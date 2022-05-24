Universal Vision Biotechnology : The Company is invited to Fubon Securities' 2022Q2 Investment Forum Online

The Company is invited to Fubon Securities' 2022Q2
Investment Forum Online
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:11:00 am(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Report of the
Company's business performance and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
For the complete financial and business information, please refer
to the Market Observation Post System and see under Investor
Conferences.
