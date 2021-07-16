Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unum Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unum Group : declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock

07/16/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 16, 2021, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301335735.html

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about UNUM GROUP
04:20pUNUM : Ups Quarterly Dividend to $0.30 a Share From $0.285, Payable Aug. 20 to S..
MT
04:16pUNUM GROUP : declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock
PR
07/15UNUM : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Unum to $31 From $30, Maintains Eq..
MT
07/13UNUM : Receives Top Score for Disability Inclusion
PU
07/08UNUM : Autonomous Research Adjusts Unum Group PT to $26 From $27, Maintains Unde..
MT
07/06UNUM GROUP : to release second quarter 2021 results and host conference call
PR
06/30UNUM : COVID-19 is a top cause of disability for U.S. workers
PR
06/21UNUM : Citigroup Adjusts Unum Group's Price Target to $29 from $28, Keeps Neutra..
MT
06/17UNUM : employees can flip savings into steady retirement income
PR
06/16UNUM : Earns Top Honor for Integrating Civic Work into Business
PU
More news