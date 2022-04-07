Unizyx : Announcement of the company's 12th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):4,844,844,987 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/02/08~2022/04/07 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):10,000,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):25~35 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/02/10~2022/04/07 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,000,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):312,482,443 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):31.25 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):10,000,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):2.23 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The number of the company's issued shares is the number of issued shares registered with the Ministry of Economic Affairs.