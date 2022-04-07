Unizyx : Announcement of the Company's repurchase of treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company and NT$300 million or more.
04/07/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/07
Time of announcement
17:02:25
Subject
Announcement of the Company's repurchase of
treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the
shares issued by the company and NT$300 million or more.
Date of events
2022/04/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/04/07
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,000,000 shares
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):312,482,443
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):31.25
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):10,000,000 shares
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:
2.23%
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Unizyx Holding Corporation published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 09:12:07 UTC.