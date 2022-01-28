UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS FOR THIRD
QUARTER ENDED 31
ST DECEMBER
2021
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021
March
Assets
2021
Non-current assets
Notes
N'000
N'000
Property, plant and equipment
4
1,054,156
1,170,940
Investment Property
314,700
314,700
1,368,856
1,485,640
Current assets
Inventories and work-in-progress
5
1,259,389
1,443,250
Trade receivables
6
206,344
101,138
Other receivables and prepayments
7
57,447
50,562
Cash and cash equivalents
15
941,673
704,425
Total current assets
2,464,853
2,299,375
Total assets
3,833,709
3,785,015
Equity and Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
8
123,901
426,744
Other payables and accruals
9
432,791
415,482
Unclaimed dividends
151,281
151,281
Current income tax liability
3
120,706
20,080
828,679
1,013,587
Non-Current liabilities
Deferred taxation
107,467
107,467
Total Liabilities
936,146
1,121,054
Net Assets
2,897,564
2,663,962
Equity attributable to owners
of the Parent
Share capital
10
215,705
215,705
Share premium
11
146,755
146,755
Capital reserve
12
1,442
1,442
Revaluation reserves
13
772,448
772,448
Revenue reserve
14
1,761,214
1,527,612
2,897,564
2,663,962
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
Mr. S. Kolawole
Dr. G. A. Adebayo
Chairman
Managing Director
Executive Director (Finance)
FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567
FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250
The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Notes
Revenue
1
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other operating income
2
Marketing and distribution expenses
Administrative expenses
Profit (Loss)from continuing
operations
Finance Income
2
Profit (Loss) before taxation
Taxation Expense
3
Profit (Loss) after tax from continuing operations
Total Comprehensive Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the equity Basic earnings per 50k share Diluted earnings per 50k share
Oct -
Apr -Dec
Dec
Apr -Dec
Oct - Dec
2021
2021
2020
2020
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
1,984,465
415,007
955,361
661,740
(795,518)
(150,950)
(411,955)
(293,016)
1,188,947
264,057
543,406
368,724
8,163
2,108
4,683
1,955
(343,737)
(110,213)
(265,497)
(132,040)
(493,210)
(125,259)
(315,587)
(163,817)
360,163
30,693
(32,995)
74,822
15,650
9,273
13,906
4,543
375,813
39,966
(19,089)
79,365
(120,640)
-
-
-
255,173
39,966
(19,089)
79,365
255,173
39,966
(19,089)
79,365
59.15k
9.26k
(4.42)k
18.4k
59.15k
9.26k
(4.42)k
18.4k
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 31
DECEMBER 2021
PPE
Share
Share
Capital
revaluation
Revenue
Total
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 April 2021
215,705
146,755
1,442
772,448
1,527,612
2,663,962
Profit for the period
-
-
-
-
255,173
255,173
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
255,173
255,173
Transactions with owners:
Dividend
-
-
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
-
-
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
Balance at 31 December 2021
215,705
146,755
1,442
772,448
1,761,214
2,897,564
Balance at 1 April 2020
215,705
146,755
1,442
772,448
1,535,218
2,671,568
Comprehensive income for the year:
Other comprehensive income
Actuarial loss on defined benefit plan written off to retained earnings
Total comprehensive income
Transactions with owners:
Dividend
Balance at 31 March 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
57,106
57,106
-
-
-
-
(64,712)
(64,712)
-
-
-
-
(64,712)
(64,712)
215,705
146,755
1,442
772,448
1,527,612
2,663,962
Sales 2021
1 419 M
3,42 M
3,42 M
Net income 2021
57,1 M
0,14 M
0,14 M
Net cash 2021
704 M
1,70 M
1,70 M
P/E ratio 2021
8,08x
Yield 2021
4,67%
Capitalization
1 268 M
3,05 M
3,06 M
EV / Sales 2020
-0,07x
EV / Sales 2021
-0,17x
Nbr of Employees
249
Free-Float
63,0%
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.