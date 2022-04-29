UNIVERSITY PRESS : QUARTER 4 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS OF 31ST MARCH 2022
Assets
March 2021
Non-current assets
Notes
N '000
N '000
Property, plant and equipment
4
1,148,121
1,170,940
Investment Property
314,700
314,700
1,462,821
1,485,640
Current assets
Inventories and work-in-progress
5
1,305,096
1,443,250
Trade receivables
6
232,046
101,138
Other receivables and prepayments
7
41,413
50,562
Cash and cash equivalents
15
842,876
704,425
Total current assets
2,421,431
2,299,375
Total assets
3,884,252
3,785,015
Equity and Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
8
62,334
426,744
Other payables and accruals
9
568,939
415,482
Unclaimed dividends
158,432
151,281
Current income tax liability
3
144,451
20,080
934,156
1,013,587
Non-Current liabilities
Deferred taxation
107,467
107,467
Total Liabilities
1,041,623
1,121,054
Net Assets
2,842,629
2,663,962
Equity attributable to owners
Share capital
10
215,705
215,705
Share premium
11
146,755
146,755
Capital reserve
12
1,442
1,442
Revaluation reserves
13
772,448
772,448
Revenue reserve
14
1,706,279
1,527,612
2,842,629
2,663,962
The financial statements were approved by the Board on 24th March, 2022 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
Mr. Samuel Kolawole
Mr. G. A. Adebayo
Chairman
Managing Director
Executive Director (Finance)
FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567
FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248
FRC/2013/1CAN/00000003250
The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022
Apr -March
Apr -March
2022
2021
Notes
N '000
N '000
Revenue
1
2,305,971
1,419,422
Cost of sales
(982,101)
(581,158)
Gross profit
1,323,870
838,264
Other operating income
2
10,034
49,305
Marketing and distribution expenses
(445,146)
(370,580)
Administrative expenses
(576,482)
(456,671)
Profit (Loss) from continuing operations
312,676
60,318
Finance Income
2
32,346
14,973
Profit (Loss) before taxation
344,622
75,291
Taxation Expense
3
(144,385)
(18,185)
Profit (Loss) after tax from continuing operations
200,237
57,106
Total Comprehensive Profit (loss)
attributable to owners of the equity
200,237
57,106
Basic earnings per 50k share
46.41K
13.24K
Diluted earnings per 50k share
46.41K
13.24K
Share
Capital
Premium
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 April 2021
215,705
146,755
Profit for the period
-
-
Total comprehensive loss
-
-
Transactions with owners:
Dividend
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March 2022
215,705
146,755
Balance at 1 April 2020
215,705
146,755
Comprehensive income for the year:
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total comprehensive income
-
-
Transactions with owners:
Dividend
-
-
-
-
Balance at 31 March 2021
215,705
146,755
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2022
PPE
Share
Capital
Revaluation
Revenue
Total
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
1,442
772,448
1,527,612
2,663,962
-
-
200,237
200,237
-
-
200,237
200,237
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
-
-
(21,571)
(21,571)
1,442
772,448
1,706,279
2,842,629
1,442
772,448
1,535,218
2,671,568
-
-
57,106
57,106
-
-
57,106
57,106
-
-
-
-
-
-
57,106
57,106
-
-
(64,712)
(64,712)
-
-
(64,712)
(64,712)
1,442
772,448
1,527,612
2,663,962
