Unizyx : Notice to Creditors for the Capital Reduction by returning share capital in cash.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15 2.Company name:Unizyx Holding Corporation 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:The proposal for the capital reduction was already approved in the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on June 15, 2022. 6.Countermeasures: (1)The Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Capital Reduction to adjust the Company's capital structure and increase the return on shareholders' equity. (2)It is approved by the annual shareholders' meeting to reduce NT$450,678,850 and cancel 45,067,885 shares correspondingly. The total amount of shares registered by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on May 19, 2022 is 442,396,855 shares, according to the aforesaid amount, the capital is estimated to be reduced by 10.19%.It is estimated that the paid-in capital will be NT$3,973,289,700, and the issued shares will be 397,328,970 shares; however, the paid-in capital after capital reduction and the capital reduction ratio shall be calculated based on the total issued shares on the record date of capital reduction and replacement of shares. (3)The Board of Directors is authorized to set the record date for cash reduction, the record date of capital reduction and replacement of shares and to deal with the relevant matters. (4)If the creditors of the Company have objections to the capital reduction, please express their objections to the Company with written evidences of their own credit in question during the period from June 15, 2022 to July 16, 2022, and those who fail to express within the time limit shall be deemed to have no objections. (5)The Notice is made according to the Articles 281 and Article 73 and Article 74 of the Company Act. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.