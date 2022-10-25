UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2023
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR SECOND QUARTER ENDED
30
TH SEPTEMBER 2022
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
September
March
Assets
2022
2022
Non-current assets
Notes
N'000
N'000
Property, plant and equipment
4
1,480,547
1,518,460
Investment Property
354,000
354,000
1,834,547
1,872,460
Current assets
Inventories and work-in-progress
5
1,506,709
1,299,308
Trade receivables
6
970,427
238,653
Other receivables and prepayments
7
64,959
36,017
Cash and cash equivalents
15
107,576
841,056
Total current assets
2,649,671
2,415,034
Total assets
4,484,218
4,287,494
Equity and Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
8
22,603
67,988
Other payables and accruals
9
601,043
605,367
Unclaimed dividends
144,438
144,438
Current income tax liability
3
132,582
140,728
900,666
958,521
Non-Current liabilities
Deferred taxation
156,640
156,640
Total Liabilities
1,057,306
1,115,161
Net Assets
3,426,912
3,172,332
Equity
Share capital
10
215,705
215,705
Share premium
11
146,755
146,755
Capital reserve
12
1,442
1,442
Revaluation reserves
13
1,094,896
1,094,896
Revenue reserve
14
1,968,114
1,713,533
3,426,912
3,172,332
The financial statements were approved by the Board on 28th September, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
Mr. S. Kolawole
Dr. G. A. Adebayo
Chairman
Managing Director
Executive Director (Finance)
FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567
FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250
The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
Notes
Revenue
1
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other operating income
2
Marketing and distribution expenses
Administrative expenses
Profit from continuing operations
Finance Income
2
Profit before taxation
Taxation Expense
3
Profit after tax from continuing operations
Total Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the entity Basic earnings per 50k share Diluted earnings per 50k share
Apr -Sept.
July -Sept.
Apr -Sept.
July -Sept.
2022
2022
2021
2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
1,747,538
1,545,106
1,569,458
1,384,553
(701,894)
(619,598)
(644,568)
(579,204)
1,045,644
925,508
924,890
805,349
4,504
1,561
6,054
775
(269,334)
(125,487)
(233,524)
(119,160)
(359,339)
(208,787)
(367,951)
(204,886)
421,475
592,795
329,469
482,078
8,763
2,094
6,377
4,214
430,238
594,889
335,846
486,292
(132,516)
(132,516)
(92,071)
(92,071)
297,722
462,373
243,775
394,221
297,722
462,373
243,775
394,221
69k
107k
57k
91k
69k
107k
57k
91k
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
PPE
Share
Share
Capital
revaluation
Revenue
Total
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 April 2022
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,713,533
3,172,332
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
297,722
297,722
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
-
-
297,722
297,722
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
(43,141)
(43,141)
-
-
-
-
(43,141)
(43,141)
Balance at 30 September 2022
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,968,114
3,426,912
Balance at 1 April 2021
215,705
146,755
1,442
772,448
1,527,612
2,663,962
Comprehensive income for the year:
-
-
-
-
207,492
207,492
-
-
-
-
207,492
207,492
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss Revaluation gain net of tax
-
-
-
322,448
-
322,448
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
-
322,448
207,492
529,940
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
-
-
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
Balance at 31 March 2022
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896 1,713,533 3,172,332
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
University Press plc published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 13:43:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
Sales 2022
2 306 M
5,28 M
5,28 M
Net income 2022
207 M
0,47 M
0,47 M
Net cash 2022
841 M
1,93 M
1,93 M
P/E ratio 2022
5,09x
Yield 2022
4,08%
Capitalization
708 M
1,62 M
1,62 M
EV / Sales 2021
-0,17x
EV / Sales 2022
0,09x
Nbr of Employees
246
Free-Float
69,6%
Chart UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.