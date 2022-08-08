Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Unizyx Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3704   TW0003704003

UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION

(3704)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Unizyx : Endorsements/guarantees for MitraStar comply with the Article 25-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 11 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 19:40:02
Subject 
 Endorsements/guarantees for MitraStar comply with
the Article 25-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning
of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 22
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08
2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please
specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with
the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of
endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the
actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were
made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional
endorsements/guarantees:
(1) Name of the spun-off company:MitraStar Technology Corporation
(2) Its relationship with the Company providing
endorsements/guarantees:Unizyx directly holds 100% of shares of the
subsidiary.
(3) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
4,452,606
(4) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
2,593,180
(5) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD): -393,180
(6) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date
of occurrence (thousand NTD): 2,200,000
(7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom
endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD): 743,405
(8) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
None
3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD):
None
4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the
endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative
gains/losses (thousand NTD):
(1) Capital (thousand NTD): 3,168,000
(2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 187,636
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and
the date:
(1) Condition: When the amounts expires or the financial institutions
agrees to cancel the joint guarantee.
(2) Date:Actual Expiration Date of the amounts
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD):
4,452,606
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence
(thousand NTD):3,570,520
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the
public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:40.09%
9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a
percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial
statements:71.00%
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Unizyx Holding Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
