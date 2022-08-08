Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Unizyx Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3704   TW0003704003

UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION

(3704)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Unizyx : on behalf of its subsidiary Zyxel Communications Corporation,announces that BOD approved removal of non-compete clause for directors.

08/08/2022 | 08:05am EDT
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 6 Date of announcement 2022/08/08 Time of announcement 19:21:53
Subject 
 Unizyx on behalf of its subsidiary Zyxel
Communications Corporation,announces that BOD
approved removal of non-compete clause for directors.
Date of events 2022/08/08 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/08/08
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
  conduct:
(1)Director-Shun-I Chu
(2)Director-Gordon Yang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
(1)Approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for Shun-I Chu in
   the following 11 companies:
   Director of Zyxel Networks Corporation-Representative of Unizyx
   Holding Corporation,
   Chairperson/Director of Black Cat Incorporation-Representative of
   Unizyx Holding Corporation,
   Chairperson/Director of Zytpe Communications Corporation-Representative
   of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
   Chairperson of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Representative
   of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel Technology India Pvt Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
   Networks Corporation,
   Chairperson of Zyxel (Thailand) Company Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
   Networks Corporation,
   Director/General Manager of Tianjin Huagin Communications Equipment
   Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel Networks A/S-Representative of Zyxel Networks
   Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel Communications B.V.-Representative of Zyxel
   Networks A/S,
   Director of ZyFX Technologies Inc-Representative of ZYXEL Foundation,
   Director of ZQAM Communications Corporation.
(2)Approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for Gordon Yang
   in the following 10 companies:
   Chairperson/Director/General Manager of Zyxel Networks Corporation-
   Representative of Unizyx Holding Corporation,
   Legal representative/General Manager of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai)
   Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel Technology India Pvt Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
   Networks Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel (Thailand) Company, Ltd.,Representative of Zyxel
   Networks Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel Korea Co., Ltd.,Representative of Zyxel
   Networks Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel Networks A/S-Representative of Zyxel Networks
   Corporation,
   Director of Zyxel Communications B.V.-Representative of
   Zyxel Networks A/S,
   Director of Ardomus Networks Corporation-Representative of Zyxel
   Communications Corporation,
   Director of XSquare Communications Corporation-Representative of
   MitraStar Technology Corporation.
   Director of Zyell Solutions Corporation.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
   For the duration of serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
On August 8, 2022, the proposal was approved by a majority vote in a Board of
Directors meeting attended by at least a majority of the directors.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
(1)Director-Shun-I Chu
(2)Director-Gordon Yang
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
(1)Shun-I Chu:Chairperson of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-
              Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
              Director/General Manager of Tianjin Huagin Communications
              Equipment Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks
              Corporation.
(2)Gordon Yang:Legal representative/General Manager of Zyxel
               Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
               Networks Corporation.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Room 2602, Building 2, No.750,
   Zhongshan West Road, Changning District, Shanghai.
(2)Tianjin Huaqin Communication Equipment CO., Ltd.:No.240 6-A(Keyuan
   Science and Trade Building), Baidi Road, New Technology Industries
   Park, Nankai District, Tianjin.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.:
   Business items:Wholesale and online retail of routers, network interface
   cards, hubs, switches, converters, connectors, network equipment such
   as network security products and related hardware products, consumer
   electronic products and their accessories, optical fibers, optical
   cables, fine electronic wires, data cables, and precision connectors.
   Commission agents (except auctions), import&export and other supporting
   services.Providing design, research and development, production,
   installation and technical consulting services of software systems for
   network equipment.
(2)Tianjin Huaqin Communication Equipment CO., Ltd.:
   Business items:Production and sales of high-speed modems,computer
   network communication equipment,related information products and
   technical advisory services.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Unizyx Holding Corporation published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 12:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
