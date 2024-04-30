UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Apr -Mar
Apr -Mar
2024
2023
Notes
N'000
N'000
Revenue
1
2,630,845
2,168,247
Cost of sales
(1,165,933)
(841,431)
Gross profit
1,464,912
1,326,816
Other Operating Income
2
55,288
51,345
Marketing and Distribution expenses
(567,819)
(508,315)
Administrative expenses
(1,181,260)
(678,640)
Profit/(Loss) from continuing operations
(228,879)
191,206
Finance Income
2
25,582
31,234
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
(203,297)
222,440
Taxation Expense
(75,181)
(80,155)
Profit/(Loss) after tax from continuing operations
(278,478)
142,285
Total Comprehensive income
attributable to owners of the entity
(280,727)
142,285
Basic earnings per 50k share
(65k)
33k
Diluted earnings per 50k share
(65k)
33k
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2024
March
March
Assets
2024
2023
Non-current assets
Notes
N'000
N'000
Property, plant and equipment
4
1,460,547
1,530,103
Investment Property
365,500
365,500
1,826,047
1,895,603
Current assets
Inventories and work-in-progress
5
2,056,009
1,481,895
Trade receivables
6
19,349
32,540
Other receivables and prepayments
7
42,948
60,177
Cash and cash equivalents
15
1,162,712
765,876
Total current assets
3,281,018
2,340,488
Total assets
5,107,065
4,236,091
Equity and Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
8
922,563
7,867
Other payables and accruals
9
887,119
588,191
Unclaimed dividends
109,403
131,695
Current income tax liability
3
75,247
73,985
1,994,332
801,738
Non-Current liabilities
Deferred taxation
162,876
162,876
Total Liabilities
2,157,208
964,614
Net Assets
2,949,857
3,271,476
Equity
Share capital
10
215,705
215,705
Share premium
11
146,755
146,755
Capital reserve
12
1,442
1,442
Revaluation reserves
13
1,094,896
1,094,896
Revenue reserve
14
1,491,059
1,812,677
2,949,857
3,271,476
The financial statements were approved by the Board on 29th April, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
Mr. Obafunso Ogunkeye
Mr. S. Kolawole
Dr. G. A. Adebayo
Chairman
Managing Director
Executive Director (Finance)
FRC/2013/CITN/00000003567
FRC/2013/ICSAN/00000003248
FRC/2013/ICAN/00000003250
The accompanying notes and significant accounting policies form an integral part of these financial statements.
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
UNAUDITED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
Share
Share
Capital
PPE
Revenue
Total
revaluation
Capital
Premium
Reserve
Reserve
Reserve
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Balance at 1 April 2022
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,713,533
3,172,331
Comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
-
142,285
142,285
-
-
-
-
142,285
142,285
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss Revaluation gain net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
142,285
142,285
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
(43,141)
(43,141)
-
-
-
-
(43,141)
(43,141)
Balance at 31 March 2023
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,812,677
3,271,476
Balance at 1 April 2023
215,705
146,755
1,442
1,094,896
1,812,677
3,271,476
Loss for the year
-
-
-
-
(278,478)
(278,478)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
-
-
(278,478)
(278,478)
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid
-
-
-
-
(43,141)
(43,141)
-
-
-
-
(43,141)
(43,141)
Balance at 31 March 2024
146,755
215,705
1,442
1,094,896
1,491,058
2,949,857
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2024
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Notes
N'000
N'000
Profit/(Loss) after tax
(278,478)
142,285
Adjustments for:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
4
135,096
144,872
Gain from disposal of property, plant and equipment
4
(19,325)
(11,794)
Fair value gain on revaluation of investment properties
(11,500)
Deferred tax
6,236
Net Finance income
2
(25,582)
(31,234)
Taxation Expense
75,181
73,919
(113,108)
312,785
Working capital changes:
Decrease/(increase) in inventories
5
(574,114)
(182,588)
(Increase)/decrease in trade receivables
6
13,191
206,113
(Increase)/decrease in other receivables and prepayment
7
17,229
(24,160)
Increase/(decrease) in trade payables
8
914,696
(60,122)
(Decrease)/increase in other payables
9
298,928
(17,175)
Unclaimed dividend
(22,292)
(12,743)
Cash generated from operations
534,530
222,110
Income tax paid
(73,919)
(140,662)
Net cash from operating activities
460,611
81,448
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property plant and equipment
(65,543)
(156,515)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
19,325
11,794
Finance income
2
25,582
31,234
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,636)
(113,487)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividend paid
(43,141)
(43,141)
Net cash used in financing activities
(43,141)
(43,141)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
396,834
(75,180)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
765,876
841,056
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
1,162,710
765,876
UNIVERSITY PRESS PLC
NOTES FORMING PART OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
-
Revenue
Revenue is derived from sales of printed books in Nigeria.
31 March
31 March
Analysis by zone
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
Western Zone
1,217,677
998,008
Eastern Zone
589,711
486,881
Northern Zone
823,457
683,358
Total
2,630,845
2,168,247
2.(a) Other operating income
N'000
N'000
Profit on disposal of property plant and equipment
19,325
11,794
Sundry income
30,910
35,699
Rent
5,053
3,852
55,28851,345
- Finance income
Interest received
25,582
31,234
25,582
31,234
3. Taxation
(a) Per income statement
N'000
N'000
Income tax on profit for the period
68,118
89,142
Education tax
9,312
10,532
Police Trust Fund Levy
-
15
Deferred tax
77,430
99,689
31 March
31 March
Per statement of financial position:
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
Opening balance - Income tax
64,964
105,618
-
Education tax
8,944
12,479
-
Police Trust Fund Levy
11
18
Under-provision/(Overprovision) brought
forward
66
22,613
73,985
140,728
Payments during the year
-
Income tax
(64,964)
(128,165)
-
Education tax
(8,944)
(12,479)
-
Police Trust Fund Levy
(11)
(18)
(73,919)
(140,662)
Charge for the year
- Income tax
65,869
64,964
-
Education tax
9,312
8,944
-
Police Trust Fund Levy
-
11
75,181
73,919
Under-provision in previous years
-
-
Balance at the end of the year
75,247
73,985
- Income tax expense is the aggregate of the charge to the income statement in respect of current income tax, education tax and deferred tax.
- The amount provided as Income Tax on the profit for the year has been computed on the basis of the income tax rate of 30% in accordance with CAP C21 LFN, 2004 (as amended).
4. Property, Plant and Equipment
Computer
Printing and
Furniture
Motor
other
&
Cost/Valuation
Land
Buildings
Equipment
Equipment
Fittings
Vehicles
Total
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
At 1 April 2022
642,429
529,700
97,668
149,385
41,112
1,106,766
2,567,060
Additions
11,662
48,520
629
95,704
156,515
Revaluation Surplus
-
Disposals
-
(1,674)
(251)
(8)
(38,438)
(40,371)
At 31 March, 2023
642,429
529,700
107,656
197,654
41,733
1,164,032
2,683,204
At 1 April 2023
642,429
529,700
107,656
197,654
41,733
1,164,032
2,683,204
Additions
31,033
3,370
1,260
29,880
65,543
Disposals
-
-
(184)
(27,631)
(27,815)
At 31 March, 2024
642,429
529,700
138,689
200,840
42,993
1,166,281
2,720,932
Accumulated depreciation
At 1 April 2022
-
-
79,199
108,537
37,771
823,093
1,048,600
Charge for the year
-
10,594
10,861
8,447
860
114,110
144,872
Disposals
-
(1,674)
(251)
(8)
(38,438)
(40,371)
At 31 March, 2023
10,594
88,386
116,733
38,623
898,765
1,153,101
At 1 April 2023
-
10,594
88,386
116,733
38,623
898,765
1,153,101
Charge for the period
-
10,594
13,307
11,281
883
99,031
135,096
Disposals
-
(181)
(27,631)
(27,812)
At 31 March, 2024
21,188
101,693
127,833
39,506
970,165
1,260,385
Net book values at
At 31 March, 2023
642,429
519,106
19,270
80,921
3,110
265,267
1,530,103
At 31 March, 2024
642,429 508,512
36,996
73,007
3,487
196,116 1,460,547
31 March
31 March
5
Inventories and work-in-progress
2024
2023
N'000
N'000
(a)
Books
2,174,064
1,589,770
Allowance for obsolete inventories (Note 5(b)
(173,759)
(161,409)
2,000,305
1,428,361
Papers
14,447
22,435
Work-in-progress
32,128
30,027
Consumables
9,129
1,072
2,056,009
1,481,895
- Allowance for obsolete inventories
N'000
N'000
Balance at the beginning of the period
161,409
144,215
Allowance for the period
12,350
17,194
Balance at the end of the period
173,759
161,409
6(a)
Trade receivables
N'000
N'000
(a)
Trade receivables
26,045
39,236
Allowance for receivables (Note 6(b))
(6,696)
(6,696)
19,349
32,540
Allowance for Receivables
N'000
N'000
The movement in allowance for receivables is as follows:
(b) Balance at the beginning of the period
6,696
10,803
Additions/(Reduction) during the year
-
(4,107)
Balance at the end of the period
6,696
6,696
7
Other receivables and prepayments
N'000
N'000
(a)
Prepayments
22,240
40,269
Sundry receivables (Note 7(b))
20,708
19,908
42,948
60,177
(b)
Sundry receivables
N'000
N'000
These comprise:
WHT recoverable
2,765
2,765
WHT received
16,158
6,406
Other receivables
43,419
52,371
62,342
61,542
Allowance for other receivables (Note 7(c))
(41,634)
(41,634)
Balance at the end of the year (Note 7(a))
20,708
19,908
(c)
Allowance for other receivables
N'000
N'000
The movement in allowance is as follows:
Balance at the beginning of the year
41,634
41,634
Allowance for the year
0
0
Balance at the end of the period
41,634
41,634
