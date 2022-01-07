Log in
Univest Financial Corporation to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Call

01/07/2022
SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, announced it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2021 earnings on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Earnings are scheduled to be released after the close of the market on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

Pre-registration
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN.

Conference Call registration link:
https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9616/univest-financial-corporation-to-hold-fourth-quarter-and-year-end-2021-earnings-call/

Audio
Dial in number: 1-844-200-6205
Access Code: 454983
Note: Participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in a few minutes prior to the start time.

Replay
Dial in number: 1-866-813-9403
Access Code: 298990
Available until: February 28, 2022

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $7.0 billion in assets and $4.6 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at September 30, 2021. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.


