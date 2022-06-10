UNIVERSITY PRESS : EARNINGS FORECAST

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment Net finance income

Income tax expense

Working capital changes:

Decrease/(increase) in inventories (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables Decrease in other current assets Increase/(decrease) in trade payables (Decrease)/increase in other payables Cash generated from operations

Income tax

Net cash from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property plant and equipment

Sales proceed from sale of property, plant and equipment Finance income

Net cash used in investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividend paid

Net cash used in financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period