    UPL   NGUPL0000008

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

(UPL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
1.640 NGN    0.00%
10/11University Press : 2022 agm resolutions
PU
09/09University Press : Earnings forecast
PU
09/09University Press : Notice of 2022 annual general meeting
PU
UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023

10/25/2022 | 09:44am EDT
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED

30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

September

March

Assets

2022

2022

Non-current assets

Notes

N'000

N'000

Property, plant and equipment

4

1,480,547

1,518,460

Investment Property

354,000

354,000

1,834,547

1,872,460

Current assets

Inventories and work-in-progress

5

1,506,709

1,299,308

Trade receivables

6

970,427

238,653

Other receivables and prepayments

7

64,959

36,017

Cash and cash equivalents

15

107,576

841,056

Total current assets

2,649,671

2,415,034

Total assets

4,484,218

4,287,494

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

8

22,603

67,988

Other payables and accruals

9

601,043

605,367

Unclaimed dividends

144,438

144,438

Current income tax liability

3

132,582

140,728

900,666

958,521

Non-Current liabilities

Deferred taxation

156,640

156,640

Total Liabilities

1,057,306

1,115,161

Net Assets

3,426,912

3,172,332

Equity

Share capital

10

215,705

215,705

Share premium

11

146,755

146,755

Capital reserve

12

1,442

1,442

Revaluation reserves

13

1,094,896

1,094,896

Revenue reserve

14

1,968,114

1,713,533

3,426,912

3,172,332

The financial statements were approved by the Board on 28th September, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

Mr. S. Kolawole

Dr. G. A. Adebayo

Chairman

Managing Director

Executive Director (Finance)

FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567

FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250

The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Notes

Revenue

1

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other operating income

2

Marketing and distribution expenses

Administrative expenses

Profit from continuing operations

Finance Income

2

Profit before taxation

Taxation Expense

3

Profit after tax from continuing operations

Total Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the entity Basic earnings per 50k share Diluted earnings per 50k share

Apr -Sept.

July -Sept.

Apr -Sept.

July -Sept.

2022

2022

2021

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

1,747,538

1,545,106

1,569,458

1,384,553

(701,894)

(619,598)

(644,568)

(579,204)

1,045,644

925,508

924,890

805,349

4,504

1,561

6,054

775

(269,334)

(125,487)

(233,524)

(119,160)

(359,339)

(208,787)

(367,951)

(204,886)

421,475

592,795

329,469

482,078

8,763

2,094

6,377

4,214

430,238

594,889

335,846

486,292

(132,516)

(132,516)

(92,071)

(92,071)

297,722

462,373

243,775

394,221

297,722

462,373

243,775

394,221

69k

107k

57k

91k

69k

107k

57k

91k

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

PPE

Share

Share

Capital

revaluation

Revenue

Total

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 April 2022

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,713,533

3,172,332

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

297,722

297,722

Total comprehensive profit

-

-

-

-

297,722

297,722

Transactions with owners:

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(43,141)

(43,141)

-

-

-

-

(43,141)

(43,141)

Balance at 30 September 2022

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,968,114

3,426,912

Balance at 1 April 2021

215,705

146,755

1,442

772,448

1,527,612

2,663,962

Comprehensive income for the year:

-

-

-

-

207,492

207,492

-

-

-

-

207,492

207,492

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss Revaluation gain net of tax

-

-

-

322,448

-

322,448

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

-

322,448

207,492

529,940

Transactions with owners:

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

-

-

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

Balance at 31 March 2022

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896 1,713,533 3,172,332

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

University Press plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
