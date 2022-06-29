UNIVERSITY PRESS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

The Directors present their annual reports on the affairs of University Press Plc, along with the audited Financial

Statements for the year ended 31st March 2022.

1. LEGAL FORM, PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS REVIEW

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria on the 14th of August, 1978. A Public Limited Liability Company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group which commenced operations in Nigeria as a branch

of Oxford University Press in 1949.

The Company's principal activity is publishing, sales and distribution of educational books and materials.

The Company will carry on fulfilling its objectives as stated in its memorandum of association.

2. OPERATING RESULTS

Highlights of the Company's operating results for the year under review are as follows:

March 2022 March 2021 N'000 N'000 Revenue 2,305,714 1,419,422 Profit before tax 361,500 75,291 (154,007) (18,185) Taxation expense 207,493 Profit attributable to owners of the entity 57,106

4. DIVIDEND

The Directors recommend a dividend of 10k (2021 : 5k) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each amounting to N43,140,950 to be paid to shareholders subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed dividend is subject to withholding tax and is payable on 29th September 2022 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Wednesday, 31st August 2022.

5. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to the best practices and procedures in Corporate Governance. Its business is

conducted in a fair, honest and transparent manner which conforms with the Code of Best Practices on

Corporate Governance in Nigeria. Examples of the Company's compliance with these Corporate

Governance requirements during the year under review includes but not limited to:

a. Board Composition

The Board consists of a Non-Executive Chairman, Six (6) Non-Executive Directors, and Three (3)

Executive Directors, all bringing high level of competence and expertise. They are seasoned

professionals and entrepreneurs with vast business management experience and credible track records.

The non-executive Directors are independent of management and are free from constraints which may

materially affect their judgement as Directors of the Company.

b. Role of the Board

The Board has the responsibility of ensuring that the company is properly managed and achieves its

strategic objectives with the aim of creating sustainable long term value to the shareholders.