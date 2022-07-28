UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS FOR FIRST QUARTER
ENDED 30
TH JUNE 2022
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 JUNE 2022
Assets
June
March
2022
2022
Non-current assets
Notes
N'000
N'000
Property, plant and equipment
4
1,514,550
1,518,460
Investment Property
354,000
354,000
1,868,550
1,872,460
Current assets
Inventories and work-in-progress
5
1,712,947
1,299,308
Trade receivables
6
59,778
238,653
Other receivables and prepayments
7
75,623
36,017
Cash and cash equivalents
15
214,612
841,056
Total current assets
2,062,960
2,415,034
Total assets
3,931,510
4,287,494
Equity and Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
8
1,621
67,988
Other payables and accruals
9
502,950
605,367
Unclaimed dividends
144,438
144,438
Current income tax liability
3
118,181
140,728
767,190
958,521
Non-Current liabilities
Deferred taxation
156,640
156,640
Total Liabilities
923,830
1,115,161
Net Assets
3,007,680
3,172,332
Equity
Share capital
10
215,705
215,705
Share premium
11
146,755
146,755
Capital reserve
12
1,442
1,442
Revaluation reserves
13
1,094,896
1,094,896
Revenue reserve
14
1,548,882
1,713,533
3,007,680
3,172,332
The financial statements were approved by the Board on 23rd June, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
Mr. S. Kolawole
Dr. G. A. Adebayo
Chairman
Managing Director
Executive Director (Finance)
FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567
FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250
The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Apr -June
Apr -June
2022
2021
Notes
N'000
N'000
Revenue
1
202,432
184,905
Cost of sales
(82,296)
(65,364)
Gross profit
120,136
119,542
Other operating income
2
2,943
5,280
Marketing and distribution expenses
(143,847)
(114,364)
Administrative expenses
(150,552)
(163,065)
Loss from continuing operations
(171,320)
(152,608)
Finance Income
2
6,669
2,163
Loss before taxation
(164,651)
(150,445)
Taxation Expense
3
-
-
Loss after tax from continuing operations
(164,651)
(150,445)
Total Comprehensive income
attributable to owners of the entity
(164,651)
(150,445)
Basic earnings per 50k share
(38.17)k
(34.87)k
Diluted earnings per 50k share
(38.17)k
(34.87)k
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
PPE
Share
Share
Capital
revaluation
Revenue
Total
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 April 2022
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,713,533
3,172,332
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(164,651)
(164,651)
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(164,651)
(164,651)
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance at 30 June 2022
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,548,882
3,007,681
Balance at 1 April 2021
215,705
146,755
1,442
772,448
1,527,612
2,663,962
Comprehensive income for the year:
-
-
-
-
207,492
207,492
-
-
-
-
207,492
207,492
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss Revaluation gain net of tax
-
-
-
322,448
-
322,448
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
322,448
207,492
529,940
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
-
-
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
Balance at 31 March 2022
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,713,533
3,172,332
