  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. University Press Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPL   NGUPL0000008

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

(UPL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
2.900 NGN   +9.43%
10:53aUNIVERSITY PRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
04/29UNIVERSITY PRESS : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/09UNIVERSITY PRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNIVERSITY PRESS : EARNINGS FORECAST

06/10/2022 | 10:53am EDT
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

PROFIT FORECAST FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

N'000

Revenue

1,818,150

Cost of Sales

(770,122)

Gross Profit

1,048,028

Other operating Income

3,520

Finance Income

8,665

1,060,213

Overheads

(634,364)

Profit before tax

425,849

Taxation

(118,401)

Profit after tax

307,448

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

CASHFLOW FORECAST FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit after tax

Adjustment for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment Net finance income

Income tax expense

Working capital changes:

Decrease/(increase) in inventories (Increase)/decrease in trade receivables Decrease in other current assets Increase/(decrease) in trade payables (Decrease)/increase in other payables Cash generated from operations

Income tax

Net cash from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property plant and equipment

Sales proceed from sale of property, plant and equipment Finance income

Net cash used in investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividend paid

Net cash used in financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

N'000

307,448

41,385

(2,250)

(8,665)

118,401

456,319

356,780

(858,619)

(16,456)

(148,200)

(16,893)

(227,069)

(144,385)

(371,454)

(18,000)

(2,250)

8,665

(11,585)

(64,713)

(64,713)

(447,752)

841,056

393,304

Disclaimer

University Press plc published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
10:53aUNIVERSITY PRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
04/29UNIVERSITY PRESS : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/09UNIVERSITY PRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
01/28University Press Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
01/28UNIVERSITY PRESS : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
2021University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC : Annual Report
CO
2021University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021University Press Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
2020University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 419 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net income 2021 57,1 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net cash 2021 704 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 1 251 M 3,01 M 3,01 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,17x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
Duration : Period :
University Press Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel Kolawole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ganiyu Adebowale Adebayo Finance Director & Executive Director
Obafunmiso B. Ogunkeye Chairman
Peter Olutayo Ojo Principal Manager-Information Technology
Folakemi Omobola Bademosi Executive Director & Publishing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC-1.36%3
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-14.97%2 133
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-32.88%572
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.4.07%439
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-39.39%434
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.-8.98%262