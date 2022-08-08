Unizyx : on behalf of its subsidiary Zyxel Communications Corporation,announces that BOD approved removal of non-compete clause for directors.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/08/08 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct: (1)Director-Shun-I Chu (2)Director-Gordon Yang 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: (1)Approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for Shun-I Chu in the following 11 companies: Director of Zyxel Networks Corporation-Representative of Unizyx Holding Corporation, Chairperson/Director of Black Cat Incorporation-Representative of Unizyx Holding Corporation, Chairperson/Director of Zytpe Communications Corporation-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Chairperson of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel Technology India Pvt Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Chairperson of Zyxel (Thailand) Company Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director/General Manager of Tianjin Huagin Communications Equipment Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel Networks A/S-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel Communications B.V.-Representative of Zyxel Networks A/S, Director of ZyFX Technologies Inc-Representative of ZYXEL Foundation, Director of ZQAM Communications Corporation. (2)Approved the lifting of non-competition restrictions for Gordon Yang in the following 10 companies: Chairperson/Director/General Manager of Zyxel Networks Corporation- Representative of Unizyx Holding Corporation, Legal representative/General Manager of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel Technology India Pvt Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel (Thailand) Company, Ltd.,Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel Korea Co., Ltd.,Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel Networks A/S-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director of Zyxel Communications B.V.-Representative of Zyxel Networks A/S, Director of Ardomus Networks Corporation-Representative of Zyxel Communications Corporation, Director of XSquare Communications Corporation-Representative of MitraStar Technology Corporation. Director of Zyell Solutions Corporation. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: For the duration of serving as a director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act): On August 8, 2022, the proposal was approved by a majority vote in a Board of Directors meeting attended by at least a majority of the directors. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below): (1)Director-Shun-I Chu (2)Director-Gordon Yang 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise: (1)Shun-I Chu:Chairperson of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.- Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation, Director/General Manager of Tianjin Huagin Communications Equipment Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation. (2)Gordon Yang:Legal representative/General Manager of Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Representative of Zyxel Networks Corporation. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.-Room 2602, Building 2, No.750, Zhongshan West Road, Changning District, Shanghai. (2)Tianjin Huaqin Communication Equipment CO., Ltd.:No.240 6-A(Keyuan Science and Trade Building), Baidi Road, New Technology Industries Park, Nankai District, Tianjin. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise: (1)Zyxel Communication(ShangHai) Co., Ltd.: Business items:Wholesale and online retail of routers, network interface cards, hubs, switches, converters, connectors, network equipment such as network security products and related hardware products, consumer electronic products and their accessories, optical fibers, optical cables, fine electronic wires, data cables, and precision connectors. Commission agents (except auctions), import&export and other supporting services.Providing design, research and development, production, installation and technical consulting services of software systems for network equipment. (2)Tianjin Huaqin Communication Equipment CO., Ltd.: Business items:Production and sales of high-speed modems,computer network communication equipment,related information products and technical advisory services. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:None. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:N/A. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.