  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Unum Group
  News
  Summary
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
32.16 USD   +1.48%
04:20pUnum Group Ups Quarterly Dividend to $0.33 a Share From $0.30, Payable Aug. 19 to Shareholders as of July 29
MT
04:16pUnum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of its common stock
PR
07/14Barclays Adjusts Unum Group's Price Target to $33 from $35, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of its common stock

07/15/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 15, 2022, the Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock to be paid August 19, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 29, 2022.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-33-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301587499.html

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2022
