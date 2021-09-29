Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Unum Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unum : Selected One of America's Best Insurance Companies

09/29/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (September 29, 2021) -Today, Forbes named Unum(NYSE:UNM) one of America's Best Insurance Companies. Unum ranks 18 out of 35 companies in the Permanent Life category.

Forbesconducted an independent survey of 16,000 U.S. consumers with at least one insurance policy. They provided recommendations for insurance products in seven categories: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Pet, Term Life, Permanent Life, and Dental.

Consumers were asked about their overall satisfaction with their insurance products and their willingness to recommend them to others. Forbes also assessed the quality of customer service, financial advice, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio. The complete list is available on Forbes.com.

Disclaimer

Unum Group published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 20:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNUM GROUP
04:52pUNUM : Selected One of America's Best Insurance Companies
PU
09/21UNUM : Employees Stuff Snack Bags for Healthcare Workers
PU
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) dropped from S&P 500 Insurance (Industry Group)
CI
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) dropped from S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHTED
CI
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) dropped from S&P 500 Financials
CI
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) dropped from S&P 500 Value
CI
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) dropped from S&P 500 Insurance
CI
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) dropped from S&P 500
CI
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) dropped from S&P Global 1200
CI
09/20UNUM GROUP(NYSE : UNM) added to S&P 1000
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNUM GROUP
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 961 M - -
Net income 2021 880 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,44x
Yield 2021 4,82%
Capitalization 5 065 M 5 065 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,42x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart UNUM GROUP
Duration : Period :
Unum Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNUM GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,78 $
Average target price 29,60 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Paul McKenney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven A. Zabel Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kevin T. Kabat Chairman
Puneet Bhasin Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Michael Q. Simonds Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNUM GROUP10.37%5 065
AXA20.93%65 800
METLIFE, INC.33.74%53 805
PRUDENTIAL PLC5.49%52 600
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC.35.22%40 834
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION9.36%38 173