Unternehmens Invest : Interim report for the first half 2021/22

INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT 03

INTERIM GROUP

MANAGEMENT REPORT

for the first half of 2021/22 of Unternehmens Invest AG

IMPORTANT EVENTS IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2021/22 (1 OCT 2021-31 MAR 2022)

The war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia are weighing on the global economy and slow down the Austrian economy. The uncertainty of the development has put further pressure on already high commodity and energy prices and consequently to a further increase of the inflation rate. The sanctions are leading to a decline in exports, and supply chain disruptions are likely to intensify. at least in the short-term. As a result, the post-pandemic economic recovery is slowing. The IHS has lowered its forecast for the Austrian economy for GDP growth to 3.6% in 2022

and 2.3% in 2023. Driven primarily by high energy prices, inflation is expected to reach 5.5% in 2022 and 2.3% in 2023, respectively, significantly more than expected before.¹)

The duration of the military conflict in the Ukraine is not foreseeable at present. The extent and duration of the burden placed on the global economy by the war is associated with an extremely high degree of uncertainty. Should the war escalate further, and NATO become directly involved, the consequences would be incalculable. A loss of Russian raw material exports would lead to a further increase in raw material prices and could trigger a recession. The war in Ukraine could also lead to global supply chains being affected even more than is already to be expected.

Also, the Corona pandemic is not yet conquered. In China the Omicron surge seems to arrive later than elsewhere. This increases the risk of renewed closures of production facilities and ports, which would also further delay the normalization of global supply chains. A new Corona variant, as infectious as Omicron and also bypassing vaccination protection and causing severe disease progression, would require renewed infection control measures in fall and winter. A quick end to the war in Ukraine and a solution that allows the sanctions to be eased would bring upward potential for the global economy.

Delisting

As at 21 March 2022, the Management Board of Unternehmens Invest AG was informed by the shareholders

Knünz GmbH, Knünz Invest Beteiligungs GmbH, Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH and Mr. Paul Neumann - who held jointly 5,543,900 shares (approximately 87.04%) of Unternehmens Invest AG, that they requested the delisting of Unter- nehmens Invest AG in accordance with section 38 (7) BörseG 2018 (Austrian Stock Exchange Act). Knünz GmbH made an offer to the shareholders of Unternehmens Invest AG to terminate the trading authorization of UIAG shares

at a share price of € 29.41 cum dividend 2021/22. The acceptance period was 29 April 2022 through 27 May 2022, 96,167 shares were delivered.

Unternehmens Invest AG filed the application for the revocation of the listing of the shares with Wiener Börse AG

on 4 May 2022. The revocation of the admission to official trading of the shares of Unternehmens Invest AG will take effect as at Friday, 19 August 2022.

As a consequence of the revocation of the admission to official trading the bearer shares are to be converted into registered shares.