    UPL   NGUPL0000008

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

(UPL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
2.350 NGN    0.00%
UNIVERSITY PRESS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
UNIVERSITY PRESS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
UNIVERSITY PRESS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

07/28/2022 | 11:07am EDT
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR FIRST QUARTER

ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

Assets

June

March

2022

2022

Non-current assets

Notes

N'000

N'000

Property, plant and equipment

4

1,514,550

1,518,460

Investment Property

354,000

354,000

1,868,550

1,872,460

Current assets

Inventories and work-in-progress

5

1,712,947

1,299,308

Trade receivables

6

59,778

238,653

Other receivables and prepayments

7

75,623

36,017

Cash and cash equivalents

15

214,612

841,056

Total current assets

2,062,960

2,415,034

Total assets

3,931,510

4,287,494

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

8

1,621

67,988

Other payables and accruals

9

502,950

605,367

Unclaimed dividends

144,438

144,438

Current income tax liability

3

118,181

140,728

767,190

958,521

Non-Current liabilities

Deferred taxation

156,640

156,640

Total Liabilities

923,830

1,115,161

Net Assets

3,007,680

3,172,332

Equity

Share capital

10

215,705

215,705

Share premium

11

146,755

146,755

Capital reserve

12

1,442

1,442

Revaluation reserves

13

1,094,896

1,094,896

Revenue reserve

14

1,548,882

1,713,533

3,007,680

3,172,332

The financial statements were approved by the Board on 23rd June, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

Mr. S. Kolawole

Dr. G. A. Adebayo

Chairman

Managing Director

Executive Director (Finance)

FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567

FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250

The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Apr -June

Apr -June

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

Revenue

1

202,432

184,905

Cost of sales

(82,296)

(65,364)

Gross profit

120,136

119,542

Other operating income

2

2,943

5,280

Marketing and distribution expenses

(143,847)

(114,364)

Administrative expenses

(150,552)

(163,065)

Loss from continuing operations

(171,320)

(152,608)

Finance Income

2

6,669

2,163

Loss before taxation

(164,651)

(150,445)

Taxation Expense

3

-

-

Loss after tax from continuing operations

(164,651)

(150,445)

Total Comprehensive income

attributable to owners of the entity

(164,651)

(150,445)

Basic earnings per 50k share

(38.17)k

(34.87)k

Diluted earnings per 50k share

(38.17)k

(34.87)k

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

PPE

Share

Share

Capital

revaluation

Revenue

Total

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 April 2022

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,713,533

3,172,332

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(164,651)

(164,651)

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(164,651)

(164,651)

Transactions with owners:

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Balance at 30 June 2022

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,548,882

3,007,681

Balance at 1 April 2021

215,705

146,755

1,442

772,448

1,527,612

2,663,962

Comprehensive income for the year:

-

-

-

-

207,492

207,492

-

-

-

-

207,492

207,492

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss Revaluation gain net of tax

-

-

-

322,448

-

322,448

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

322,448

207,492

529,940

Transactions with owners:

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

-

-

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

Balance at 31 March 2022

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,713,533

3,172,332

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

University Press plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 15:06:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
