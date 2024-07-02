University Press Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 March 2024

A Final Dividend of 2.5 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share payable to

shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of

Proposed Dividend

business on 4th September 2024.

Proposed Bonus

Nil

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from 5th to 11th September 2024,

Closure of Register

both days inclusive.

Qualification Date

4th September 2024

On 26th September 2024, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 4th September 2024, and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to

Payment Date

pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

E-Dividend

available on their website: www.gtlregistrars.comcomplete and submit to the

Registration

Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants and Share

unclaimed, or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

Date of General

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 26th

Meeting

September 2024 at 11am.

Greenwich Registrars and Data Solutions Ltd.

Registrar

274, Murtala Muhammed Way, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria.

Further information may be directed to compsec@universitypressplc.com or

Investor Relations

+2348086710403

Dated this 2nd day of July 2024

Signed:

Binitie Aboyade-Cole

Company Secretary

