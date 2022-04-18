Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3218   TW0003218004

UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-14
269.00 TWD   -0.74%
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiaries in China in response to the local government's pandemic control measures
PU
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to ICA Research's "2nd Annual Future of Asia Conference"
PU
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue new shares through capitalization of retained earnings
PU
Universal Vision Biotechnology : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiaries in China in response to the local government's pandemic control measures

04/18/2022 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/18 Time of announcement 15:38:51
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the subsidiaries in
China in response to the local government's pandemic
control measures
Date of events 2022/04/18 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/18
2.Company name:Taixue (Jiangsu) Medical Investment Management Co., Ltd.,
Taixue (Jiangsu) Glasses Co., Ltd., Suzhou Haiweishi Ophthalmic Clinic (LP),
and Kunshan Universal Trading Co., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:70%
5.Cause of occurrence:The ophthalmology, optometry, and medical supply
businesses in Suzhou and Shanghai from the subsidiaries, Taixue (Jiangsu)
Medical Investment Management Co., Ltd., Taixue (Jiangsu) Glasses Co., Ltd.,
Suzhou Haiweishi Ophthalmic Clinic (LP), and Kunshan Universal Trading
Co., Ltd., have been suspended in accordance with the local pandemic control
policies. The subsidiaries will continue to adjust the operations based on
the local government guidelines.
6.Countermeasures:
1. The subsidiaries follow the local government guidelines and take relative
response measures.
2. The Company continues to monitor the situation.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
There have not been significant financial and business impacts on the
Company.

Disclaimer

Universal Vision Biotechnology Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 07:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 449 M 118 M 118 M
Net income 2022 852 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net cash 2022 998 M 34,2 M 34,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 20 477 M 703 M 703 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
EV / Sales 2023 4,62x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 50,8%
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hung Lu General Manager
Pi Jung Lin President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Qiu Ju Hou Head-Finance & Accounting
Shu Fang Ou Chairman
Min Chih Hsiao Independent Director
