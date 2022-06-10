UNIVERSITY PRESS : EARNINGS FORECAST

PROFIT FORECAST FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
N'000
Revenue
1,818,150
Cost of Sales
(770,122)
Gross Profit
1,048,028
Other operating Income
3,520
Finance Income
8,665
1,060,213
Overheads
(634,364)
Profit before tax
425,849
Taxation
(118,401)
Profit after tax
307,448
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit after tax
Adjustment for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment Net finance income
Income tax expense
Working capital changes:
Decrease/(increase) in inventories (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables Decrease in other current assets Increase/(decrease) in trade payables (Decrease)/increase in other payables Cash generated from operations
Income tax
Net cash from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property plant and equipment
Sales proceed from sale of property, plant and equipment Finance income
Net cash used in investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Dividend paid
Net cash used in financing activities
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
