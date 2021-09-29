Unum : Selected One of America's Best Insurance Companies

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (September 29, 2021) -Today, Forbes named Unum(NYSE:UNM) one of America's Best Insurance Companies. Unum ranks 18 out of 35 companies in the Permanent Life category.

Forbesconducted an independent survey of 16,000 U.S. consumers with at least one insurance policy. They provided recommendations for insurance products in seven categories: Auto, Homeowners, Renters, Pet, Term Life, Permanent Life, and Dental.

Consumers were asked about their overall satisfaction with their insurance products and their willingness to recommend them to others. Forbes also assessed the quality of customer service, financial advice, price/performance ratio, transparency, and damage/benefit ratio. The complete list is available on Forbes.com.