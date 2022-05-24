Universal Vision Biotechnology : The Company is invited to Yuanta Securities' 2022Q2 Investment Forum Online

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/25 2.Time of institutional investor conference:09:30 am(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online Conference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference:Report of the Company's business performance and financial results. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A For the complete financial and business information, please refer to the Market Observation Post System and see under Investor Conferences.