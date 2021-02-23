Unum : Ranks Among World's Most Ethical Companies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Feb. 23, 2021) - Employee benefits provider Unum (NYSE: UNM) is one of the World's Most Ethical Companiesfor its 'unwavering commitment to business integrity.' The recognition was made by The Ethisphere® Institute, a non-profit that defines and measures corporate ethical standards.

Unum is one of 135 companies to make the list, spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

'Integrity and trust are at the heart of everything we do to support our customers and employees,' said Rick McKenney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Unum. 'We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. Doing the right thing every day is how we help the working world thrive throughout life's moments.'

To compile the list, Ethisphere evaluated company culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. This year, the process also included how applicants adapted and responded to the global health pandemic, environmental, social and governance factors, safety, equity, inclusion and social justice.

To achieve this high standard, Unum participates in Corporate Compliance and Ethics Week; has a Code of Conduct and confidential Ethics/Whistleblowing Hotline; a robust Data Loss Prevention Program and a Social Justice Fund to help community organizations fight racism and injustice.

To learn more about Unum's corporate responsibility programs, visit: www.unum.com/about/responsibility

For the full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, visit: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.