  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Unizyx Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3704   TW0003704003

UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION

(3704)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-05
30.75 TWD   +0.65%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unizyx : Announcement of the Company's repurchase of treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company and NT$300 million or more.

04/07/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 17:02:25
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's repurchase of
treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the
shares issued by the company and NT$300 million or more.
Date of events 2022/04/07 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/04/07
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,000,000 shares
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):312,482,443
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):31.25
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):10,000,000 shares
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:
2.23%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Unizyx Holding Corporation published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 756 M 1 000 M 1 000 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 608 M 473 M 473 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unizyx Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,75 TWD
Average target price 39,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
Managers and Directors
Kuo Jung Yang Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wei Lo Executive Deputy GM-Finance & Head Accounting
Shun Yi Chu Chairman
Ko Chiang Shih Independent Director
Feng Chien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION-12.27%473
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.20%225 862
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.17%40 617
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.01%40 034
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-14.43%31 863
ERICSSON-9.96%31 734