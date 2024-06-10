Investor Presentation June 10, 2024

Changes in the economic and other assumptions utilized to calculate the allowance for credit losses;

Changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;

The failure to maintain current technologies and/or to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;

Non-GAAP Financial Measures This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include tangible common equity, core net interest income excluding PPP, core noninterest expense excluding purchase accounting ("PA"), core tax equivalent revenue, core pre-tax pre- provision income less net charge-offs("PTPP-NCO"), average assets excluding PPP, and average interest earning assets excluding excess liquidity and PPP. Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Corporation believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation. 4

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Univest Company Overview Headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania (Montgomery County)

Bank founded in 1876, holding company formed in 1973

Engaged in financial services business, providing full range of banking, insurance and wealth management services

◦ Comprehensive financial solutions delivered locally

Experienced management team with proven performance track record

Primarily serving thirteen counties in the Southeastern and Central regions of Pennsylvania, six counties in Western Pennsylvania, three counties in Southern New Jersey and four counties in Maryland

Operating leverage and scale with $7.7 billion of assets, $5.0 billion of assets under management and supervision and agent for $213 million of underwritten insurance premiums as of 3/31/24 6

UVSP by the Numbers 7th Largest Diversified Financial Institution Headquartered in PA 4.3%1 Core PTPP-NCO2<--5-yearCAGR-->7.6% TBV/Share Conservatively Managed Organic ~25% to ~30% Growth Engine Fee Income Business Revenue/Total 10.1% 5-yr CAGR 9.9% 5-yr CAGR 1st 4th Organic Loan Growth Organic Deposit Largest Bank-owned Largest Bank-owned w/ Exceptional Asset Growth Insurance Agency in Wealth Management Quality PA business in PA 5-year CAGR is calculated by comparing 2019 Core PTPP-NCO to annualized 2024 Core PTPP-NCO. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Appendix for reconciliation. 7

Deposits and Liquidity Highlights (As of March 31, 2024) Committed borrowing capacity of $3.4 billion ($2.1 billion available1) Brokered deposits Uncommitted funding totaled $479 million or 6.2% of total assets. sources of $334.0 Additional available million ($334.0 million liquidity from future unused) brokered deposits up to $1.1 billion2 Estimated unprotected deposits totaled $1.4 billion3 or 22.3% of total deposits Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 21.9% of total deposits Prudently managed investment portfolio: ~ 6% of total assets Unrealized loss ~ 7%4 of equity5 Reflects usage of $250.0 million of FHLB advances and $1.062 billion of letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits Brokered Deposit policy limit allows for a maximum of 20% of assets Excludes insured, collateralized and internal accounts Includes AFS and HTM investments Excludes AOCI impact of unrealized losses on AFS investments 8

Deposit and Liquidity Update (As of May 31, 2024) Deposits Dollars in thousands 3/31/24 % 5/31/24 % Change % Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,401,806 21.9% $ 1,390,582 21.8% $ (11,224) (0.8)% Demand Deposits 2,833,521 44.2% 2,789,215 43.7% (44,306) (1.6)% Savings Deposits 777,637 12.1% 763,041 12.0% (14,596) (1.9)% Time Deposits 1,392,394 21.7% 1,439,638 22.6% 47,244 3.4% Total Deposits $ 6,405,358 $ 6,382,476 $ (22,882) (0.4)% Consumer $ 2,449,566 38.2% $ 2,469,410 38.7% $ 19,844 0.8% Commercial 2,281,354 35.6% 2,300,290 36.0% 18,936 0.8% Public Funds 1,195,122 18.7% 1,169,756 18.3% (25,366) (2.1)% Brokered 479,316 7.5% 443,020 6.9% (36,296) (7.6)% Total Deposits $ 6,405,358 $ 6,382,476 $ (22,882) (0.4)% Total estimated unprotected deposits 1 $ 1,430,567 $ 1,457,000 $ 26,433 1.8% % of Total deposits 22.3 % 22.8 % Excludes insured, collateralized and internal accounts. Liquidity 3/31/24 5/31/24 Change Dollars in millions Balance Unused Balance Unused Balance Unused FHLB - Pittsburgh 1 $ 250.0 $ 1,919.7 $ 250.0 $ 1,960.0 $ - $ 40.3 Federal Fund Lines (9 Lenders) 2 - 334.0 459.0 - 125.0 FRB - Philadelphia - 176.4 314.0 - 137.6 Univest Financial Corp LOC 3 - 10.0 10.0 - - Total $ 250.0 $ 2,440.1 $ 250.0 $ 2,743.0 $ - $ 302.9 Total Broker Deposit Capacity Per Policy 4 $ 1,549.3 1,546.0 (3.3) Available Broker Deposit Capacity $ 1,070.0 1,103.0 33.0 Balances do not include letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits ($1.062 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.031 billion at May 31, 2024)

2 Uncommitted lines ranging from $15 million to $79 million

3 Holding Company Line of Credit with 3rd Party Financial Institution 4 20% of Total Assets 9