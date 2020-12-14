Univest Financial : Opens First Office in Berks County

December 15, 2020 - Univest Financial announces the opening of its first location in Berks County. The regional office is located at 1103 Rocky Drive in West Lawn, Pa. This new office supports the company's strategic decision to continue its expansion into markets contiguous to its current footprint. The staff at this location will take a holistic, solution-oriented approach to supporting the needs of both business and consumer customers with services including commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, insurance, mortgage banking and wealth management.

'As we looked at the future of the bank and evaluated opportunities for growth, Berks County was a natural fit as it connects our presence in the Lehigh Valley with our growing presence in Lancaster and neighboring counties in Central Pennsylvania,' said Michael Keim, president of Univest Bank and Trust Co. 'We are committed to building relationships with businesses and consumers, meeting their financial needs with a combination of in-person and digital solutions while investing in the new communities we will be serving.'

The West Lawn office will be led by Brian Lawrence, senior vice president for commercial banking with a focus on commercial real estate, Murphy Rosero, financial center manager, and Amanda Meikle, assistant financial center manager. In addition, Univest continues to actively recruit individuals experienced in providing each of its services to join the team.

In 2021, Univest will continue its expansion with the opening of two additional regional offices in Cumberland and York Counties.

About Univest Financial Corporation®

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and $3.8 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business as of September 30, 2020. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa., and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.