UOL : New UOL-PPHG Community Uplift Programme in partnership with ComLink to support children living in rental housing

NEWS RELEASE NEW UOL-PPHG COMMUNITY UPLIFT PROGRAMME IN PARTNERSHIP WITH COMLINK TO SUPPORT CHILDREN LIVING IN RENTAL HOUSING New initiative offers interesting and meaningful learning experiences to children from low-income families living in rental housing

Launch at PARKROYAL on Beach Road saw about 200 attendees engaging in fun activities on the 7 th day of Chinese New Year Singapore, 28 January 2023 - UOL Group Limited (UOL) and its hotel subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), collaborated with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to officially launch the UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme today. The programme is part of Community Link (ComLink) efforts to partner families with children staying in rental housing to achieve stability, self-reliance, and social mobility. The UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme offers a range of enrichment and learning opportunities specifically tailored to meet the developmental needs of children. Examples include rock-climbing activities as well as arts and crafts classes. Plans are in the pipeline for more enrichment activities to be rolled out over the next three years, with the aim of promoting learning outside of the classroom and developing well-rounded children with diverse interests and experiences. Adviser to Boon Lay Grassroots Organisations, Mr Desmond Lee, who is also Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, was the Guest-of-Honour at the launch event held this morning at PARKROYAL on Beach Road. ComLink is an initiative launched by MSF in 2019 to connect families with children living in public rental housing with community resources and government services, and to journey alongside them towards stability, self-reliance, and social mobility in their life circumstances.

PPHG Executive Director of Sustainability Partnerships, Lifestyle and Asset, Ms Wee Wei Ling, said: "We are delighted to launch the UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme, which gives children from underprivileged backgrounds the opportunity and exposes them to meaningful and interesting activities so that they can learn new skills that they would otherwise not have the chance or means to pursue. "By launching this programme in collaboration with MSF and our partners, we hope our collective effort will be able to bring about a bigger impact in meeting the needs of children living in rental housing, and to build their confidence and resilience." UOL and PPHG will continue to co-host the activities at various retail properties and hotels under their portfolio, with their employees who will be volunteering their time to participate in the programme with the children and their families. The Group will be contributing about $150,000 of in-kind support towards the UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme over the next three years and will continue to encourage the participation of UOL's retail tenants to collaborate and provide activities for the children. Minister Lee said: "We are very encouraged by UOL's and PPHG's commitment to support families with children living in our rental flats. By leveraging on their strengths, corporates like UOL and PPHG will be able to make an even greater impact by working closely with ComLink @ Jurong West. ComLink seeks to better support families through a more proactive, family-centric and coordinated, data-driven approach." - End -