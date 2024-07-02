University Press Plc hereby announce as follows:
Period Ended
31 March 2024
A Final Dividend of 2.5 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share payable to
shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of
Proposed Dividend
business on 4th September 2024.
Proposed Bonus
Nil
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 5th to 11th September 2024,
Closure of Register
both days inclusive.
Qualification Date
4th September 2024
On 26th September 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 4th September 2024, and
who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to
Payment Date
pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
E-Dividend
available on their website: www.gtlregistrars.comcomplete and submit to the
Registration
Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants and Share
unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
Date of General
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 26th
Meeting
September 2024 at 11am.
Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd.
Registrar
274, Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.
Further information may be directed to compsec@universitypressplc.com or
Investor Relations
+2348086710403
Dated this 2nd day of July 2024
Signed:
Binitie Aboyade-Cole
Company Secretary
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
University Press plc published this content on 02 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2024 15:04:01 UTC.