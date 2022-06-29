Log in
    UPL   NGUPL0000008

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

(UPL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
2.350 NGN   -9.62%
UNIVERSITY PRESS : Audited financial statement for 2022
PU
06/10UNIVERSITY PRESS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/10UNIVERSITY PRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
UNIVERSITY PRESS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

06/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 MARCH 2022

Corporate information

Directors

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

-Chairman

Mr. Samuel Kolawole

-Managing Director

Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda

-Director

Mr. Yomi Aremu Adewusi

-Director

Prof Theodora Akachi Ezeigbo

-Director

Mr. Olayinka Lawal

-Director

Mr. Joseph B. Daudu

-Director

HRM (DR) Josephine A. Diete-Spiff

-Director

Mr. Ganiyu A. Adebayo

-Executive Director (Finance)

Mrs. Folakemi O. Bademosi

-Executive Director (Publishing)

Mrs. Binitie Aboyade-Cole

-Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Registered Office

Registrar

Auditors

Bankers

Three Crowns Building

Jericho,

Ibadan.

Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Ltd

Registrars Limited 274,

Murtala Muhammed Way Yaba,

Lagos.

PKF Professional Services

PKF House

205A, Ikorodu Road,

Obanikoro,

Lagos

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

First Bank Limited

First City Monument Bank Limited

Access Bank Plc

United Bank for Africa Plc.

2

The Directors present their annual reports on the affairs of University Press Plc, along with the audited Financial

Statements for the year ended 31st March 2022.

1. LEGAL FORM, PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS REVIEW

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria on the 14th of August, 1978. A Public Limited Liability Company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group which commenced operations in Nigeria as a branch

of Oxford University Press in 1949.

The Company's principal activity is publishing, sales and distribution of educational books and materials.

The Company will carry on fulfilling its objectives as stated in its memorandum of association.

2. OPERATING RESULTS

Highlights of the Company's operating results for the year under review are as follows:

March 2022

March 2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

2,305,714

1,419,422

Profit before tax

361,500

75,291

(154,007)

(18,185)

Taxation expense

207,493

Profit attributable to owners of the entity

57,106

4. DIVIDEND

The Directors recommend a dividend of 10k (2021 : 5k) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each amounting to N43,140,950 to be paid to shareholders subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed dividend is subject to withholding tax and is payable on 29th September 2022 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Wednesday, 31st August 2022.

5. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to the best practices and procedures in Corporate Governance. Its business is

conducted in a fair, honest and transparent manner which conforms with the Code of Best Practices on

Corporate Governance in Nigeria. Examples of the Company's compliance with these Corporate

Governance requirements during the year under review includes but not limited to:

a. Board Composition

The Board consists of a Non-Executive Chairman, Six (6) Non-Executive Directors, and Three (3)

Executive Directors, all bringing high level of competence and expertise. They are seasoned

professionals and entrepreneurs with vast business management experience and credible track records.

The non-executive Directors are independent of management and are free from constraints which may

materially affect their judgement as Directors of the Company.

b. Role of the Board

The Board has the responsibility of ensuring that the company is properly managed and achieves its

strategic objectives with the aim of creating sustainable long term value to the shareholders.

3

6. DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS

The names of the Directors who served during the year and at the date of this report are as follows:

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

Chairman

Mr. Samuel Kolawole

Managing Director

Mr. Ganiyu A. Adebayo

Executive Director (Finance)

Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Yomi A. Adewusi

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Folakemi O. Bademosi

Executive Director (Publishing)

Prof. Akachi T. Ezeigbo

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Olayinka Lawal

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Joseph B. Daudu

Independent Non-Executive Director

HRM (DR) Josephine A. Diete-Spiff

Independent Non-Executive Director

Directors' interest in the company's issued share capital as recorded in the Register of Members and/or as notified by the Directors for the purpose of section301of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and disclosed in accordance with the listing rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (Nigeria) as at 2016 are as follows:

Directors

As at 31st

As at 31st

As at 31st

March 2020

March 2021

March 2022

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

876,993

876,993

876,993

Mr. Samuel Kolawole

661,776

661,776

661,776

Mr. Ganiyu A. Adebayo

217,007

217,007

217,077

Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda

168,228

168,228

168,228

Mr. Yomi A. Adewusi

324,416

324,416

324,416

Mrs. Folakemi O. Bademosi

186,000

186,000

186,000

Prof. Akachi T. Ezeigbo

314,265

314,265

314,265

Mr. Olayinka Lawal

215,198

215,198

246,198

Mr. Joseph B. Daudu

HRM (DR) J. A. Diete-Spiff

No director has notified the Company, for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any declarable interest in contracts with which the Company is involved as at 31st March, 2022.

RETIREMENT BY ROTATION

In accordance with Clause 90 of the Company's Articles of Association, Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda, Messrs Yomi Adewusi and Olayinka Lawal will retire by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

8. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES

The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year under review.

4

10. ANALYSIS OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDINGS AS OF 31 MARCH, 2022

10.1 Analysis by Nationality

Shareholders

Oxford University Press, UK

Nigerians

2021

No of Shares

60,926.796

370,482,708

431,409,504

2022

%

No of Shares

%

14.12

60,926,796

14.12

85.88

370,482,708

85.88

100

431,409,504

100

10.2 Range Analysis

Share Range

No. of

No. of Holdings

Percentage of

1 - 5,000

Shareholders

Shareholdings

8,675

11,405,634

2.64

5,001 - 10,000

937

6,906,329

1.60

10,001 - 50,000

1,517

32,924,745

7.63

295

50,001 - 100,000

62,095,444

14.39

100,001 - 500,000

268

19,350,375

4.49

500,001 - 1,000,000

36

25,148,698

5.83

1,000,001 and above

55

273,578,279

63.41

TOTAL

11,783

431,409,504

100.00

10.3 Major Shareholdings

According to the register of members, the following shareholders of the Company held more than 5%

of the issued share capital of the Company as of 31st March, 2022:

Holdings

% of Holding

1.

Oxford University Press, U.K.

60,912,396

14.12

2.

Lancelot Fund Portfolio Mgt. Limited

42,818,416

9.93

3.

Awhua Resources Limited

40,155,291

9.31

4.

Dr. Olalalekan Ayokunnu Are

27,101,909

6.28

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

University Press plc published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
