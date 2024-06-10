Investor Presentation
June 10, 2024
Safe Harbor Statement
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The information contained in this report may contain forward-looking statements. When used or incorporated by reference in disclosure documents, the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "target," "goal" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to: statements of our goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding our business plans, prospects, growth and operating strategies; statements regarding the quality, growth and composition of our loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of our risks and future credit provisions, costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are set forth below as well as the risk factors described in Item 1A. "Risk Factors":
- Operating, legal and regulatory risks;
- Economic, political and competitive forces;
- General economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected included as a result of employment levels and labor shortages, and the effect of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by supply chain disruptions or otherwise;
- Legislative, regulatory and accounting changes, including increased assessments by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation;
- Monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;
- Demand for our financial products and services in our market area;
- Major catastrophes such as earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters and infectious disease outbreaks, the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on us and our customers and other constituencies;
- The effects of a government shutdown;
- Inflation or volatility in interest rates that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations or prepayments on loans we have made and make or the sale of loans or other assets;
- Fluctuations in real estate values in our market area;
- A failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;
- The composition and credit quality of our loan and investment portfolios;
- Changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies, classified and criticized loans and charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses;
- Changes in the economic and other assumptions utilized to calculate the allowance for credit losses;
- Our ability to access cost-effective funding;
- Changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio;
- Our ability to implement our business strategies;
- Our ability to manage market risk, credit risk, interest rate risk and operational risk;
- Timing and amount of revenue and expenditures;
- Adverse changes in the securities markets;
- The impact of any military conflict, terrorist act or other geopolitical acts;
Safe Harbor Statement (cont'd)
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
- Our ability to enter new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities;
- Competition for loans, deposits and employees;
- System failures or cyber-security breaches of our information technology infrastructure and those of our third-party service providers;
- The failure to maintain current technologies and/or to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;
- Our ability to retain key employees;
- Other risks and uncertainties, including those occurring in the U.S. and international financial systems; and
- The risk that our analysis of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.
Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, expected or projected. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the report. Univest Financial Corporation (the Corporation) expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to reflect any change in the Corporation's expectations with regard to any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures include tangible common equity, core net interest income excluding PPP, core noninterest expense excluding purchase accounting ("PA"), core tax equivalent revenue, core pre-tax pre- provision income less net charge-offs("PTPP-NCO"), average assets excluding PPP, and average interest earning assets excluding excess liquidity and PPP. Management uses these "non-GAAP" measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, the Corporation believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Appendix to this presentation.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Univest Company Overview
- Headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania (Montgomery County)
- Bank founded in 1876, holding company formed in 1973
-
Engaged in financial services business, providing full range of banking, insurance and wealth management services
◦ Comprehensive financial solutions delivered locally
- Experienced management team with proven performance track record
- Primarily serving thirteen counties in the Southeastern and Central regions of Pennsylvania, six counties in Western Pennsylvania, three counties in Southern New Jersey and four counties in Maryland
- Operating leverage and scale with $7.7 billion of assets, $5.0 billion of assets under management and supervision and agent for $213 million of underwritten insurance premiums as of 3/31/24
UVSP by the Numbers
7th Largest Diversified Financial Institution Headquartered in PA
4.3%1 Core PTPP-NCO2<--5-yearCAGR-->7.6% TBV/Share
Conservatively Managed Organic
~25% to ~30%
Growth Engine
Fee Income Business
Revenue/Total
10.1% 5-yr CAGR
9.9% 5-yr CAGR
1st
4th
Organic Loan Growth
Organic Deposit
Largest Bank-owned
Largest Bank-owned
w/ Exceptional Asset
Growth
Insurance Agency in
Wealth Management
Quality
PA
business in PA
- 5-yearCAGR is calculated by comparing 2019 Core PTPP-NCO to annualized 2024 Core PTPP-NCO.
- This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Appendix for reconciliation.
Deposits and Liquidity Highlights (As of March 31, 2024)
Committed borrowing capacity of $3.4 billion ($2.1 billion available1)
Brokered deposits
Uncommitted funding
totaled $479 million or
6.2% of total assets.
sources of $334.0
Additional available
million ($334.0 million
liquidity from future
unused)
brokered deposits up
to $1.1 billion2
Estimated unprotected deposits totaled $1.4 billion3 or 22.3% of total deposits
Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 21.9% of total deposits
Prudently managed investment portfolio:
~ 6% of total assets
Unrealized loss ~ 7%4 of equity5
- Reflects usage of $250.0 million of FHLB advances and $1.062 billion of letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits
- Brokered Deposit policy limit allows for a maximum of 20% of assets
- Excludes insured, collateralized and internal accounts
- Includes AFS and HTM investments
- Excludes AOCI impact of unrealized losses on AFS investments
Deposit and Liquidity Update (As of May 31, 2024)
Deposits
Dollars in thousands
3/31/24
%
5/31/24
%
Change
%
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
$
1,401,806
21.9%
$
1,390,582
21.8%
$
(11,224)
(0.8)%
Demand Deposits
2,833,521
44.2%
2,789,215
43.7%
(44,306)
(1.6)%
Savings Deposits
777,637
12.1%
763,041
12.0%
(14,596)
(1.9)%
Time Deposits
1,392,394
21.7%
1,439,638
22.6%
47,244
3.4%
Total Deposits
$
6,405,358
$
6,382,476
$
(22,882)
(0.4)%
Consumer
$
2,449,566
38.2%
$
2,469,410
38.7%
$
19,844
0.8%
Commercial
2,281,354
35.6%
2,300,290
36.0%
18,936
0.8%
Public Funds
1,195,122
18.7%
1,169,756
18.3%
(25,366)
(2.1)%
Brokered
479,316
7.5%
443,020
6.9%
(36,296)
(7.6)%
Total Deposits
$
6,405,358
$
6,382,476
$
(22,882)
(0.4)%
Total estimated unprotected deposits 1
$
1,430,567
$
1,457,000
$
26,433
1.8%
% of Total deposits
22.3 %
22.8 %
- Excludes insured, collateralized and internal accounts.
Liquidity
3/31/24
5/31/24
Change
Dollars in millions
Balance
Unused
Balance
Unused
Balance
Unused
FHLB - Pittsburgh 1
$
250.0
$
1,919.7
$
250.0
$
1,960.0
$
-
$
40.3
Federal Fund Lines (9 Lenders) 2
-
334.0
459.0
-
125.0
FRB - Philadelphia
-
176.4
314.0
-
137.6
Univest Financial Corp LOC 3
-
10.0
10.0
-
-
Total
$
250.0
$
2,440.1
$
250.0
$
2,743.0
$
-
$
302.9
Total Broker Deposit Capacity Per Policy 4
$
1,549.3
1,546.0
(3.3)
Available Broker Deposit Capacity
$
1,070.0
1,103.0
33.0
- Balances do not include letters of credit used to collateralize public fund deposits ($1.062 billion at March 31, 2024 and $1.031 billion at May 31, 2024)
2 Uncommitted lines ranging from $15 million to $79 million
3 Holding Company Line of Credit with 3rd Party Financial Institution 4 20% of Total Assets
Executive Leadership Team
Name
Age
Tenure (yrs)
Title
with Univest
Jeffrey M. Schweitzer
51
16
Chairman, President, and CEO, Univest Financial Corporation
Michael S. Keim
56
15
Chief Operating Officer, Univest Financial Corporation and President, Univest Bank and Trust Co.
Brian J. Richardson
41
7
Chief Financial Officer
Megan D. Santana
49
8
Chief Risk Officer and General Counsel
Patrick C. McCormick
47
2
Chief Commercial Banking Officer
John T. Haurin
59
7
President, Commercial Banking, East Penn and NJ Division
Thomas J. Jordan
56
7
President, Commercial Banking, Central PA Division
Christopher M. Trombetta
54
2
President, Commercial Banking, Western PA Division
Matthew L. Cohen
41
2
President, Commercial Banking, Maryland Division
Ronald R. Flaherty
57
15
President, Univest Insurance, LLC
David W. Geibel
51
10
President, Girard (Univest Wealth Management Division)
William J. Clark
60
18
President, Univest Capital, Inc.
Brian E. Grzebin
52
6
President, Mortgage Banking Division
Eric W. Conner
53
18
Chief Information Officer
M. Theresa Fosko
54
20
Director of Human Resources
Briana Dona
43
23
Managing Director of Innovation
Joseph A. Pensabene
57
1
Managing Director of Operations
Neil D. McHugh
43
0
Managing Director of Deposit Strategy & Programs (joined Univest September 2023)
Eleni S. Monios
59
1
Chief Credit Officer
