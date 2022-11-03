Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unum Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:14 2022-11-03 pm EDT
45.00 USD   +0.21%
02:01pUnum HR Connect Delivers Record Growth to Simplify Benefits Administration For More Employers
PR
08:46aRBC Boosts Price Target on Unum Group to $45 From $38, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
11/02UNUM GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unum HR Connect Delivers Record Growth to Simplify Benefits Administration For More Employers

11/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Erin Casey named new head of digital platforms

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum (NYSE: UNM) marked a milestone month in September with a record number of employers choosing Unum HR Connect to help save time when managing employee benefits. Unum HR Connect is just one of the digital tools at Unum designed to address emerging needs in today's dynamic employee benefits space.

"We are increasing our investments and expanding the number and quality of our digital partnerships," says Michael Simonds, executive vice president, chief operating officer at Unum. "To lead this growth, we are very excited to have Erin Casey join us in the newly formed role of vice president of digital platforms. "We are fortunate to have a leader with Erin's product, technology, and marketplace experience."

Before joining Unum, Casey was the digital ecosystem and partner management lead at Guardian.

About Unum HR Connect:
Unum HR Connect syncs employee data, benefits enrollment and leave absences from leading human resource information systems (HRIS) to help deliver faster and more accurate support. The digital benefits platform:

  • Integrates employee benefits data directly into a company's HRIS
  • Streamlines enrollment and incorporates medical questions on demand
  • Simplifies prior manual tasks, including billing, benefit plan set-up and management
  • Consolidates a company's benefits-related tasks within their HR system
  • Syncs information on employee absences, in addition to paid and job-protected leave in compliance with the Family Medical Leave Act and other federal, state and local regulations

About Unum Group
Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500® company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unum-hr-connect-delivers-record-growth-to-simplify-benefits-administration-for-more-employers-301668137.html

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about UNUM GROUP
02:01pUnum HR Connect Delivers Record Growth to Simplify Benefits Administration For More Emp..
PR
08:46aRBC Boosts Price Target on Unum Group to $45 From $38, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
11/02UNUM GROUP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF ..
AQ
11/02Morgan Stanley Raises Unum Group's Price Target to $45 From $41, Keeps Equalweight Rati..
MT
11/02Transcript : Unum Group, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/01Unum Group Reports Higher Q3 Adjusted Operating Income, Lower Revenue
MT
11/01Unum : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Earnings Flash (UNM) UNUM GROUP Reports Q3 EPS $1.51, vs. Street Est of $1.41
MT
11/01Earnings Flash (UNM) UNUM GROUP Reports Q3 Revenue $2.96B, vs. Street Est of $2.99B
MT
11/01Unum Group Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNUM GROUP
More recommendations