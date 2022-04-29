UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF 31ST MARCH 2022

Assets

March 2021

Non-current assets Notes N'000 N'000 Property, plant and equipment 4 1,148,121 1,170,940 Investment Property 314,700 314,700 1,462,821 1,485,640 Current assets Inventories and work-in-progress 5 1,305,096 1,443,250 Trade receivables 6 232,046 101,138 Other receivables and prepayments 7 41,413 50,562 Cash and cash equivalents 15 842,876 704,425 Total current assets 2,421,431 2,299,375 Total assets 3,884,252 3,785,015 Equity and Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables 8 62,334 426,744 Other payables and accruals 9 568,939 415,482 Unclaimed dividends 158,432 151,281 Current income tax liability 3 144,451 20,080 934,156 1,013,587 Non-Current liabilities Deferred taxation 107,467 107,467 Total Liabilities 1,041,623 1,121,054 Net Assets 2,842,629 2,663,962 Equity attributable to owners Share capital 10 215,705 215,705 Share premium 11 146,755 146,755 Capital reserve 12 1,442 1,442 Revaluation reserves 13 772,448 772,448 Revenue reserve 14 1,706,279 1,527,612 2,842,629 2,663,962

The financial statements were approved by the Board on 24th March, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye Mr. Samuel Kolawole Mr. G. A. Adebayo Chairman Managing Director Executive Director (Finance) FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567 FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248 FRC/2013/1CAN/00000003250

The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Apr -March Apr -March 2022 2021 Notes N'000 N'000 Revenue 1 2,305,971 1,419,422 Cost of sales (982,101) (581,158) Gross profit 1,323,870 838,264 Other operating income 2 10,034 49,305 Marketing and distribution expenses (445,146) (370,580) Administrative expenses (576,482) (456,671) Profit (Loss) from continuing operations 312,676 60,318 Finance Income 2 32,346 14,973 Profit (Loss) before taxation 344,622 75,291 Taxation Expense 3 (144,385) (18,185) Profit (Loss) after tax from continuing operations 200,237 57,106 Total Comprehensive Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the equity 200,237 57,106 Basic earnings per 50k share 46.41K 13.24K Diluted earnings per 50k share 46.41K 13.24K

Share Capital Premium N'000 N'000 Balance at 1 April 2021 215,705 146,755 Profit for the period - - Total comprehensive loss - - Transactions with owners: Dividend - - - - Balance at 31 March 2022 215,705 146,755 Balance at 1 April 2020 215,705 146,755 Comprehensive income for the year: - - - - Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income - - Transactions with owners: Dividend - - - - Balance at 31 March 2021 215,705 146,755