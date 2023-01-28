Advanced search
UOL : New UOL-PPHG Community Uplift Programme in partnership with ComLink to support children living in rental housing

01/28/2023 | 01:04am EST
For Immediate Release

NEWS RELEASE

NEW UOL-PPHG COMMUNITY UPLIFT PROGRAMME IN

PARTNERSHIP WITH COMLINK TO SUPPORT CHILDREN LIVING

IN RENTAL HOUSING

  • New initiative offers interesting and meaningful learning experiences to children from low-income families living in rental housing
  • The Group is committed to supporting the needs of underprivileged Singaporeans and building a caring and more inclusive society
  • Launch at PARKROYAL on Beach Road saw about 200 attendees engaging in fun activities on the 7th day of Chinese New Year

Singapore, 28 January 2023 - UOL Group Limited (UOL) and its hotel subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group (PPHG), collaborated with the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) to officially launch the UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme today.

The programme is part of Community Link (ComLink) efforts to partner families with children staying in rental housing to achieve stability, self-reliance, and social mobility. The UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme offers a range of enrichment and learning opportunities specifically tailored to meet the developmental needs of children. Examples include rock-climbing activities as well as arts and crafts classes.

Plans are in the pipeline for more enrichment activities to be rolled out over the next three years, with the aim of promoting learning outside of the classroom and developing well-rounded children with diverse interests and experiences.

Adviser to Boon Lay Grassroots Organisations, Mr Desmond Lee, who is also Minister for National Development and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, was the Guest-of-Honour at the launch event held this morning at PARKROYAL on Beach Road.

ComLink is an initiative launched by MSF in 2019 to connect families with children living in public rental housing with community resources and government services, and to journey alongside them towards stability, self-reliance, and social mobility in their life circumstances.

PPHG Executive Director of Sustainability Partnerships, Lifestyle and Asset, Ms Wee Wei Ling, said: "We are delighted to launch the UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme, which gives children from underprivileged backgrounds the opportunity and exposes them to meaningful and interesting activities so that they can learn new skills that they would otherwise not have the chance or means to pursue.

"By launching this programme in collaboration with MSF and our partners, we hope our collective effort will be able to bring about a bigger impact in meeting the needs of children living in rental housing, and to build their confidence and resilience."

UOL and PPHG will continue to co-host the activities at various retail properties and hotels under their portfolio, with their employees who will be volunteering their time to participate in the programme with the children and their families. The Group will be contributing about $150,000 of in-kind support towards the UOL-PPHGCommunity Uplift Programme over the next three years and will continue to encourage the participation of UOL's retail tenants to collaborate and provide activities for the children.

Minister Lee said: "We are very encouraged by UOL's and PPHG's commitment to support families with children living in our rental flats. By leveraging on their strengths, corporates like UOL and PPHG will be able to make an even greater impact by working closely with ComLink @ Jurong West. ComLink seeks to better support families through a more proactive, family-centric and coordinated, data-driven approach."

- End -

About UOL Group Limited

UOL Group Limited (UOL) is a leading Singapore-listed property and hospitality group with total assets of about $20 billion. The Company has a diversified portfolio of development and investment properties, hotels and serviced suites in Asia, Oceania, Europe and North America. With a track record of over 50 years, UOL strongly believes in delivering product excellence and quality service in all its business ventures. UOL, through its hotel subsidiary Pan Pacific Hotels Group Limited, owns three acclaimed brands namely "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL. The Company's Singapore-listed property subsidiary, Singapore Land Group Limited, owns an extensive portfolio of prime commercial assets and hotels in Singapore.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and/or manages more than 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across three brands - "Pan Pacific", PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL - encompassing more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited. Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts delivers sincere and graceful service to every guest with a passion for excellence. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels and Resorts is driven by our passion for life and sustainability. PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts is distinguished by its passion for people and places, immersing every guest into local and authentic cultures.

For media and analyst queries, please contact:

Sarah Ng

Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications & Sustainability DID: (65) 6350 5175

Email: ng.sarah@uol.com.sg

Catherine Ong

Catherine Ong Associates

Mobile: (65) 9697 0007

Email: cath@catherineong.com

Disclaimer

UOL Group Limited published this content on 28 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2023 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
