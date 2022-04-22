Log in
10:18aUNUM : UK drives sustainable business agenda with new electric vehicle program
PU
04/21UNUM GROUP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/15Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of its common stock
PR
Unum : UK drives sustainable business agenda with new electric vehicle program

04/22/2022 | 10:18am EDT
LONDON (April 22, 2022)- On Earth Day- a movement that's been campaigning for more than 50 years to protect the planet we live on - leading employee benefits provider Unum UK announces an electric vehicle (EV) salary sacrifice program for its 800+ permanent UK employees.

This is just the latest move in Unum UK's ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact and become a more responsible and sustainable business. The employee benefits provider has pledged to support the global effort to keep the temperature increase this century below 1.5°C in its commitment to create a more sustainable future for colleagues, customers and communities.

One measure to support with this included introducing the ability for employees to support climate action by choosing to offset all or some of their personal carbon footprint by subscribing to Ecologi to fund tree planting and carbon reduction projects both in the UK and around the world.

Donations from Unum UK employees has seen the employee benefits provider already plant more than 8,000 trees in the 'Unum forest' and offset more than 30 tonnes of CO2e. That's the same as 23 long haul flights or more than 75,000 miles driven in a car with an internal combustion engine.

Given every electric car on the road saves an average of 1.5 million grams of CO2e per year - the same as flying return from London to Barcelona four times - making EV ownership more accessible to Unum UK staff could dramatically reduce their carbon footprints.

Which is why the new initiative, backed by The Octopus Electric Dreams Car Scheme, is available to all permanent UK employees, who can choose from a wide range of EV models with no up-front payment on a 24-, 36- or 48-month lease period. They get a yearly mileage allowance up to 30,000 miles and help to choose the right car from a team of EV experts, who'll also help pair them with the right charger and energy tariff.

By switching to a fully electric car, employees can take advantage of benefits such as low running costs, free parking in some car parks and no Congestion Charge.

As staff return to the office, Unum has also increased its Cycle2Work limit through Evans Cycles, helping staff to reach the office in an environmentally friendly manner. Employees can spend the allowance on a new bike, clothing and equipment coupled with savings on tax and National Insurance on the benefit.

"As a purpose-led and values-driven employee benefits provider, Unum is committed to reducing our impact on the planet and playing our part in the fight against climate change," said Jane Hulme, HR Director. "With responsible benefits like the electric vehicle program, carbon offsetting and Cycle2Work, we're also proud to help our employees make informed choices about their own carbon footprint and environmental impact to help limit climate change."

Disclaimer

Unum Group published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 14:17:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
