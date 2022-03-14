Log in
    3704   TW0003704003

UNIZYX HOLDING CORPORATION

(3704)
Unizyx : on behalf of subsidiary Zyxel Networks A/S announced the change of Accounting Officer

03/14/2022 | 09:44am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Unizyx Holding Corporation
SEQ_NO 16 Date of announcement 2022/03/14 Time of announcement 19:27:09
Subject 
 Unizyx on behalf of subsidiary
Zyxel Networks A/S announced the
change of Accounting Officer
Date of events 2022/03/14 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):Accounting Officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/14
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:N/A
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
Jesper Peulicke、Group CFO of eGISS Copenhagen
5.Type of the change (please enter: "resignation", "position
adjustment", "dismissal", "retirement", "death" or "new
replacement"):New replacement
6.Reason for the change:New replacement
7.Effective date:2022/03/14
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Unizyx Holding Corporation published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 13:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
