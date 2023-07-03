University Press Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 March 2023

Proposed Dividend

N0.10

Proposed Bonus

null FOR null

Closure of Register Date

9/6/2023

Qualification Date

9/5/2023

Payment Date

9/21/2023

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's

E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also available on their website: www.gtlregistrars.com

E-Dividend Registration

complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be

Warrants

and

Share

presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or

Certificates

contact the Registrar.

AGM Date

9/21/2023

Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd.

Registrar

274, Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

Investor Relations

Further information may be directed to compsec@universitypressplc.com or +2348086710403

Dated this 22nd day of June 2023

Signed:

Binitie Aboyade-Cole

Company Secretary

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

University Press plc published this content on 03 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2023 15:27:05 UTC.