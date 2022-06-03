University Bancorp : March 31, 2022 University Bank Call Report 06/03/2022 | 05:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System OMB Number 7100-0036 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation OMB Number 3064-0052 Office of the Comptroller of the Currency OMB Number 1557-0081 Approval expires December 31, 2024 Page 1 of 87 Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for a Bank with Domestic Offices Only-FFIEC 041 Report at the close of business March 31, 2022 This report is required by law: 12 U.S.C. §324 (State member banks); 12 U.S.C. §1817 (State nonmember banks); 12 U.S.C. §161 (National banks); and 12 U.S.C. §1464 (Savings associations). (20220331) (RCON 9999) Unless the context indicates otherwise, the term "bank" in this report form refers to both banks and savings associations. This report form is to be filed by banks with domestic offices only and total consolidated assets of less than $100 billion, except those banks that file the FFIEC 051, and those banks that are advanced approaches institutions for regulatory capital purpose that are required to file the FFIEC 031. NOTE: Each bank's board of directors and senior management are responsible for establishing and maintaining an effective system of internal control, including controls over the Reports of Condition and Income. The Reports of Condition and Income are to be prepared in accordance with federal regulatory authority instructions. The Reports of Condition and Income must be signed by the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the reporting bank (or by the individual performing an equivalent function) and attested to by not less than two directors (trustees) for State nonmember banks and three directors for state member banks, national banks, and savings associations. I, the undersigned CFO (or equivalent) of the named bank, attest that the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct to the best of my knowledge and belief. We, the undersigned directors (trustees), attest to the correctness of the Reports of Condition and Income (including the supporting schedules) for this report date and declare that the Reports of Condition and Income have been examined by us and to the best of our knowledge and belief have been prepared in conformance with the instructions issued by the appropriate Federal regulatory authority and are true and correct. State member banks should contact their Federal Reserve District Bank. FFIEC 041 Page 3 of 87 Contact Information for the Reports of Condition and Income To facilitate communication between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income, please provide contact information for (1) the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) of the bank signing the reports for this quarter, and (2) the person at the bank - other than the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) - to whom questions about the reports should be directed. If the Chief Financial Officer (or equivalent) is the primary contact for questions about the reports, please provide contact information for another person at the bank who will serve as a secondary contact for communications between the Agencies and the bank concerning the Reports of Condition and Income. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Contact information for the Reports of Condition and Income is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public. Chief Financial Officer (or Equivalent) Signing the Reports Michael Yeager Name (TEXT C490) EVP, Chief Financial Officer Title (TEXT C491) myeager@university-bank.com E-mail Address (TEXT C492) (734) 372-9268 Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C493) (734) 741-5859 Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT C494) Other Person to Whom Questions about the Reports Should be Directed Matthew VerVaecke Name (TEXT C495) Assistant Controller Title (TEXT C496) mvervaecke@university-bank.com E-mail Address (TEXT 4086) (734) 372-9301 Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT 8902) (734) 741-5859 Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT 9116) Chief Executive Officer Contact Information This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute notifications about policy initiatives, deposit insurance assessments, and other matters directly to the Chief Executive Officers of reporting institutions. Notifications about other matters may include emergency notifications that may or may not also be sent to the institution's emergency contacts listed below. Please provide contact information for the Chief Executive Officer of the reporting institution. Enter "none" for the Chief Executive Officer's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Chief Executive Officer contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public. Chief Executive Officer Stephen Lange Ranzini (734) 741-5858 Ext. 9226 Name (TEXT FT42 ) Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT FT43) ranzini@university-bank.com (734) 741-5859 E-mail Address (TEXT FT44) Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT FT45) Emergency Contact Information This information is being requested so the Agencies can distribute critical, time sensitive information to emergency contacts at banks. Please provide primary contact information for a senior official of the bank who has decision-making authority. Also provide information for a secondary contact if available. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address or fax number if not available. Emergency contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies and will not be released to the public. Primary Contact Stephen Lange Ranzini Name (TEXT C366) CEO, President Title (TEXT C367) ranzini@university-bank.com E-mail Address (TEXT C368) (734) 741-5858 Ext. 9226 Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C369) (734) 741-5859 Secondary Contact Gerhard Naude Name (TEXT C371) COO & EVP Title (TEXT C372) gnaude@university-bank.com E-mail Address (TEXT C373) (734) 741-5858 Ext. 9285 Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C374) (734) 741-5859 Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT C370) Area Code/FAX Number (TEXT C375) FFIEC 041 Page 4 of 87 USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) Anti-Money Laundering Contact Information This information is being requested to identify points-of-contact who are in charge of your bank's USA PATRIOT Act Section 314(a) information requests. Bank personnel listed could be contacted by law enforcement officers or the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) for additional information related to specific Section 314(a) search requests or other anti-terrorist financing and anti-money laundering matters. Communications sent by FinCEN to the bank for purposes other than Section 314(a) notifications will state the intended purpose and should be directed to the appropriate bank personnel for review. Any disclosure of customer records to law enforcement officers or FinCEN must be done in compliance with applicable law, including the Right to Financial Privacy Act (12 U.S.C. 3401 et seq.). Please provide information for a primary and secondary contact. Information for a third and fourth contact may be provided at the bank's option. Enter "none" for the contact's e-mail address if not available. This contact information is for the confidential use of the Agencies, FinCEN, and law enforcement officers and will not be released to the public. Primary Contact Stacy Shepanski Name (TEXT C437) VP, BSA/AML/OFAC Officer Title (TEXT C438) sshepanski@university-bank.com E-mail Address (TEXT C439) (734) 741-5858 Ext. 9222 Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C440) Secondary Contact Paula Boegner Name (TEXT C442) VP, Senior BSA Officer & Deposit Ops Title (TEXT C443) pboegner@university-bank.com E-mail Address (TEXT C444) (734) 741-5858 Ext. 9233 Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C445) Third Contact Veronica Sellers Name (TEXT C870) EVP, Chief Risk Officer Title (TEXT C871) vsellers@university-bank.com E-mail Address (TEXT C872) (734) 373-1077 Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C873) Fourth Contact Name (TEXT C875) Title (TEXT C876) E-mail Address (TEXT C877) Area Code/Phone Number/Extension (TEXT C878) University Bank FFIEC 041 Legal Title of Bank Page 5 of 87 Ann Arbor RI-1 City MI 48104 State Zip Code FDIC Certificate Number: 14587 Submitted to CDR on 4/29/2022 at 4:32 PM Consolidated Report of Income for the period January 1, 2022 - March 31, 2022 Schedule RI-Income Statement Dollar Amounts in Thousands RIAD Amount 1. Interest income: a. Interest and fee income on loans: (1) Loans secured by real estate: (a) Loans secured by 1-4 family residential properties 4435 1,951 (b) All other loans secured by real estate 4436 1,111 (2) Commercial and industrial loans 4012 62 (3) Loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures: (a) Credit cards B485 1 (b) Other (includes revolving credit plans other than credit cards, automobile loans, and other consumer loans) ______________________________________________________________________ B486 9 (4) Not applicable (5) All other loans(1) 4058 49 (6) Total interest and fee income on loans (sum of items 1.a.(1)(a) through 1.a.(5)) 4010 3,183 b. Income from lease financing receivables 4065 0 c. Interest income on balances due from depository institutions (2) 4115 44 d. Interest and dividend income on securities: (1) U.S. Treasury securities and U.S. Government agency obligations (excluding mortgage-backed securities) B488 0 (2) Mortgage-backed securities B489 30 (3) All other securities (includes securities issued by states and political subdivisions in the U.S.) 4060 0 e. Not applicable f. Interest income on federal funds sold and securities purchased under agreements to resell 4020 0 g. Other interest income 4518 11 h. Total interest income (sum of items 1.a.(6) through 1.g) 4107 3,268 2. Interest expense: a. Interest on deposits: (1) Transaction accounts (interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, ATS accounts, and telephone and preauthorized transfer accounts) 4508 1 (2) Nontransaction accounts: (a) Savings deposits (includes MMDAs) ____________________________________________________________ 0093 4 (b) Time deposits of $250,000 or less HK03 2 (c) Time deposits of more than $250,000 HK04 9 b. Expense of federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 4180 0 c. Interest on trading liabilities and other borrowed money 4185 21 d. Interest on subordinated notes and debentures________________________________________________________ 4200 0 e. Total interest expense (sum of items 2.a through 2.d) 4073 37 Includes interest and fee income on "Loans to depository institutions and acceptances of other banks," "Loans to finance agricultural production and other loans to farmers," "Obligations (other than securities and leases) of states and political subdivisions in the U.S.," and "Loans to nondepository financial institutions and other loans." Includes interest income on time certificates of deposit not held for trading. 1.a.1.a 1.a.1.b 1.a.2 1.a.3.a 1.a.3.b 1.a.5 1.a.6 1.b 1.c 1.d.1 1.d.2 1.d.3 1.f 1.g 1.h 2.a.1 2.a.2.a 2.a.2.b 2.a.2.c 2.b 2.c 2.d 2.e This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. 