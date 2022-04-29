Log in
    UPL   NGUPL0000008

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

(UPL)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-27
2.450 NGN    0.00%
01:08pUNIVERSITY PRESS : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/09UNIVERSITY PRESS : Earnings forecast
PU
01/28University Press Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/29/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS OF 31ST MARCH 2022

Assets

March 2021

Non-current assets

Notes

N'000

N'000

Property, plant and equipment

4

1,148,121

1,170,940

Investment Property

314,700

314,700

1,462,821

1,485,640

Current assets

Inventories and work-in-progress

5

1,305,096

1,443,250

Trade receivables

6

232,046

101,138

Other receivables and prepayments

7

41,413

50,562

Cash and cash equivalents

15

842,876

704,425

Total current assets

2,421,431

2,299,375

Total assets

3,884,252

3,785,015

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

8

62,334

426,744

Other payables and accruals

9

568,939

415,482

Unclaimed dividends

158,432

151,281

Current income tax liability

3

144,451

20,080

934,156

1,013,587

Non-Current liabilities

Deferred taxation

107,467

107,467

Total Liabilities

1,041,623

1,121,054

Net Assets

2,842,629

2,663,962

Equity attributable to owners

Share capital

10

215,705

215,705

Share premium

11

146,755

146,755

Capital reserve

12

1,442

1,442

Revaluation reserves

13

772,448

772,448

Revenue reserve

14

1,706,279

1,527,612

2,842,629

2,663,962

The financial statements were approved by the Board on 24th March, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

Mr. Samuel Kolawole

Mr. G. A. Adebayo

Chairman

Managing Director

Executive Director (Finance)

FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567

FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248

FRC/2013/1CAN/00000003250

The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

Apr -March

Apr -March

2022

2021

Notes

N'000

N'000

Revenue

1

2,305,971

1,419,422

Cost of sales

(982,101)

(581,158)

Gross profit

1,323,870

838,264

Other operating income

2

10,034

49,305

Marketing and distribution expenses

(445,146)

(370,580)

Administrative expenses

(576,482)

(456,671)

Profit (Loss) from continuing operations

312,676

60,318

Finance Income

2

32,346

14,973

Profit (Loss) before taxation

344,622

75,291

Taxation Expense

3

(144,385)

(18,185)

Profit (Loss) after tax from continuing operations

200,237

57,106

Total Comprehensive Profit (loss)

attributable to owners of the equity

200,237

57,106

Basic earnings per 50k share

46.41K

13.24K

Diluted earnings per 50k share

46.41K

13.24K

Share

Capital

Premium

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 April 2021

215,705

146,755

Profit for the period

-

-

Total comprehensive loss

-

-

Transactions with owners:

Dividend

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March 2022

215,705

146,755

Balance at 1 April 2020

215,705

146,755

Comprehensive income for the year:

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Total comprehensive income

-

-

Transactions with owners:

Dividend

-

-

-

-

Balance at 31 March 2021

215,705

146,755

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022

PPE

Share

Capital

Revaluation

Revenue

Total

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

1,442

772,448

1,527,612

2,663,962

-

-

200,237

200,237

-

-

200,237

200,237

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

-

-

(21,571)

(21,571)

1,442

772,448

1,706,279

2,842,629

1,442

772,448

1,535,218

2,671,568

-

-

57,106

57,106

-

-

57,106

57,106

-

-

-

-

-

-

57,106

57,106

-

-

(64,712)

(64,712)

-

-

(64,712)

(64,712)

1,442

772,448

1,527,612

2,663,962

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

University Press plc published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 17:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
