Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. University Press Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UPL   NGUPL0000008

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

(UPL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

01/28/2022 | 05:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS FOR THIRD

QUARTER ENDED 31ST DECEMBER

2021

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

March

Assets

2021

Non-current assets

Notes

N'000

N'000

Property, plant and equipment

4

1,054,156

1,170,940

Investment Property

314,700

314,700

1,368,856

1,485,640

Current assets

Inventories and work-in-progress

5

1,259,389

1,443,250

Trade receivables

6

206,344

101,138

Other receivables and prepayments

7

57,447

50,562

Cash and cash equivalents

15

941,673

704,425

Total current assets

2,464,853

2,299,375

Total assets

3,833,709

3,785,015

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

8

123,901

426,744

Other payables and accruals

9

432,791

415,482

Unclaimed dividends

151,281

151,281

Current income tax liability

3

120,706

20,080

828,679

1,013,587

Non-Current liabilities

Deferred taxation

107,467

107,467

Total Liabilities

936,146

1,121,054

Net Assets

2,897,564

2,663,962

Equity attributable to owners

of the Parent

Share capital

10

215,705

215,705

Share premium

11

146,755

146,755

Capital reserve

12

1,442

1,442

Revaluation reserves

13

772,448

772,448

Revenue reserve

14

1,761,214

1,527,612

2,897,564

2,663,962

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

Mr. S. Kolawole

Dr. G. A. Adebayo

Chairman

Managing Director

Executive Director (Finance)

FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567

FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250

The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Notes

Revenue

1

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other operating income

2

Marketing and distribution expenses

Administrative expenses

Profit (Loss)from continuing

operations

Finance Income

2

Profit (Loss) before taxation

Taxation Expense

3

Profit (Loss) after tax from continuing operations

Total Comprehensive Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the equity Basic earnings per 50k share Diluted earnings per 50k share

Oct -

Apr -Dec

Dec

Apr -Dec

Oct - Dec

2021

2021

2020

2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

1,984,465

415,007

955,361

661,740

(795,518)

(150,950)

(411,955)

(293,016)

1,188,947

264,057

543,406

368,724

8,163

2,108

4,683

1,955

(343,737)

(110,213)

(265,497)

(132,040)

(493,210)

(125,259)

(315,587)

(163,817)

360,163

30,693

(32,995)

74,822

15,650

9,273

13,906

4,543

375,813

39,966

(19,089)

79,365

(120,640)

-

-

-

255,173

39,966

(19,089)

79,365

255,173

39,966

(19,089)

79,365

59.15k

9.26k

(4.42)k

18.4k

59.15k

9.26k

(4.42)k

18.4k

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31

DECEMBER 2021

PPE

Share

Share

Capital

revaluation

Revenue

Total

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 April 2021

215,705

146,755

1,442

772,448

1,527,612

2,663,962

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

255,173

255,173

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

255,173

255,173

Transactions with owners:

Dividend

-

-

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

-

-

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

Balance at 31 December 2021

215,705

146,755

1,442

772,448

1,761,214

2,897,564

Balance at 1 April 2020

215,705

146,755

1,442

772,448

1,535,218

2,671,568

Comprehensive income for the year:

Other comprehensive income

Actuarial loss on defined benefit plan written off to retained earnings

Total comprehensive income

Transactions with owners:

Dividend

Balance at 31 March 2021

-

-

-

-

57,106

57,106

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

57,106

57,106

-

-

-

-

(64,712)

(64,712)

-

-

-

-

(64,712)

(64,712)

215,705

146,755

1,442

772,448

1,527,612

2,663,962

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

University Press plc published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 10:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
2021University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC : Annual Report
CO
2021University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
2021University Press Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, ..
CI
2020University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended September 30..
CI
2020UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC : Half-year report
CO
2020UNIVERSITY PRESS : Bill Freund 1944-2020 - a Professor Who Wore the Weight of History Ligh..
AQ
2020University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020UNIVERSITY OF ESSEX : Book reveals Maoist China health campaigns were 'poor and mismanaged..
AQ
2020University Press plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2020
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 419 M 3,42 M 3,42 M
Net income 2021 57,1 M 0,14 M 0,14 M
Net cash 2021 704 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,08x
Yield 2021 4,67%
Capitalization 1 268 M 3,05 M 3,06 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,07x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,17x
Nbr of Employees 249
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
Duration : Period :
University Press Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Samuel Kolawole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ganiyu Adebowale Adebayo Finance Director & Executive Director
Obafunmiso B. Ogunkeye Chairman
Peter Olutayo Ojo Principal Manager-Information Technology
Folakemi Omobola Bademosi Executive Director & Publishing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC0.00%3
CHINESE UNIVERSE PUBLISHING AND MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.-8.74%2 487
CITIC PRESS CORPORATION-10.90%812
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD.-17.42%637
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES, S.A.6.90%476
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD.-12.76%273