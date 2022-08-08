Unizyx : Endorsements/guarantees for MitraStar comply with the Article 25-1-2&3 of the Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/08 2.For the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, please specify name of endorsed/guaranteed company, its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees, the ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD), the amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD), the actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD), and the reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1) Name of the spun-off company:MitraStar Technology Corporation (2) Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/guarantees:Unizyx directly holds 100% of shares of the subsidiary. (3) The ceiling on the endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 4,452,606 (4) The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 2,593,180 (5) The amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): -393,180 (6) The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD): 2,200,000 (7) The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/guarantees were made (thousand NTD): 743,405 (8) The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: None 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the content and the value (thousand NTD): None 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the Capital (thousand NTD) and Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1) Capital (thousand NTD): 3,168,000 (2) Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 187,636 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the condition and the date: (1) Condition: When the amounts expires or the financial institutions agrees to cancel the joint guarantee. (2) Date:Actual Expiration Date of the amounts 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD): 4,452,606 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):3,570,520 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:40.09% 9.The aggregate amount of equity method investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:71.00% 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None