,231,277 in aggregate. Details of the Acquisition, Rights Issue and the Placing were disclosed in the Company's announcements dated 15 February 2019, 23 April 2019 and 18 June 2019 and the Company's circular dated 22 March 2019. The Group originally intended to use the net proceeds of the Rights Issue and the Placing in the aggregate amount of approximately HK$767.99 million for the following sequence: (i) approximately HK$673.29 million (equivalent to RMB 576,000,000) for settlement of the consideration; and (ii) the balance of approximately HK$94.70 million for the development of fund investment and management businesses of the Group in Hong Kong and the PRC. Up to 30 June 2020, approximately HK$637.73 million (equivalent to RMB576,000,000) was already utilized for settlement of the consideration payable on completion of the Acquisition. The remaining net proceeds of the Rights Issue and the Placing in the approximate amount of HK$130.26 million was applied to finance the Listco Subsidiary's Contribution Limit of the joint venture. After funding for the said purposes, the net proceeds from the Rights Issue and the Placing have been fully utilized. The Board is of the view that the use of the remaining net Proceeds in the Listco Subsidiary's Contribution Limit is in the best interests of the Company and is largely in line with the original purposes of the equity fundraising, namely, to expand the property development and investment portfolio of the Group and to join force with co-investors with the view to investing in non-controlling interests in bigger projects in China with synergy with the Group's principal business activities (which includes property development and investment). UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 49 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) DETAILS OF FUTURE PLANS FOR MATERIAL INVESTMENTS OR CAPITAL ASSETS CONTINUED On 14 January 2020, Listco Subsidiary and the JV Partner entered into the JV Agreement, pursuant to which the JV Parties agreed to jointly establish the joint venture to participate in land auctions and property development in Guangdong- Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and first and second-tier cities in the PRC. The JV Parties intended to subscribe into a JV Company to become the vehicle of the joint venture, which shall be owned as to 30% by Listco Subsidiary and 70% by the JV Partner. Under the terms of the JV Agreement, the maximum contribution committed by Listco Subsidiary in the JV Company is capped at RMB219,000,000 (equivalent to HK$245,241,000). On 30 June 2020, RMB219,000,000 was already contributed by Listco Subsidiary in the JV Company. Save as disclosed above, there was no other future plan for material investments or capital assets during the six months ended 30 June 2020. CURRENCY RISK The Group's core businesses are mainly transacted and settled in Renminbi and the majority of assets and liabilities are denominated in Renminbi ("RMB") and Hong Kong dollar ("HK$"). There are no significant assets and liabilities denominated in other currencies. For the six months ended 30 June 2020, the Group did not enter into any arrangements to hedge its foreign currency exposure. Any material fluctuation in the exchange rates of HK$ or RMB may have an impact on the operating results of the Group. The exchange rate of RMB to HK$ is subject to the rules and regulations of foreign exchange control promulgated by the PRC government. The Group manages foreign currency risk by closely monitoring the movement of the foreign currency rates. 50 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Management Discussion and Analysis (continued) CAPITAL COMMITMENT As at 30 June 2020, the Group had a total capital commitment of approximately HK$18,126,000 (31 December 2019: approximately HK$18,390,000) in respect of (i) acquisition of property, plant and equipment of approximately HK$18,110,000 (31 December 2019: approximately HK$18,373,000); and (ii) other intangible assets (as defined under the adopted accounting standards) of approximately HK$16,000 (31 December 2019: approximately HK$17,000), both of which being in connection with the capital expenditures of the Group's water supply and related business. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES The Directors consider that the Group had no contingent liabilities as at 30 June 2020. Other Information DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION OF DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B OF THE LISTING RULES Pursuant to Rule 13.51B of the Listing Rules, the changes in the information of the Directors during the reporting period are as follows: 1. Mr. Chau Cheuk Wah has retired as a non-executive director of the Company at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2020. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 51 Other Information (continued) DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION OF DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B OF THE LISTING RULES CONTINUED Mr. Xuan Zhensheng has resigned as a director and a member of Audit Committee of Guangdong Golden Dragon Development Inc. (" GD ", the shares of which are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code: 000712) with effect from 8 June 2020. Ms. Zhu Fenglian has resigned as the director, the chairlady and the legal representative of GD with effect from 3 August 2020. Save as disclosed in this interim report, there are no other changes to the Directors' information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51B of the Listing Rules. D I R E C T O R S' A N D C H I E F E X E C U T I V E S' I N T E R E S T S O R SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES As at 30 June 2020, the interests or short positions of the directors and chief executives or their associates of the Company in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO")) which (i) are notified to the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO); or (ii) were recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO, or (iii) are notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers ("Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules, were as follows: 52 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Other Information (continued) D I R E C T O R S' A N D C H I E F E X E C U T I V E S' I N T E R E S T S O R SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURES CONTINUED Total Total % of the Interests in ordinary shares interests in interests in Company's Personal Corporate ordinary underlying Aggregate issued share Name of Director interests Interests shares shares interests capital Executive Director Ms. Zhu Fenglian (note 1) - 1,561,140,000 1,561,140,000 - 1,561,140,000 28.32% Notes: Ms. Zhu Fenglian is deemed to be interested in the 1,561,140,000 shares attributable to Ms. Zhu and her controlled corporation, Affluent Vast Holdings Limited (" Affluent Vast "), Ever City Industrial Development Limited (" Ever City ") and Eastcorp International Limited (" Eastcorp "). For more details on the deemed interest of Ms. Zhu, Affluent Vast and Ever City, please refer to Note 1 to the section headed "Persons who have an Interest or a Short Position which is Discloseable under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO and Substantial Shareholding". There were no debt securities nor debentures issued by the Group at any time during the period ended 30 June 2020. Save as disclosed above, so far as the directors are aware, as at 30 June 2020, none of the directors or chief executives or their associates of the Company had any interests or short positions in the shares, underlying shares and debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO) which (i) are notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which they are taken or deemed to have under such provisions of the SFO); or (ii) were recorded in the register required to be kept under Section 352 of the SFO, or (iii) are notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Model Code. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 53 Other Information (continued) PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST OR A SHORT POSITION WHICH IS DISCLOSEABLE UNDER DIVISIONS 2 AND 3 OF PART XV OF THE SFO AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING So far as is known to any director or chief executive of the Company, as at 30 June 2020, persons who have an interest or a short position in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO or be interested in, directly or indirectly, 5% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at general meeting of any member of the Company were as follows: LONG POSITIONS IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY Approximate Number of percentage Name Type of interests shares of interests Ever City (Note 1) Beneficial owner and interest in 1,561,140,000 28.32% controlled corporation Ms. Zhu Fenglian (Note 1) Interest in controlled corporation 1,561,140,000 28.32% Affluent Vast (Note 1) Interest in controlled corporation 1,561,140,000 28.32% Eastcorp (Note 1) Beneficial owner 600,000,000 10.88% Wang Yingqi (Note 2) Beneficial owner and interest in 550,020,000 9.98% controlled corporation GPE Guangzhou (Note 2) Interest in controlled corporation 550,000,000 9.98% GPE HK (Note 2) Beneficial owner 550,000,000 9.98% 54 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Other Information (continued) PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST OR A SHORT POSITION WHICH IS DISCLOSEABLE UNDER DIVISIONS 2 AND 3 OF PART XV OF THE SFO AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING CONTINUED LONG POSITIONS IN THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY (continued) Notes: Ms. Zhu, Affluent Vast and Ever City are deemed to be interested in 1,561,140,000 shares of the Company, representing 28.32% of the total issued share capital of the Company, which comprises

(a) 961,140,000 shares directly held by Ever City; and (b) 600,000,000 shares held by Eastcorp. Ever City is wholly and beneficially owned by Affluent Vast. Affluent Vast is wholly and beneficially owned by Ms. Zhu. Therefore, Ever City is deemed to be a controlled corporation of Affluent Vast and Ms. Zhu. Eastcorp is wholly and beneficially owned by Ever City. Therefore, Eastcorp is deemed to be a controlled corporation of Ever City, Affluent Vast and Ms. Zhu. According to the disclosure of interest (" DI ") filings, (a) Global Pay Easy (Hongkong) Technology Limited (" GPE HK ") was interested in 550,000,000 shares of the Company, representing 9.98% of the total issued share capital of the Company; (b) GPE HK was wholly owned by Global Pay Easy Technology Company Limited (" GPE Guangzhou "), GPE Guangzhou was in turn 85% owned by Wang Yingqi (" Ms. Wang ") and Ms. Wang was personally interested in 20,000 shares of the Company. Save as disclosed above, so far as is known to any Director or chief executive of the Company, as at 30 June 2020, no other persons had notified the Company of any interest or short position in the shares or underlying shares of equity derivatives of the Company which would fall to be disclosed under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO or any direct or indirect interest in 5% or more of the nominal value of any class of share capital carrying rights to vote in all circumstances at general meeting of any member of the Company. Save as disclosed under the sections headed "Directors' and chief executives' interests or short positions in shares, underlying shares and debentures" and "Persons who have an interest or a short position which is discloseable under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO and substantial shareholding" above, as at 30 June 2020, no other person was individually and/or collectively entitled to exercise or control the exercise of 5% or more of the voting power at general meeting of the Company and was able, as a practical matter, to direct or influence the management of the Company. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 55 Other Information (continued) PERSONS WHO HAVE AN INTEREST OR A SHORT POSITION WHICH IS DISCLOSEABLE UNDER DIVISIONS 2 AND 3 OF PART XV OF THE SFO AND SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING CONTINUED So far as the directors are aware, save as disclosed herein, no persons have long positions in underlying shares of equity derivatives of the Company. So far as the directors are aware, save as disclosed herein, no persons have short positions in the shares or underlying shares of equity derivatives of the Company. SHARE OPTIONS The GEM share option scheme adopted by the Company on 12 October 2001 (the "Old Share Option Scheme") prior to the Company's listing in October 2001 was terminated, upon the listing of the shares of the Company being transferred from GEM to the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 22 June 2010. After its termination, no further share option can be granted under the Old Share Option Scheme. As at the beginning and the end of the reporting period up to the date of this report, no option remained outstanding under the Old Share Option Scheme. No option was granted, exercised, cancelled or lapsed under the Old Share Option Scheme during both the reporting period and the comparable period. The Board adopted a new share option scheme (the "New Share Option Scheme") at the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on 12 August 2010. The purpose of the New Share Option Scheme is to enable the Company to grant options to eligible participants including employees, proposed employees, non- executive directors, suppliers and customers of the Group or any invested entities, shareholders of any members of the Group or any invested entities, and any other participants determined by the Directors as having contributed or may contribute by way of joint ventures, business alliances or other business arrangements to the development and growth of the Group (collectively, the "Eligible Participants"), an incentive or rewards for their contributions to the Group. A summary of the principal terms of the New Share Option Scheme can be founded on pages 9 to 19 of the Company's circular dated 19 July 2010. 56 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Other Information (continued) SHARE OPTIONS CONTINUED The New Share Option Scheme was adopted for a period of ten years commencing from 12 August 2010 and had remained in force until 11 August 2020, after which period no further options will be offered or granted but the provisions of the scheme shall remain in full force and effect in all other respects with regard to options granted during the life of the scheme. Offers for grant of options shall be valid for acceptance within 21 days after the date of offer, when the grantee shall pay HK$1.00 to the Company as consideration for the grant. The subscription price for shares in respect of any option granted shall be such price as determined by the Board in its absolute discretion at the time of the grant of the relevant option but in any case the subscription price for shares shall be at least not lower than the higher of (i) the closing price of the share as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheet on the date of grant, which must be a business day; (ii) the average of the closing prices of the share as stated in the Stock Exchange's daily quotations sheets for the five business days immediately preceding the date of grant of the option; and (iii) the nominal value of the share of the Company. The maximum number of Shares which may be issued upon the exercise of all options to be granted under the New Share Option Scheme (the "Scheme Mandate Limit") was 10% of the Shares in issue as at the date of approval of the New Share Option Scheme. The maximum entitlement of each Eligible Participant in any 12-month period must not exceed 1% of the shares in issue, provided that the maximum entitlement for any grantee being a substantial shareholder or an independent non-executive director or their associates shall be capped at 0.1% of the shares in issue (or HK$5 million in value based on the closing price of the shares underlying the options, whichever is higher). Any grant exceeding these individual limits shall be subject to shareholders' approval, with the relevant grantees and their associates abstaining from voting. The overall limit on the number of Shares which may be issued upon exercise of all outstanding options granted and yet to be exercised under the New Share Option Scheme and any other share option schemes of the Company must not exceed 30% of the Shares in issue from time to time. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 57 Other Information (continued) SHARE OPTIONS CONTINUED The Scheme Mandate Limit was last refreshed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 30 June 2015, authorising the Board to grant up to 207,044,885 options. Before 1 January 2020, no option has been granted under the New Share Option Scheme. As disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 15 April 2020, 241,242 options (the "2020 Options") were granted to eligible employees of the Group (not being connected persons of the Company) at the exercise price of HK$0.16 per share on 15 April 2020 (the "Date of Grant") under the New Share Option Scheme, and all the 2020 Options vested and were duly exercised by grantees also during the current period such that no granted option is outstanding at the current period end of 30 June 2020. On 11 August 2020, the New Share Option Scheme lapsed and no option can be granted thereunder any further. The closing price of the Company's shares on the day (i.e. on 14 April 2020) immediately before the Date of Grant was HK$0.150. The fair value of the 2020 Options amounted to HK$3,000, all of which being vested, exercised and recognized in the Company's financial statements as share-based payment expenses in the current period. The fair value of the 2020 Options is measured on the Date of Grant of 15 April 2020 based on binomial option pricing model using the following key inputs and assumptions: (a) an expected volatility of 46.84% based on historical annualized volatility which is not less than one year; (b) no annual dividends being made based on historical dividend pattern in the most recent five years; and (c) a risk-free interest rate of 0.61% based on the yields of Hong Kong Exchange Fund Notes. For the purpose of the calculation of fair value, no adjustment was made for options expected to be forfeited due to the expected insignificant staff turnover and the lack of historical data. While the binomial option pricing model is regarded as a generally accepted methodology to calculate the fair value of options, it requires the input of subjective assumptions (including share price volatility) and any changes in subjective input assumptions could materially affect the fair value estimate. Therefore, the Directors are of the view that the model does have limitations and does not necessarily provide a reliable single measurement of the fair value of the share options. 58 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Other Information (continued) SHARE OPTIONS CONTINUED A summary of the movements of the share options granted under the Share Option Schemes during the period is as follows:- Number of share option Market value per Market share at value per Outstanding Granted Exercised Cancellation Outstanding date of share on Date of Vesting Exercise Exercise at 1 January during the during the during the at 30 June grant of exercise Grantees grant period period price 2020 period period period 2020 option of option Senior Management 15 April 2020 Fully vested on 15 April 2020 to HK$0.16 - 241,242 (241,242) - - HK$0.155 HK$0.13 and staff of 15 April 2020 11 August the Group 2020 Note: 1. The Company received a consideration of HK$1.00 from each of the grantees of the Share Option Scheme. COMPETITION AND CONFLICT OF INTERESTS During the current period under review, none of the directors, the management shareholders or substantial shareholders of the Company or any of their respective associates has engaged in any business that competes or may compete with the business of the Group or has any other conflict of interests with the Group. PURCHASE, SALE OF REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES During the current period under review, neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 59 Other Information (continued) PREEMPTIVE RIGHTS There are no provisions for the pre-emptive rights under the Company's Articles of Association, or the laws of the Cayman Islands, which would oblige the Company to offer new shares on a pro-rata basis to existing shareholders. SUFFICIENCY OF PUBLIC FLOAT Based on information that is publicly available to the Company and within the knowledge of the directors of the Company, the Company has maintained the prescribed public float under the Listing Rules up to the date of this interim report. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Company has applied the principles and provisions as set out in the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "CG Code"). The Company has complied with the applicable Code Provisions of the CG Code save for the deviation mentioned below: During the fiscal period, Mr. Chen Jinyang has been acting as an executive Director, the chairman of the Board as well as the chief executive officer of the Company. This arrangement deviates from the provision of A.2.1 of the CG Code, which provides that the roles of chairman and chief executive officer should be separated and should not be performed by the same individual. The division of responsibilities between the chairman and chief executive officer should be clearly established and set out in writing. The Directors are of the opinion that the current arrangement will enable stronger leadership for managing the Company and will carry out effective and efficient management and solid business and strategic planning. The Directors believe that the current arrangement does not have a material adverse impact on the corporate governance of the Company. The Board will carry out a regular review and propose any amendments, if necessary, to ensure compliance with the CG Code provisions as set out in the Listing Rules. 60 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 Other Information (continued) DIRECTORS' SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted the required standard of dealings as set out in Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers as set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the code of conduct regarding securities transactions by the Directors. Having made specific enquiry of all directors, the directors have complied with the above-mentioned required standards of dealings regarding directors' securities transactions throughout the six months ended 30 June 2020. DIVIDEND The Board of Directors does not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (six months ended 30 June 2019: Nil). AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee") in October 2001. The Board has confirmed that the terms of reference are in compliance with paragraph C.3.3 of the Main Board CG Code. The principal duties of the Audit Committee include the review and supervision of the Group's financial reporting process, internal control and risk management systems. The Audit Committee currently comprises three Independent Non-Executive Directors, namely, Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, J.P., Mr. David Tsoi, and Mr. Chao Pao Shu George. The chairman of the Audit Committee is Mr. David Tsoi, who possesses recognised professional qualifications in accounting. Working closely with the management of the Company, the Audit Committee has reviewed the Company's interim results, the accounting principles and practices adopted by the Group, discussed with the Board and management and internal controls, risk management and financial reporting matters. UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES • INTERIM REPORT 2020 61 Other Information (continued) AUDIT COMMITTEE CONTINUED The interim financial report for the six months ended 30 June 2020 is unaudited, but has been reviewed by PKF Hong Kong Limited, the auditor of the Company, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagements 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity", issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, whose unmodified review report is included in the interim report to be sent to shareholders. The interim financial report has been reviewed by the Audit Committee. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS AND INTERIM REPORT ON THE WEBSITES OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE COMPANY This report will be published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and the Company's website (www.uth.com.hk). Permalink Disclaimer Universal Technologies Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:49:03 UTC 0 All news about UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED 04:50a UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Report 2020 PU 2017 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES : Voluntary announcement-bank credit PU 2017 UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES : Nterim results announcement for the six months ended 30.. PU Financials HKD USD Sales 2019 304 M 39,2 M 39,2 M Net income 2019 -117 M -15,0 M -15,0 M Net cash 2019 49,2 M 6,35 M 6,35 M P/E ratio 2019 -6,72x Yield 2019 - Capitalization 634 M 81,8 M 81,8 M EV / Sales 2018 2,75x EV / Sales 2019 3,45x Nbr of Employees 398 Free-Float 61,7% Chart UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jin Yang Chen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Wai Bun Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director David Tsoi Independent Non-Executive Director Pao Shu Chao Independent Non-Executive Director Hai Mei Zhang Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) UNIVERSAL TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LIMITED -42.21% 82 VISA 5.08% 420 147 MASTERCARD 9.80% 328 198 PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. 69.37% 214 960 PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC. 4.91% 23 381 AVAST PLC 13.41% 6 749