UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Apr -Mar

Apr -Mar

2024

2023

Notes

N'000

N'000

Revenue

1

2,630,845

2,168,247

Cost of sales

(1,165,933)

(841,431)

Gross profit

1,464,912

1,326,816

Other Operating Income

2

55,288

51,345

Marketing and Distribution expenses

(567,819)

(508,315)

Administrative expenses

(1,181,260)

(678,640)

Profit/(Loss) from continuing operations

(228,879)

191,206

Finance Income

2

25,582

31,234

Profit/(Loss) before taxation

(203,297)

222,440

Taxation Expense

(75,181)

(80,155)

Profit/(Loss) after tax from continuing operations

(278,478)

142,285

Total Comprehensive income

attributable to owners of the entity

(280,727)

142,285

Basic earnings per 50k share

(65k)

33k

Diluted earnings per 50k share

(65k)

33k

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2024

March

March

Assets

2024

2023

Non-current assets

Notes

N'000

N'000

Property, plant and equipment

4

1,460,547

1,530,103

Investment Property

365,500

365,500

1,826,047

1,895,603

Current assets

Inventories and work-in-progress

5

2,056,009

1,481,895

Trade receivables

6

19,349

32,540

Other receivables and prepayments

7

42,948

60,177

Cash and cash equivalents

15

1,162,712

765,876

Total current assets

3,281,018

2,340,488

Total assets

5,107,065

4,236,091

Equity and Liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables

8

922,563

7,867

Other payables and accruals

9

887,119

588,191

Unclaimed dividends

109,403

131,695

Current income tax liability

3

75,247

73,985

1,994,332

801,738

Non-Current liabilities

Deferred taxation

162,876

162,876

Total Liabilities

2,157,208

964,614

Net Assets

2,949,857

3,271,476

Equity

Share capital

10

215,705

215,705

Share premium

11

146,755

146,755

Capital reserve

12

1,442

1,442

Revaluation reserves

13

1,094,896

1,094,896

Revenue reserve

14

1,491,059

1,812,677

2,949,857

3,271,476

The financial statements were approved by the Board on 29th April, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye

Mr. S. Kolawole

Dr. G. A. Adebayo

Chairman

Managing Director

Executive Director (Finance)

FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567

FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248

FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250

The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Share

Share

Capital

PPE

Revenue

Total

revaluation

Capital

Premium

Reserve

Reserve

Reserve

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Balance at 1 April 2022

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,713,533

3,172,331

Comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

-

142,285

142,285

-

-

-

-

142,285

142,285

Other comprehensive income

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss Revaluation gain net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

142,285

142,285

Transactions with owners:

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(43,141)

(43,141)

-

-

-

-

(43,141)

(43,141)

Balance at 31 March 2023

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,812,677

3,271,476

Balance at 1 April 2023

215,705

146,755

1,442

1,094,896

1,812,677

3,271,476

Loss for the year

-

-

-

-

(278,478)

(278,478)

Total comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

-

-

(278,478)

(278,478)

Transactions with owners:

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(43,141)

(43,141)

-

-

-

-

(43,141)

(43,141)

Balance at 31 March 2024

146,755

215,705

1,442

1,094,896

1,491,058

2,949,857

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities

Notes

N'000

N'000

Profit/(Loss) after tax

(278,478)

142,285

Adjustments for:

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

4

135,096

144,872

Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment

4

(19,325)

(11,794)

Fair value gain on revaluation of investment properties

(11,500)

Deferred tax

6,236

Net Finance income

2

(25,582)

(31,234)

Taxation Expense

75,181

73,919

(113,108)

312,785

Working capital changes:

Decrease/(increase) in inventories

5

(574,114)

(182,588)

(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables

6

13,191

206,113

(Increase)/decrease in other receivables and prepayment

7

17,229

(24,160)

Increase/(decrease) in trade payables

8

914,696

(60,122)

(Decrease)/increase in other payables

9

298,928

(17,175)

Unclaimed dividend

(22,292)

(12,743)

Cash generated from operations

534,530

222,110

Income tax paid

(73,919)

(140,662)

Net cash from operating activities

460,611

81,448

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property plant and equipment

(65,543)

(156,515)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

19,325

11,794

Finance income

2

25,582

31,234

Net cash used in investing activities

(20,636)

(113,487)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Dividend paid

(43,141)

(43,141)

Net cash used in financing activities

(43,141)

(43,141)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

396,834

(75,180)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

765,876

841,056

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

1,162,710

765,876

UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC

NOTES FORMING PART OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  • Revenue
    Revenue is derived from sales of printed books in Nigeria.

31 March

31 March

Analysis by zone

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

Western Zone

1,217,677

998,008

Eastern Zone

589,711

486,881

Northern Zone

823,457

683,358

Total

2,630,845

2,168,247

2.(a) Other operating income

N'000

N'000

Profit on disposal of property plant and equipment

19,325

11,794

Sundry income

30,910

35,699

Rent

5,053

3,852

55,28851,345

  1. Finance income

Interest received

25,582

31,234

25,582

31,234

3. Taxation

(a) Per income statement

N'000

N'000

Income tax on profit for the period

68,118

89,142

Education tax

9,312

10,532

Police Trust Fund Levy

-

15

Deferred tax

77,430

99,689

31 March

31 March

Per statement of financial position:

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

Opening balance - Income tax

64,964

105,618

-

Education tax

8,944

12,479

-

Police Trust Fund Levy

11

18

Under-provision/(Overprovision) brought

forward

66

22,613

73,985

140,728

Payments during the year

-

Income tax

(64,964)

(128,165)

-

Education tax

(8,944)

(12,479)

-

Police Trust Fund Levy

(11)

(18)

(73,919)

(140,662)

Charge for the year

- Income tax

65,869

64,964

-

Education tax

9,312

8,944

-

Police Trust Fund Levy

-

11

75,181

73,919

Under-provision in previous years

-

-

Balance at the end of the year

75,247

73,985

  1. Income tax expense is the aggregate of the charge to the income statement in respect of current income tax, education tax and deferred tax.
  2. The amount provided as Income Tax on the profit for the year has been computed on the basis of the income tax rate of 30% in accordance with CAP C21 LFN, 2004 (as amended).

4. Property, Plant and Equipment

Computer

Printing and

Furniture

Motor

other

&

Cost/Valuation

Land

Buildings

Equipment

Equipment

Fittings

Vehicles

Total

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

At 1 April 2022

642,429

529,700

97,668

149,385

41,112

1,106,766

2,567,060

Additions

11,662

48,520

629

95,704

156,515

Revaluation Surplus

-

Disposals

-

(1,674)

(251)

(8)

(38,438)

(40,371)

At 31 March, 2023

642,429

529,700

107,656

197,654

41,733

1,164,032

2,683,204

At 1 April 2023

642,429

529,700

107,656

197,654

41,733

1,164,032

2,683,204

Additions

31,033

3,370

1,260

29,880

65,543

Disposals

-

-

(184)

(27,631)

(27,815)

At 31 March, 2024

642,429

529,700

138,689

200,840

42,993

1,166,281

2,720,932

Accumulated depreciation

At 1 April 2022

-

-

79,199

108,537

37,771

823,093

1,048,600

Charge for the year

-

10,594

10,861

8,447

860

114,110

144,872

Disposals

-

(1,674)

(251)

(8)

(38,438)

(40,371)

At 31 March, 2023

10,594

88,386

116,733

38,623

898,765

1,153,101

At 1 April 2023

-

10,594

88,386

116,733

38,623

898,765

1,153,101

Charge for the period

-

10,594

13,307

11,281

883

99,031

135,096

Disposals

-

(181)

(27,631)

(27,812)

At 31 March, 2024

21,188

101,693

127,833

39,506

970,165

1,260,385

Net book values at

At 31 March, 2023

642,429

519,106

19,270

80,921

3,110

265,267

1,530,103

At 31 March, 2024

642,429 508,512

36,996

73,007

3,487

196,116 1,460,547

31 March

31 March

5

Inventories and work-in-progress

2024

2023

N'000

N'000

(a)

Books

2,174,064

1,589,770

Allowance for obsolete inventories (Note 5(b)

(173,759)

(161,409)

2,000,305

1,428,361

Papers

14,447

22,435

Work-in-progress

32,128

30,027

Consumables

9,129

1,072

2,056,009

1,481,895

  1. Allowance for obsolete inventories

N'000

N'000

Balance at the beginning of the period

161,409

144,215

Allowance for the period

12,350

17,194

Balance at the end of the period

173,759

161,409

6(a)

Trade receivables

N'000

N'000

(a)

Trade receivables

26,045

39,236

Allowance for receivables (Note 6(b))

(6,696)

(6,696)

19,349

32,540

Allowance for Receivables

N'000

N'000

The movement in allowance for receivables is as follows:

(b) Balance at the beginning of the period

6,696

10,803

Additions/(Reduction) during the year

-

(4,107)

Balance at the end of the period

6,696

6,696

7

Other receivables and prepayments

N'000

N'000

(a)

Prepayments

22,240

40,269

Sundry receivables (Note 7(b))

20,708

19,908

42,948

60,177

(b)

Sundry receivables

N'000

N'000

These comprise:

WHT recoverable

2,765

2,765

WHT received

16,158

6,406

Other receivables

43,419

52,371

62,342

61,542

Allowance for other receivables (Note 7(c))

(41,634)

(41,634)

Balance at the end of the year (Note 7(a))

20,708

19,908

(c)

Allowance for other receivables

N'000

N'000

The movement in allowance is as follows:

Balance at the beginning of the year

41,634

41,634

Allowance for the year

0

0

Balance at the end of the period

41,634

41,634

