Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3218   TW0003218004

UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(3218)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-22
258.50 TWD   +1.57%
02:58aUNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to Fubon Securities' 2022Q2 Investment Forum Online
PU
02:58aUNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to Yuanta Securities' 2022Q2 Investment Forum Online
PU
05/11Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Vision Biotechnology : The Company is invited to Yuanta Securities' 2022Q2 Investment Forum Online

05/24/2022 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/24 Time of announcement 14:41:24
Subject 
 The Company is invited to Yuanta Securities' 2022Q2
Investment Forum Online
Date of events 2022/05/25 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/25
2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:30 am(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Report of the
Company's business performance and financial results.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

For the complete financial and business information, please refer
to the Market Observation Post System and see under Investor
Conferences.

Disclaimer

Universal Vision Biotechnology Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 06:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
02:58aUNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to Fubon Securities' 2022Q2 Invest..
PU
02:58aUNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to Yuanta Securities' 2022Q2 Inves..
PU
05/11Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
04/18UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announcement on behalf of the subsidiaries in China in re..
PU
03/30UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company is invited to ICA Research's “2nd Annua..
PU
03/30UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to issue new sh..
PU
03/30UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's Board of ..
PU
03/30UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the balance of endorsements and guarantee..
PU
03/30UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's Board of ..
PU
03/30UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY : Announcement of FY2021 consolidated financial reports app..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 419 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2022 825 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
Net cash 2022 1 113 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 19 678 M 665 M 665 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
Nbr of Employees 401
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Universal Vision Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 258,50 TWD
Average target price 330,20 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Hung Lu General Manager
Pi Jung Lin President, Director & Chief Technology Officer
Qiu Ju Hou Head-Finance & Accounting
Shu Fang Ou Chairman
Min Chih Hsiao Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSAL VISION BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.66%665
ALCON INC.-12.93%35 404
THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.-19.15%16 822
AUTEK CHINA INC.-35.30%4 772
WARBY PARKER INC.-63.68%1 830
MENICON CO., LTD.-24.00%1 531