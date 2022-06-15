Log in
    3704   TW0003704003

UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION

(3704)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-13
27.70 TWD   +2.59%
04:53aUNIZYX : Notice to Creditors for the Capital Reduction by returning share capital in cash.
PU
04:53aUNIZYX : Announcement on behalf of subsidiary,Zyxel Networks Corporation for the important resolutions of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeting.
PU
04:43aUNIZYX : 2022 annual shareholders' meeting passes removal of the non-compete clause for the 5th term of directors.
PU
Unizyx : Notice to Creditors for the Capital Reduction by returning share capital in cash.

06/15/2022 | 04:53am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 8 Date of announcement 2022/06/15 Time of announcement 16:39:12
Subject 
 Notice to Creditors for the Capital Reduction by
returning share capital in cash.
Date of events 2022/06/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/15
2.Company name:Unizyx Holding Corporation
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:The proposal for the capital reduction was
already approved in the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
held on June 15, 2022.
6.Countermeasures:
(1)The Annual Shareholders' Meeting approved the Capital Reduction
   to adjust the Company's capital structure and increase the
   return on shareholders' equity.
(2)It is approved by the annual shareholders' meeting to reduce
   NT$450,678,850 and cancel 45,067,885 shares correspondingly.
   The total amount of shares registered by the Ministry of Economic Affairs
   on May 19, 2022 is 442,396,855 shares, according to the aforesaid amount,
   the capital is estimated to be reduced by 10.19%.It is estimated that
   the paid-in capital will be NT$3,973,289,700, and the issued shares will
   be 397,328,970 shares; however, the paid-in capital after capital
   reduction and the capital reduction ratio shall be calculated based on the
   total issued shares on the record date of capital reduction and
   replacement of shares.
(3)The Board of Directors is authorized to set the
   record date for cash reduction, the record date of capital reduction
   and replacement of shares and to deal with the relevant matters.
(4)If the creditors of the Company have objections to the capital
   reduction, please express their objections to the Company with written
   evidences of their own credit in question during the period from June 15,
　 2022 to July 16, 2022, and those who fail to express within the time
　 limit shall be deemed to have no objections.
(5)The Notice is made according to the Articles 281 and Article
   73 and Article 74 of the Company Act.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Unizyx Holding Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 08:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
