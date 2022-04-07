Unizyx : Announcement of the company's 12th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
04/07/2022 | 05:13am EDT
Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/07
Time of announcement
17:03:06
Subject
Announcement of the company's 12th treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events
2022/04/07
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):4,844,844,987
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/02/08~2022/04/07
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):10,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):25~35
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/02/10~2022/04/07
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,000,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):312,482,443
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):31.25
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):10,000,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):2.23
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:The number of the
company's issued shares is the number of issued shares registered
with the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
