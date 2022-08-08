Unizyx : on behalf of its subsidiary Zyxel Communications Corporation,announces that BOD approved removal of non-compete clause for directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/08/08
2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive
conduct:
(1)Director-Shun-I Chu
(2)Director-Gordon Yang
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage:
(1)Approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for Shun-I Chu in
the following 11 companies:
Director of Zyxel Networks Corporation-Representative of Unizyx
Holding Corporation,
Chairperson/Director of Black Cat Incorporation-Representative of
Unizyx Holding Corporation,
Chairperson/Director of Zytpe Communications Corporation-Representative
of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
Chairperson of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Representative
of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
Director of Zyxel Technology India Pvt Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
Networks Corporation,
Chairperson of Zyxel (Thailand) Company Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
Networks Corporation,
Director/General Manager of Tianjin Huagin Communications Equipment
Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
Director of Zyxel Networks A/S-Representative of Zyxel Networks
Corporation,
Director of Zyxel Communications B.V.-Representative of Zyxel
Networks A/S,
Director of ZyFX Technologies Inc-Representative of ZYXEL Foundation,
Director of ZQAM Communications Corporation.
(2)Approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for Gordon Yang
in the following 10 companies:
Chairperson/Director/General Manager of Zyxel Networks Corporation-
Representative of Unizyx Holding Corporation,
Legal representative/General Manager of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai)
Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
Director of Zyxel Technology India Pvt Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
Networks Corporation,
Director of Zyxel (Thailand) Company, Ltd.,Representative of Zyxel
Networks Corporation,
Director of Zyxel Korea Co., Ltd.,Representative of Zyxel
Networks Corporation,
Director of Zyxel Networks A/S-Representative of Zyxel Networks
Corporation,
Director of Zyxel Communications B.V.-Representative of
Zyxel Networks A/S,
Director of Ardomus Networks Corporation-Representative of Zyxel
Communications Corporation,
Director of XSquare Communications Corporation-Representative of
MitraStar Technology Corporation.
Director of Zyell Solutions Corporation.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:
For the duration of serving as a director of the Company.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in
accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):
On August 8, 2022, the proposal was approved by a majority vote in a Board of
Directors meeting attended by at least a majority of the directors.
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland
China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors
(if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):
(1)Director-Shun-I Chu
(2)Director-Gordon Yang
7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's
position in the enterprise:
(1)Shun-I Chu:Chairperson of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-
Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation,
Director/General Manager of Tianjin Huagin Communications
Equipment Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks
Corporation.
(2)Gordon Yang:Legal representative/General Manager of Zyxel
Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel
Networks Corporation.
8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Room 2602, Building 2, No.750,
Zhongshan West Road, Changning District, Shanghai.
(2)Tianjin Huaqin Communication Equipment CO., Ltd.:No.240 6-A(Keyuan
Science and Trade Building), Baidi Road, New Technology Industries
Park, Nankai District, Tianjin.
9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:
(1)Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.:
Business items:Wholesale and online retail of routers, network interface
cards, hubs, switches, converters, connectors, network equipment such
as network security products and related hardware products, consumer
electronic products and their accessories, optical fibers, optical
cables, fine electronic wires, data cables, and precision connectors.
Commission agents (except auctions), import&export and other supporting
services.Providing design, research and development, production,
installation and technical consulting services of software systems for
network equipment.
(2)Tianjin Huaqin Communication Equipment CO., Ltd.:
Business items:Production and sales of high-speed modems,computer
network communication equipment,related information products and
technical advisory services.
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None.
11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise,
the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.