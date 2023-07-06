UniVision Engineering Ltd - Hong Kong-based company that supplies, designs, installs and maintains closed-circuit television and surveillance systems, and also sells security-related products - Says it is not aware of any material commercial or operational reason for the significant increase in its share price, other than the recent restoration of trading on AIM after the publication of its half-year report on June 19.

Adds it remains in negotiations with potential investors who are looking to make a "substantial" investment in the company. UniVision believes that this will allow it to strengthen its financial and technical position to allow the business to replace a lost contract and grow the business in the future.

Current stock price: 0.44 pence, up 47% in London on Thursday afternoon

12-month change: up 76%

