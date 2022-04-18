Universal Vision Biotechnology : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiaries in China in response to the local government's pandemic control measures

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18 2.Company name:Taixue (Jiangsu) Medical Investment Management Co., Ltd., Taixue (Jiangsu) Glasses Co., Ltd., Suzhou Haiweishi Ophthalmic Clinic (LP), and Kunshan Universal Trading Co., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:70% 5.Cause of occurrence:The ophthalmology, optometry, and medical supply businesses in Suzhou and Shanghai from the subsidiaries, Taixue (Jiangsu) Medical Investment Management Co., Ltd., Taixue (Jiangsu) Glasses Co., Ltd., Suzhou Haiweishi Ophthalmic Clinic (LP), and Kunshan Universal Trading Co., Ltd., have been suspended in accordance with the local pandemic control policies. The subsidiaries will continue to adjust the operations based on the local government guidelines. 6.Countermeasures: 1. The subsidiaries follow the local government guidelines and take relative response measures. 2. The Company continues to monitor the situation. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: There have not been significant financial and business impacts on the Company.