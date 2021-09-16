Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Unum Group
  News
  7. Summary
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unum : New Unum vaccine verification product helps employers manage federal requirements

09/16/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of recent federal vaccination and testing mandates, employee benefits leader Unum (NYSE:UNM) will soon launch the Unum Vaccine Verifier.

This new digital product will go beyond a software-only system and help companies:

  • Verify employee vaccination status - Providing a self-service portal for employees to report vaccination status and upload documentation.
  • Manage employee vaccine exemptions - Handling intake of all medical and non-medical exemption requests, sensitive documents.
  • Manage testing compliance - Managing test result documentation for employees who are not vaccinated, sending weekly reminders and employer notification.

"We know our business partners trust us to provide solutions for their most pressing issues," said Polly Nicholas, Senior Vice President of Unum Solutions. "The Unum Vaccine Verifier goes beyond a survey, helping human resource teams manage these requirements and allowing them to focus on their employees."

Unum is an industry leader in Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) management, complex employee leave, and several other HR technology solutions. The company also has decades of expertise handling sensitive medical records and navigating regulatory details. Unum Vaccine Verifier includes these solutions for human resource managers:

  • Exemption management workflow and decision support tools
  • COVID-19 test result tracking and compliance management
  • HIPAA compliant vaccination record management and document storage
  • Integration with Unum's ADA services and leave programs

In addition, Colonial Life, a Unum brand, will offer a vaccine verifier option with similar functionality.

Click here to learn more about the Unum Vaccine Verifier.

ABOUT UNUM GROUP

Unum (NYSE: UNM) an international provider of workplace benefits and services has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life businesses, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-unum-vaccine-verification-product-helps-employers-manage-federal-requirements-301379147.html

SOURCE Unum Group


© PRNewswire 2021
