University Press Plc hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 March 2023
Proposed Dividend
N0.10
Proposed Bonus
null FOR null
Closure of Register Date
9/6/2023
Qualification Date
9/5/2023
Payment Date
9/21/2023
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrar's
E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also available on their website: www.gtlregistrars.com
E-Dividend Registration
complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed, or are yet to be
Warrants
and
Share
presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration or
Certificates
contact the Registrar.
AGM Date
9/21/2023
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd.
Registrar
274, Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.
Investor Relations
Further information may be directed to compsec@universitypressplc.com or +2348086710403
Dated this 22nd day of June 2023
Signed:
Binitie Aboyade-Cole
Company Secretary
