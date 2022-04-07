Unizyx : Announcement of the Company's repurchase of treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company and NT$300 million or more.

Statement

1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300 million or more:2022/04/07 2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,000,000 shares 3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares 4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):312,482,443 5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):31.25 6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period (shares):10,000,000 shares 7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares: 2.23% 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.