    UNM   US91529Y1064

UNUM GROUP

(UNM)
  Report
Unum : Polly Nicholas joins Unum as SVP of Unum Solutions

06/15/2021 | 12:36pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (June 15, 2021) - Unum (NYSE: UNM), a leading provider of financial protection benefits in the U.S. and U.K., has named Polly Nicholas as Senior Vice President of Unum Solutions.

With more than 20 years of experience driving growth and operational improvement, Nicholas will lead efforts to rapidly expand Unum's fee-based businesses, attracting new clients and expanding the support provided through existing relationships.

'We are delighted to have a leader of Polly's caliber join our team. Her expertise and track record for innovation make her the right person to help build on the momentum we have established across our Total Leave, Behavioral Health, and cloud-based HR Connect solutions,' said Mike Simonds, Unum's Chief Operating Officer. 'Her passion for developing people along with building diverse and inclusive teams make her a great fit at Unum.'

Prior to Unum, Nicholas held senior leadership positions at Alight Solutions, a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions.She has digital analytics, health, benefits administration and omnichannel expertise.

Nicholas earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Development from Vanderbilt University and a was participant in the Aon Pinnacle Program at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

# # #

Disclaimer

Unum Group published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 16:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
