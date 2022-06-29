UNIVERSITY PRESS : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
06/29/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 MARCH 2022
Corporate information
Directors
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
-Chairman
Mr. Samuel Kolawole
-Managing Director
Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda
-Director
Mr. Yomi Aremu Adewusi
-Director
Prof Theodora Akachi Ezeigbo
-Director
Mr. Olayinka Lawal
-Director
Mr. Joseph B. Daudu
-Director
HRM (DR) Josephine A. Diete-Spiff
-Director
Mr. Ganiyu A. Adebayo
-Executive Director (Finance)
Mrs. Folakemi O. Bademosi
-Executive Director (Publishing)
Mrs. Binitie Aboyade-Cole
-Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
Registered Office
Registrar
Auditors
Bankers
Three Crowns Building
Jericho,
Ibadan.
Greenwich Registrars & Data Solutions Ltd
Registrars Limited 274,
Murtala Muhammed Way Yaba,
Lagos.
PKF Professional Services
PKF House
205A, Ikorodu Road,
Obanikoro,
Lagos
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
First Bank Limited
First City Monument Bank Limited
Access Bank Plc
United Bank for Africa Plc.
The Directors present their annual reports on the affairs of University Press Plc, along with the audited Financial
Statements for the year ended 31st March 2022.
1. LEGAL FORM, PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND BUSINESS REVIEW
The Company was incorporated in Nigeria on the 14th of August, 1978. A Public Limited Liability Company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group which commenced operations in Nigeria as a branch
of Oxford University Press in 1949.
The Company's principal activity is publishing, sales and distribution of educational books and materials.
The Company will carry on fulfilling its objectives as stated in its memorandum of association.
2. OPERATING RESULTS
Highlights of the Company's operating results for the year under review are as follows:
March 2022
March 2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
2,305,714
1,419,422
Profit before tax
361,500
75,291
(154,007)
(18,185)
Taxation expense
207,493
Profit attributable to owners of the entity
57,106
4. DIVIDEND
The Directors recommend a dividend of 10k (2021 : 5k) per ordinary share of 50 kobo each amounting to N43,140,950 to be paid to shareholders subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed dividend is subject to withholding tax and is payable on 29th September 2022 to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at close of business on Wednesday, 31st August 2022.
5. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
The Company is committed to the best practices and procedures in Corporate Governance. Its business is
conducted in a fair, honest and transparent manner which conforms with the Code of Best Practices on
Corporate Governance in Nigeria. Examples of the Company's compliance with these Corporate
Governance requirements during the year under review includes but not limited to:
a. Board Composition
The Board consists of a Non-Executive Chairman, Six (6) Non-Executive Directors, and Three (3)
Executive Directors, all bringing high level of competence and expertise. They are seasoned
professionals and entrepreneurs with vast business management experience and credible track records.
The non-executive Directors are independent of management and are free from constraints which may
materially affect their judgement as Directors of the Company.
b. Role of the Board
The Board has the responsibility of ensuring that the company is properly managed and achieves its
strategic objectives with the aim of creating sustainable long term value to the shareholders.
6. DIRECTORS AND THEIR INTERESTS
The names of the Directors who served during the year and at the date of this report are as follows:
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
Chairman
Mr. Samuel Kolawole
Managing Director
Mr. Ganiyu A. Adebayo
Executive Director (Finance)
Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Yomi A. Adewusi
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Folakemi O. Bademosi
Executive Director (Publishing)
Prof. Akachi T. Ezeigbo
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Olayinka Lawal
Non-Executive Director
Mr. Joseph B. Daudu
Independent Non-Executive Director
HRM (DR) Josephine A. Diete-Spiff
Independent Non-Executive Director
Directors' interest in the company's issued share capital as recorded in the Register of Members and/or as notified by the Directors for the purpose of section301of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 and disclosed in accordance with the listing rules of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (Nigeria) as at 2016 are as follows:
Directors
As at 31st
As at 31st
As at 31st
March 2020
March 2021
March 2022
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
876,993
876,993
876,993
Mr. Samuel Kolawole
661,776
661,776
661,776
Mr. Ganiyu A. Adebayo
217,007
217,007
217,077
Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda
168,228
168,228
168,228
Mr. Yomi A. Adewusi
324,416
324,416
324,416
Mrs. Folakemi O. Bademosi
186,000
186,000
186,000
Prof. Akachi T. Ezeigbo
314,265
314,265
314,265
Mr. Olayinka Lawal
215,198
215,198
246,198
Mr. Joseph B. Daudu
HRM (DR) J. A. Diete-Spiff
No director has notified the Company, for the purpose of section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 of any declarable interest in contracts with which the Company is involved as at 31st March, 2022.
RETIREMENT BY ROTATION
In accordance with Clause 90 of the Company's Articles of Association, Arc. Ayodeji Olorunda, Messrs Yomi Adewusi and Olayinka Lawal will retire by rotation and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
8. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
The Company did not purchase any of its own shares during the year under review.
10. ANALYSIS OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDINGS AS OF 31 MARCH, 2022
10.1 Analysis by Nationality
Shareholders
Oxford University Press, UK
Nigerians
2021
No of Shares
60,926.796
370,482,708
431,409,504
2022
%
No of Shares
%
14.12
60,926,796
14.12
85.88
370,482,708
85.88
100
431,409,504
100
10.2 Range Analysis
Share Range
No. of
No. of Holdings
Percentage of
1 - 5,000
Shareholders
Shareholdings
8,675
11,405,634
2.64
5,001 - 10,000
937
6,906,329
1.60
10,001 - 50,000
1,517
32,924,745
7.63
295
50,001 - 100,000
62,095,444
14.39
100,001 - 500,000
268
19,350,375
4.49
500,001 - 1,000,000
36
25,148,698
5.83
1,000,001 and above
55
273,578,279
63.41
TOTAL
11,783
431,409,504
100.00
10.3 Major Shareholdings
According to the register of members, the following shareholders of the Company held more than 5%
of the issued share capital of the Company as of 31st March, 2022:
Holdings
% of Holding
1.
Oxford University Press, U.K.
60,912,396
14.12
2.
Lancelot Fund Portfolio Mgt. Limited
42,818,416
9.93
3.
Awhua Resources Limited
40,155,291
9.31
4.
Dr. Olalalekan Ayokunnu Are
27,101,909
6.28
