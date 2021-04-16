Log in
Unum Group : declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock

04/16/2021
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 16, 2021, the Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share on its common stock to be paid on May 21, 2021, to stockholders of record on April 30, 2021.

ABOUT UNUM
Unum Group (www.unum.com) provides a broad portfolio of financial protection benefits and services through the workplace and is a leading provider of disability income protection worldwide. Through its Unum US, Unum UK, Unum Poland, and Colonial Life businesses, the company provides disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision benefits that protect millions of working people and their families. Unum also provides leave and absence management services that streamline the leave experience for employers and employees, and stop-loss coverage to help self-insured employers protect against medical costs. Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion in 2020 and provided $7.6 billion in benefits.

For more information, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2021
