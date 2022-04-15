Log in
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
32.76 USD   +1.30%
04:16pUnum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock
PR
09:01aUnum Releases 2021 ESG Report
PR
04/12Barclays Adjusts Unum Group Price Target to $31 From $28, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock

04/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 15, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid May 20, 2022, to stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301526541.html

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2022
