For the month of July 2024
Universe Pharmaceuticals INC
Closing of Public Offering
On July 15, 2024, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a Cayman Islands company (the "Company"), closed its self-underwritten public offering ("Offering") of 20,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.01875 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"). The Ordinary Shares were priced at $1.25 per share. The Company raised a total of $25 million through this Offering, before deducting Offering-related expenses.
This report does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
|Universe Pharmaceuticals INC.
|Date: July 18, 2024
