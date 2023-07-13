SANTA ANA, Calif., July 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) (“Unrivaled,” “Unrivaled Brands,” or the “Company”), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, announced today the appointment of its Chief Executive Officer, Sabas Carrillo, who has served as a director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) since December 2022, as the Chairman of the Board. Concurrently, the Company also announced the appointment of its Chief Operating Officer, James Miller, as a director on the Board. This marks a significant milestone in the transition to a completely new executive team, which began in August 2022.



“Jim brings a wealth of financial acumen and diverse operational expertise from his roles in the entertainment, technology, e-commerce, and cannabis sectors. His track record, including senior positions at Walt Disney Company, Viacom, 3PL Central LLC, and MedMen Enterprises Inc., where his responsibilities spanned financial reporting, internal controls, and operational departments, from inception, initial public offering and subsequent growth stages, will be pivotal to our ongoing restructuring plan,” stated Unrivaled’s CEO, Sabas Carrillo.

Sabas concluded with the following, “We will continue to build a Board that is composed of a dynamic group of leaders with a deep understanding of current market trends and cannabis industry complexities. Our team, the backbone of this organization, has risen to every challenge. I have immense gratitude for their resilience and dedication and am humbly proud of what we have accomplished together.”

Despite meaningful progress, significant risk factors previously disclosed in public disclosures including remaining litigation, completing settlement documents related to stayed litigation, substantial debt still outstanding, and unfavorable market and regulatory conditions remain; any of which have the potential to derail our progress.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California. Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, a cultivation facility, and several leading company-owned brands. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.

