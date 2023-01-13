Advanced search
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-13 pm EST
41.37 USD   +0.56%
Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share of its common stock

01/13/2023 | 04:16pm EST
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective January 13, 2023, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock to be paid February 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 27, 2023.

ABOUT UNUM

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-33-per-share-of-its-common-stock-301721568.html

