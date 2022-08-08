Unizyx : Endorsements/guarantees for MitraStar comply with the Article 25-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1) Name of the spun-off company:MitraStar Technology Corporation
(2) Its relationship with the Company providing
endorsements/guarantees:Unizyx directly holds 100% of shares of the
subsidiary.
(3) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
4,452,606
(4) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
2,593,180
(5) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD): -393,180
(6) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence (thousand NTD): 2,200,000
(7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD): 743,405
(8) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
None
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD): 3,168,000
(2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 187,636
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition: When the amounts expires or the financial institutions
agrees to cancel the joint guarantee.
(2) Date:Actual Expiration Date of the amounts
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
4,452,606
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):3,570,520
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:40.09%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:71.00%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None