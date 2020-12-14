Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Univest Financial Corporation    UVSP

UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(UVSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Univest Financial : Opens First Office in Berks County

12/14/2020 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 15, 2020 - Univest Financial announces the opening of its first location in Berks County. The regional office is located at 1103 Rocky Drive in West Lawn, Pa. This new office supports the company's strategic decision to continue its expansion into markets contiguous to its current footprint. The staff at this location will take a holistic, solution-oriented approach to supporting the needs of both business and consumer customers with services including commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, insurance, mortgage banking and wealth management.

'As we looked at the future of the bank and evaluated opportunities for growth, Berks County was a natural fit as it connects our presence in the Lehigh Valley with our growing presence in Lancaster and neighboring counties in Central Pennsylvania,' said Michael Keim, president of Univest Bank and Trust Co. 'We are committed to building relationships with businesses and consumers, meeting their financial needs with a combination of in-person and digital solutions while investing in the new communities we will be serving.'

The West Lawn office will be led by Brian Lawrence, senior vice president for commercial banking with a focus on commercial real estate, Murphy Rosero, financial center manager, and Amanda Meikle, assistant financial center manager. In addition, Univest continues to actively recruit individuals experienced in providing each of its services to join the team.

In 2021, Univest will continue its expansion with the opening of two additional regional offices in Cumberland and York Counties.

About Univest Financial Corporation®

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa., and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

Disclaimer

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:14:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:15pUNIVEST FINANCIAL : Opens First Office in Berks County
PU
12/02UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
11/02UNIVEST FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
10/30UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/29UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
10/28UNIVEST : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/28UNIVEST FINANCIAL : Reports Third Quarter Results
AQ
10/28Univest Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results
GL
10/21UNIVEST FINANCIAL :  Bank and Trust Co. Leads Micro-Loan Recovery Program
PU
10/19UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 252 M - -
Net income 2020 35,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 4,08%
Capitalization 575 M 575 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,28x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 873
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Univest Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,50 $
Last Close Price 19,63 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 4,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey M. Schweitzer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William S. Aichele Chairman
Brian J. Richardson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
K. Leon Moyer Director
Michael L. Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVEST FINANCIAL CORPORATION-26.70%575
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.91%168 368
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-20.19%61 436
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.02%58 642
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.14.77%54 899
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-11.02%46 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ