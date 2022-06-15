Unizyx : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,Zyxel Networks Corporation for the important resolutions of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting.
06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO
7
Date of announcement
2022/06/15
Time of announcement
16:37:40
Subject
Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,Zyxel
Networks Corporation for the important resolutions
of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting.
Date of events
2022/06/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/15
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Acknowledgment of the 2021 deficit compensation.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:None.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Acknowledgment of the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(i)Approved the proposal of amendments to the "Procedures for Acquisition
or Disposal of Assets".
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Unizyx Holding Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.