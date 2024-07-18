UNITED STATES

For the month of July 2024

Commission file number: 001-40231

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC

Closing of Public Offering

On July 15, 2024, Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a Cayman Islands company (the "Company"), closed its self-underwritten public offering ("Offering") of 20,000,000 ordinary shares, par value $0.01875 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"). The Ordinary Shares were priced at $1.25 per share. The Company raised a total of $25 million through this Offering, before deducting Offering-related expenses.

