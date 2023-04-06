Advanced search
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
38.84 USD   -1.07%
Unum Group to release first quarter 2023 results and host conference call

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) will release its first quarter 2023 results May 2, 2023, at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The earnings release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of the company's website, which can be directly accessed at www.investors.unum.com

Unum Group to release Q1 2023 results and host conference call

Members of Unum Group's senior management will host a conference call Wednesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. EST to discuss first quarter operations results. Topics may include forward-looking information, such as guidance on future results or trends in operations, as well as other material information. Interested parties are invited to listen and participate in the question-and-answer segment.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-833-470-1428
Canada Toll Free: 1-833-950-0062
All Other Locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access code: 451193

A live webcast of the call will be available in a listen-only mode. Participants should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the call.

Webcast URL:  https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/681959559

Unum will keep a recording of the call on the Investor site through Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

Callers in the U.S. Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403
Canada 1-226-828-7578
Callers in U.K. Local: 0204-525-0658
All Other Locations: 44-204-525-0658
Replay Access Code: 454983

ABOUT UNUM 
Unum Group (www.unum.com) an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®. 

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-group-to-release-first-quarter-2023-results-and-host-conference-call-301791907.html

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2023
